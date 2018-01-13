Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mudzuri ‘ready to take over’ MDC-T party

By Farirai Machivenyika

Acting MDC-T president Engineer Elias Mudzuri has joined the race to take over the reins of the opposition party from ailing leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer.

Acting MDC-T President Engineer Elias Mudzuri (centre) talks to a maize vendor during his tour of the Southerton industrial area in Harare yesterday. (Picture by Innocent Makawa)
Tsvangirai on Monday hinted on early retirement from active politics for the first time since disclosing his condition in 2016, fuelling frenzied speculation that one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa, was set to take over by suggesting the need to hand over “the levers of leadership” to a younger generation”.

Eng Mudzuri threw his hat in the ring yesterday while addressing journalists after touring banks in the Southerton industrial area of Harare.

“In the unlikely event that he (Mr Tsvangirai) fails (to recover), I think you can see that we have able-bodied people in the MDC; it’s an organisation, one of us should be able to take over,” he said.

Pressed to state whether he was prepared to succeed Mr Tsvangirai as MDC-T leader, Eng Mudzuri stated: “I am saying I could take over. One of us should be able to take over; I am one of them, so am I not saying one of us?”

Mr Tsvangirai was diagnosed with cancer of the colon in 2016 and has been receiving treatment in South Africa since then.

Eng Mudzuri was last week appointed by Mr Tsvangirai to temporarily run the affairs of the party while the opposition leader continues to receive treatment. 

Mr Tsvangirai’s condition has intensified internal squabbles between supporters of Eng Mudzuri and those of his co-deputies Mr Chamisa and Ms Thokozani Khupe on who should succeed him.

Following Mr Tsvangirai’s announcement that he could soon retire from active politics, his spokesman Mr Luke Tamborinyoka clashed with party spokesman Mr Obert Gutu accusing him of encroaching on his turf after the latter sought to dismiss the statement that Mr Tsvangirai could soon step down.

Mr Chamisa and Ms Khupe also snubbed an election directorate meeting chaired by Mr Mudzuri in Bulawayo on Tuesday, with the two believed to be actively pushing for Mr Tsvangirai to retire.

The bickering over the succession and health of Mr Tsvangirai forced his family this week to issue a statement, saying matters concerning the opposition leader’s health would from now on be communicated to the public through Eng Mudzuri.

Eng Mudzuri however downplayed the power struggles in the party.

“There are no internal squabbles; where are the internal squabbles? You are creating it. I don’t know who is squabbling with whom. I have got all my colleagues; we are talking, we are forging forward. I don’t know which internal squabbles you are talking about,” he said.

He added that the MDC-T had the capacity to turn around the economy.

“The MDC is the best party in the country. It has got all its structures intact. It has an acting president and a president who has a vision, who knows exactly how to sort out this economy,” he said.

Eng Mudzuri was accompanied during the tour by MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi and youth assembly secretary-general Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa.

MDC-T presidential spokesman and director of communications Mr Luke Tamborinyoka told journalists that Eng Mudzuri had been directed by party leader Mr Tsvangirai to make the tour to see how the people were coping in the current economic environment.

The team toured four banks in the Southerton area, where people in bank queues said there seemed to be no respite to cash shortages for now.

They complained that banks had reduced withdrawal limits to only $50 per week, with the amount being dispensed in coins that were inconvenient to carry.

“The acting MDC leader also toured some industries such as Bak Logistics complex that have now been reduced to empty shells because there is no longer any production taking place in the country,” said Mr Tamborinyoka.

