Mnangagwa signs up on Facebook

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday opened his official Facebook account and invited netizens to express thoughts as part of “a new national dialogue”.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Last month, Presidential spokesman George Charamba urged the public to be wary of criminals opening false media accounts in the name of the First Family for purposes of extortion, but yesterday President Mnangagwa introduced himself in a short video clip.

“To all my Facebook friends, I opened this page to communicate better with all the people of Zimbabwe. Leadership is a two-way street, I am here to listen to you to be part of a new national dialogue. So as we enter this new exciting area in Zimbabwe, I encourage you all to message me your thoughts as we move forward as one nation, together,” Mnangagwa said.

He joins peers such as Zambian President Edgar Lungu, Botswana’s Seretse Khama Ian Khama and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda who interact with citizens on the social networking site.

