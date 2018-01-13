Follow proper procedure in taking away Grace Mugabe PhD

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Don Chigumba

The Zimbabwe Independent Newspaper of 05th January 2018 published an article claiming that the sociology department of the University of Zimbabwe sent a petition to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) requesting it to investigate, revoke and nullify Grace Mugabe’s PhD.

Then First Lady Grace Mugabe and the then Vice President Joice Mujuru get their PhD’s (Pic by NewsDay)

This piece seeks to clarify on two issues; first, denounce the procedure being taken by the sociology department of University of Zimbabwe and finally, to educate the educated university professors about the correct procedures to follow in case of Amai Grace Mugabe’s PhD Revocation.

The university professors from the department of sociology embarrassed the entire country by petitioning Zacc to investigate, revoke and nullify the PhD of Amai Grace Mugabe. I once attacked Professor Jonathan Moyo when he was trying to revoke and nullify Dombo’s degree. The duty of nullifying university degrees rests upon the university organs and even God has no power to direct.

By international standards, a university is ‘a small State’ within a State, with powers to govern and control the government and society. A university has all the freedoms, and should be free from political interference. If you check the article 15 (if not mistaken) of the constitution of the University of Dar es salaam, security organs and politicians are not allowed in the university compound without permission from the university authorities.

In Zimbabwe, university professors like Makumbe, Madhuku and others terrorized/criticized Mr. Mugabe’s government without being harmed, because the former president knew the independence of university institutions and their Professors. Universities have freedom of manufacturing diseases or creating a human being from the ‘union’ of man and a dog.

The university has no right whatsoever to take its students to the police or any investigating agency without taking its own actions basing on constitution of the university.

Former President Mugabe had some of his degrees revoked but the matter was never taken to the investigative authorities of Britain. The university is given powers by its constitution to revoke Amai Grace Mugabe’s PhD without going through the Zacc.

Why going through Zacc? The move is wrong because it is meant to politicize university matters, I value UZ because it is the mirror of Zimbabwe and a move by UZ sociology’s so called professors to take Amai Grace Mugabe case to Zacc is unbecoming. UZ has just to revoke and nullify the PhD and if Zacc and police want to investigate and arrest some culprits that won’t be the duty of UZ authorities, the university is not a policeman or hangman.

According to Madondo, Silas M., in his textbook titled ‘Essentials of Social Science Research (2016), international code of research ethics dictates that researchers including universities may conduct research with drug-dealers or subjects who may be on the wrong side of the law but it is not their duty to report them to the security people.

Drug-dealers’ rights to privacy have to be protected. In this regard, despite the fact that Amai Grace Mugabe is a controversial politician, her rights have to be protected just like the rights of drug dealers. UZ should make their investigations behind the closed doors and avoid the public.

The UZ is setting a wrong precedents by taking the matter to Zacc and police investigations. The university procedures are clear and our learned professors should avoid becoming political. The university professors should agree to revoke and nullify Amai Mugabe’s PhD in their department and take the proposal to the university’s faculty assembly before taking the matter to the senate.

If the senate accepts the decision of the faculty assembly, the matter should be taken to the university council for approval. In case, the chairperson of the senate in this case Professor Levi Nyagura is trying to block the move, the university faculty assembly has a right to push a motion calling for his removal.

Conclusion

The UZ department of sociology members should withdraw their petition from Zacc and give the university structures chance to handle the matter. The university should remain apolitical in matters related to the university because the credibility of the university may suffer a blow like what happened with Amai Grace Mugabe and Professor Jonathan Moyo’s interference that led to the unholy award of PhD to Amai Mugabe.

I am calling upon President Mnangagwa who is the UZ Chancellor and the Chief Commander of Zimbabwe Defense Forces to call his confused university professors to order and or put the professors under ‘library arrest’ (in UZ library) so that they may be released after mastering/reading the university procedures and the way universities are run.

Don Chigumba is a political analyst based in South Africa 

  • to hell….why do you want to follow procedures now..Why werent those procedures followed when she was given doctorate. Mawuriro azvakaita ndomaendere acho!!!

