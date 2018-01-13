Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Govt reverses Moyo’s polytechs degree policy

By Bridget Mananavire

Government has reversed a policy introduced by former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo to introduce degrees in teachers’ colleges and polytechnics.

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo
This policy somersault emerged at a meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and vice chancellors of universities and college principals at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Higher Education minister Amon Murwira said there was no need for polytechnics to offer degree programmes. 

“We have had calls of polytechnics and teachers’ colleges trying to offer degrees and we are saying no.

“You remain doing what you were doing but we are going to enable progression through the national qualification programme such that if one is interested in going to university from a polytechnic you can always go through a pathway,” Murwira said

“Polytechnics and teachers’ colleges were never created by mistake and universities were never created by mistake. I did not see any reason why polytechnics should be independent. It’s difficult to function without technicians. This is also so that we don’t disrupt an educational system.”

Zimbabwe moved to transform teachers’ colleges and polytechnics into degree awarding institutions, with the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry setting up committees to look into the feasibility of the transformations.

The institutions were to offer about four specialised degrees, according to the former minister Moyo.

Moyo had said the transformation of the teacher colleges and polytechnics would improve the quality of tertiary education in the country as well as promote industrialisation and human capital development.

The steering committee had finished its study and was set to present a report and make recommendations.

As part of his 100-day plan, Murwira said they were going to craft strategies to increase university intake by 20 percent so that eligible students will not be left out.

“We are also going to have a skills audit to develop relevant skills. We are also going to develop a national qualification framework, which will guide how someone proceeds to university after polytechnic.” Daily News

  • Kkkkkkkk lets hope this is not some1 just being spiteful.

  • Just because he’s criticizing ED’s gvt what a Shame

  • Makes no sense what about those who were already enrolled

    • Those enrolled are doing diplomas,and some are completing their 2years in April

    • No they’re some on Btech

  • Now that’s counterproductive

  • Well it makes no sense to reverse the policy without reading the findings of the committees that finished investigations. The decision seems more focused on reversing a legacy than serving the interests of college graduates.

    • Jonathan was just in government to make people ‘ lives difficult.His watermelon head is corrupt.While he wanted to destroy Zanu from within he gave people AIPPA and POSA .

    • Hhmm? Jonso was not in charge of the gvt baba, Mugabe was fully in charge why not blame him, instead you gave him an undeserved golden handshake with immunity against arrest. People of Zimbabwe should wake up from this deep slumber and see things as they are. Let’s get focused for a prosperous Zim and resist being brainwashed

    • What the point in reversing ?

    • Aippa and Posa …where does it come in here..use brains to think not emotions…comment about what is being discussed here…go to school if you are suffering from academic deficiency

  • Jonso bhangu was in government just to make people lives ‘ difficult .He is a curse .His watermelon head ripe for a chop..

    • i dnt think you know what you are talking about…you dnt even know what is involved..i suggest you visit that policy and use academic position to argue not ignorance

    • I’m not sure you understood the idea of colleges offering degrees

  • I don’t see anything wrong with Moyo’s idea. Though l don’t like him

  • Why rejecting such a good policy?… becoz Jonathan was critical of Mnangagwa’ s command agriculture. Hate a person not his good works. Polls are just round the corner, just reminding this Junta gvt to pull up their socks.

  • That’s a huge mistake! PLEASE don’t personalise your differences with Jonso by reversing the good policies he wanted implimented.

  • Dai vabvavabvisa futi chizimsec exam board vadzose Cambridge mumasecondary school umo

  • It was good though why reversing

  • and that Ladies and gentleman, is how you solve cash shortage problems and price hikes😎

  • NGAWA REVESE NEW CURRICULUM

  • That was never a good policy. Moyo was just trying to create a bottleneck by prolonging the duration. A lot of people were joining the job market too quickly and he was trying to avoid that.

    • i dnt think you know what you are talking about…you dnt even know what is involved..i suggest you visit that policy and use academic position to argue not ignorance

  • If teachers’ colleges and polytechnic colleges offer degrees – most people who would ordinarily qualify -will not meet the entry requirements and our education system will continue to favor A and B students. There is a reason why we need institutions that offer diplomas.

    • True my sis,most people think it’s done out of spite ,but not only does it make room for those who wouldn’t have made it to uni, I believe the fee structure is also affordable. And ndokunobvawo vema blue collar jobs such as artisans. Correct me if l am wrong.

    • Spot on

    • Plus maO’level anozoitawo professional qualification here kana kuti it would be for A levels only then it will remain elitist.

    • If the polytechs and colleges were to offer degree programmes, would that by any chance means some current college principals were going to be asked to up their qualifications, or face demotion? Just asking.

  • This man, Jonathan Moyo, always wished the worst for the people. Whatever education he acquired did not bring anything positive for the people of Zimbabwe. May he stay in exile. Wish he had never been born here.

    • i dnt think you know what you are talking about…you dnt even know what is involved..i suggest you visit that policy and use academic position to argue not ignorance

  • Hey apana zvakanotaura aka ngakatinyare apa akakonewa achiri mu office pfusek getaway

  • It was a noble policy, why reverse it?In neighbouring countries teachers wth diplomas are exploited coz they dont meet the minimum professional requirements (REQ14)

  • As a Higher Education minister Jonso did extremely well. The new universities are less equipped compared to the colleges and polytechnics. Jonso was right the reversal is out of spite

  • Well the idea behind the idea was a good one. but according to the political eye people think otherwise. A gud idea though

  • This is childish spite

  • Kwekwe poly has bn offering degrees for many years and dnt anything wrong with that. Bcoz ndiJonso adaro. Imika

  • Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education .

    The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation.
    Asi Chii Nhai .. why changing – ruvengo rwerudzii rwuno affect our children . These shenanigans should end Please .

  • You are going think about him joso