Korean investors target Harare water

By Virginia Kashiri

A South Korean business delegation scouting for opportunities in Zimbabwe is set to visit Morton Jaffray Water treatment works today to familiarise with Harare’s water treatment and distribution network.

Speaking after a meeting with Harare City Council officials at Town House yesterday, executive chairman of Diaspora Infrastructural Development Group (DIDG) Mr Donovan Chimhandamba, who led the delegation, said the South Koreans were specifically interested in investing in the water sector.

“Although we have other areas we think we can explore later, our emphasis is around water treatment, water distribution and the revenue of the billing collection system.

“So I think what we have agreed is to start trying to understand a bit more where the city is,” he said.

“They have done a lot of work already, but now we need to map out together with the city how to enhance their plans and support through funding and technology. I think we need to see what we are talking about,” he said.

South Korea’s commercial ambassador to South Africa and Zimbabwe Mr Taekil Kwon said the team in Zimbabwe comprised experts, especially in the technology sector.

“Our delegation is especially from the area of technology. They are coming here to see if this project is workable.

“They are very positive at the moment. They will see the site tomorrow (Morton Jaffray),” he said.

Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni said the city should have long-term development plans as the population grows.

“Maybe it is time to re-energise the plans that have been on our shelves for many years about the solution that can take the city for the next hundred years, which is why new water sources become a talking point,” he said. The Herald