    • Nhai hako now they need procedures to be taken properly ko pakapiwa doctrate rachona akaita proper procedure here?

    • shaa they shld knw kt zveku backdoor zvoperera ku backdoor!!!

    • Its precisely because the degree was awarded in an irregular manner that its revocation has to be regular. The University cannot resort unprocedural means to solve its issues if it does it will lose its credibility. Once Grace got her ‘fabricated’ award which is the property of UZ to get it back the university has to prove that it was issued without following academic procedures NOT ZACC….

  • Nhaimi, kuti achamotsvaga basa naro here degree racho!

  • Sometimes we choose to be too academic and complex when dealing with simple, straightforward and mundane tasks. The PhD is a fraud, period!

    • & those who authorised the issuing of that doctorate should be in prison by now…..thats what we call gross incompetence!!!!

  • It appears that the person trying to educate the professors is mixing honorary doctorates and earned doctorates. Grace Mugabe was not awarded an honorary doctorate. We were told that she had written a thesis and earned her PhD. It appears this was not true so the PhD was fraudulently and corruptly awarded. It is this that brings in ZACC and the police because corruption and fraud are criminal offences. So I do not agree that the department erred in asking ZACC to investigate

    • I haven’t read that article but involving police and ZACC is over the top. That PhD must just be withdrawn using the university’s policies and procedures. It’s going to be costly in the end. If she had used the title to get a job or for any economic advantage, that os when police and ZACC are required.

      Who ever awarded her must be fired and be barred from holding a similar position for a number of years and i do not think it requires ZACC, police or court action to do that.

    • Here the argument is not about proportionality but about criminality. People falsely and corruptly awarded a PhD. The net effect of this is that not many people will trust PhDs from UZ. It means that those who worked hard to earn their PhDs will now be looked at with suspicion. Until the bad apples are flushed out and prosecuted then PhDs from UZ will always be considered potentially dubious.

    • I hear you but not sure how cases of academic fraud can be dealt with in court. Unless the courts use obscure laws which do not refer specifically with academic fraud, i do not see a criminal element in this case. Withdrawing the award and getting rid of whoever awarded maybe be a better option. Then put up counter measures to stop a situation like this from happening again.

    • Very correct Gidi

  • Are crazy?Was proper procedure done in awarding the PhD? Iron sharpens iron.

  • grace this grace that l see she is a legend now vanhu amugone kupedza viki musina kutaura nezvake ka kkkkk big up grace

  • Kuti zvingaunze ma dollars here izvi maline apere mumabank…
    Removing it or not will not help the rest of us.
    Looks like it is time to settle scores

    • Taura hako izvo hazvina basa be careful of helping those who are out there to settle scores, isusu we want cash everywhere like before. No queues at banks.

  • Was “proper” procedure followed in awarding her the degree in the first place? Mxm musada kutinzwa😏

  • I stopped reading immediately after seeing this,”The duty of nullifying university degrees rests upon the university organs and even God has no power “.

  • I understand what the writer is saying. He’s right. He’s not saying that the PhD must not be withdrawn but it must happen according to the rules governing such.
    It’s just like how Mnangagwa became president. He should have followed the constitution

  • Did she follow proper procedure to obtain it

  • Burn that shit degree

  • To follow the procedure to undo something that was done unprocedurally? Its like trying to catch a thief that is running into the bushes by chasing it following the road. Ha.

  • I wana see its smoke from this side of town

  • It’s a stolen phd,so since when do you follow a correct procedures on something which has been stolen. Anditi mbavha dzinongosungwa.procedure yei nayo

  • I think Grace is a hero. You can’t spend a day without mentioning her name. Thumbs up Grace Mugabe.

  • Did she follow the procedure in the first place- no wonder Zimbabwe is shit

  • The moment you put God’s name in the article in such a manner it lost relevance. You should know the limits…..sounding just like the people who built the titanic…

  • Chantelle Green-Thompson

  • Batayi hure iro muise mujeri muna gumbura just 48hrs chete