“He also spoke to vendors selling their wares in the Southerton area, who complained that the liquidity crunch and the state of the economy had affected their businesses,” he said. The Herald

  • Ndakakuudzai kuti achasarudza wamusingafungire

  • Angori acting chete akafanobata nyanga dzava Tsvangirai not kuti ndiye ava paNyanga no

  • Kana ndichiudza vanhu kuti MDC yaparara vanoramba ,ikozvino Muguri ,Mudzuri wenyu iyeye akakundikana kudomwa sezvaanofunga iye nemukadzi wake kuti vanogona kubudirira obvious achatoitawo bato rake.Hangu hatingafungi zvakafanana hedu asi dai tangorega ZANU yatonga nekuti wacho achasiirwa chigaro na Tsvangison achange achingovaraidza hake nguva kuteya Zhou neriva hapana zvinobuda Tsvangirai pachake akazvitadza

    • Pane akakunyepera

    • Uchatenda waona sa Thomas

    • Yaparara nei mai nababa vakatukana mumba zvinoreva kuti varambana here.Hapana imba isina matambudziko.Vana Biti,Mangoma nana Nube vakatiza Mdc asi bato richingori tititi

    • Rega kufananidza baba na mai vako nezvinhu zvisina shure nemberi ,ngatiti nhasi Magaya afa iwe Hillary wonzi ndiwe wava mukuru wechurch yake unoona sekuti huhwandu hwevanhu hucharamba hwakadaro here? fungisisa wangu vanhu vakawanda vanokoshesa founder

    • Mr Bundu u lying……MDC haiina kuparara….stll strong as before…….Kana Tsvangison aka retire,trust me the person achaleader part wll be appointed democratically…….we as MDC family we support the MDC system…even imi Mr Bundu zvakanzi ndimi maMDC leader we wll still rally behind u……..The system is wat we support

    • Wataura zvakanaka Murefu asika ngatiti paita mapoka maviri rimwe roti toda Bundu vamwewo voti Murefu unoona sekuti chii chichaitika iwe?

    • Murefu dai Bundu anepfungwa dzakaita sedzedu Zanu pf yaisawana kana 10% chaiyo kumaElections but kune vanhu wakaita sana Bundu wachirikufunga kuti Zanu will bring good leaving iwo wakambozvitadza for the past 37years wonzi bcz tachinja munhu pane munyowani saka zvichachinja yet wangawari wese for the past years.Bundu uchashamiswa kumaElections ndopauchawona kuti even pakanzi Biti Chamisa Mudzuri or Mwonzoro Zanu inokuwara chete.

  • endai kumaruwa uko mukana uchipo

  • Acting president nekuita takeover zvakasiyana. Akuudzai kty ari ready ndiani wani akataura ega kuty ndikufanobata chigaro tichimirira kuty MT apore chete. Makutaura zvaasina kutaura. Imi ana Nehanda radio munofara kana muchiona Zim ichitambura ndimi mnogadzira ma problems imi kuma parties ne the way yu convey messages.

  • Acting and substantive are two different things.He is just carrying out his duty as mandated to him by the President Save ,on Acting capacity.

  • fuck you nehanda

  • Matanga

  • Hapana asarudzwa John Chozarira…. last paiva naKhupe paaiva pa leave next maybe Chamisa

  • Matsiwira wakanyanya

  • That position belongs to Chamisa

  • Most people have nothing against Mudzuri.Or Chamisa for that matter.They have been in the trenches for quite a while.But here is the problem.Mudzuri is so colourless and inarticulate.He totally lacks a politician’s biggest asset and drawcard.Charisma.As for Mr Chamisa.He seems too steeped in a comfort zone where pasting of own photos and rambling religeous musings appear to take precedence over discussion of serious issues.Whether this avoidance is deliberate or not,observant people cannot tell.What I am trying to say is this.When Biti talks about,say,bond notes.He will tell you why we shouldn’t have them.He will also offer a practical economic solution that will safeguard people’s real US dollars against printed paper.He talked of ringfencing real money.This is just one example of many serious issues Biti tackles.Does Elias or Nelson have that kind of depth?

    • Agree with u there but got a feeling Nelson tends to hold back partly because i think doesnt want to appear like he is the annointed one , remember the mdc senior members realise and know the
      young man has so much surppot so if he overdoes it it might ruffle feathers within the oganisation.

  • Mudzuri akatadza humayor nxaaa

  • This Mudzuri is very unpopular it’s only Chamisa and Biti who can stand with The Giant ED

  • That guy is so unpopular, MDC -T will be dead

  • So is Biti part of MDC?

  • crumbling party

  • Matanga kunyepa

  • How can he just take over?? I thought that party was Democratic& that they had to vote for who they want??