African countries ask for Trump apology

The organisation representing African countries has demanded that US President Donald Trump apologise after he reportedly called nations on the continent “shitholes”.

Trump suggested the US should bring more immigrants from Norway, not ‘shithole countries’. (Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The group’s mission in Washington DC expressed its “shock, dismay and outrage” and said the Trump administration misunderstood Africans.

The US leader made the alleged remark in a Thursday meeting on immigration. But Mr Trump has denied using the language reported.

He has been backed by two Republicans who were at the White House meeting, but Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said Mr Trump called African countries “shitholes” several times and used “racist” language.

On Friday, Mr Trump on Friday tweeted that his language he used at the private meeting with lawmakers to discuss immigration legislation had been “tough”.

But he added that the words attributed to him were “not the language used”.

What did the African Union say?

It said the “remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity”.

It added: “While expressing our shock, dismay and outrage, the African Union strongly believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current Administration.

“There is a serious need for dialogue between the US Administration and the African countries.”

The pan-African grouping represents 55 member states throughout the continent. It succeeded the Organisation of African Unity – which originated in the decolonisation struggles of the early 1960s – in 2002.

What exactly did Trump say?

The remarks were allegedly made when lawmakers visited him on Thursday to discuss a bipartisan proposal that would impose new restrictions on immigration but protect the so-called “Dreamers” – hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US illegally as children – from deportation.

Mr Trump was said to have told them that instead of granting temporary residency to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the Washington Post quoted him as saying.

Mr Durbin said that when Mr Trump was told that the largest groups of immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) were from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, the president responded: “Haitians? Do we need more Haitians?” BBC News

  • Hahaha that fun apology for telling the Truth hell no Trump won’t even do that he is on point coz Africa is a Shithole because of leaders who over stayed there welcome who abuse people because of greed!!!

  • Ngatigadzirisei nyika dzedu pane kuva ma cry babies

  • I think African should do one of 3 thing’s…
    1. Impose sanctions on America so that Africa shows its… https://t.co/uMdgUiTvgZ

  • Apologize for saying the truth?

  • To what end?

  • Boring story

  • No need for an apology lets go back home and work hard against the shithole our countries are in because of bad corrupt leaders and dictators too.

  • Am from the southern shithole, he ddnt do anything wrong. I jus wonder wat Robert mugabe wud have said if he was still in power

  • Although I don’t support what Trump said ,In other words he is right& thanx to our former dictators who took our once beautiful continent to the dark ages.With no infrastructure,poverty,no currency& over 90percent unemployment who would really say things here are ok?

  • Even if he apologise will it change the fact… just wondering.

  • No need to apologise.Africa is the richest continent on earth but look at how black shithole leaders like Museveni,Mugabe,Kabila Paul Biya,Nguema destroyed their nations because of greediness.They cannot dream life outside state-house.

  • african leaders must get their shit in order …

  • does his apology change anything. I think its high time we unite n do away with them

  • Trump has a point he called a spade a spade just look around and tell me u are not in a shithole continent

  • Truth hurts man

  • Only Botswana 🇧🇼 can properly ask for apology from Trump. The rest countries keep quiet

  • The guy is being persecuted for saying the truth.

  • WARS VOTE RIGGING TEMPERING WITH WITH CONSTITUTIONS DICTATORS ETC. AFRICA MEND YOURSELF

  • What apology?

  • Why he have to apologise? He have said the truth

  • Is he lying?

  • Whether shithole or not, trump has no right to tell us that, he’s a son of a bitch

    • Trump is actually the shithole in a nut shell. I wonder people are even supporting being called SHIT. If Africa is a shithole then watever stays in a shithole is SHIT which i am not so FUCK TRUMP

  • For those who say the guy said the truth. Yes it’s the truth who doesn’t know the state of affairs in Africa? But the issue here is his choice of words. This is not a wrestling ring. Such words coming from the president of such a great nation. Maybe you haven’t seen and heard what Americans themselves are reacting to those remarks

    • You’ve just managed to put it exactly how I am feeling about all this. As a president he should have come up with a better choice of words in a constructive way. What he said is correct. It’s just his choice of words as a head of state.

  • He calls them “shithole” countries, right? But the next thing you see USA embassies in those countries. Hypocrisy.

  • Trump shouldn’t apologize, Africa and Africans should build their citizens and Nations stop looting your and impoverishing your people. Trump never apologize.

  • this demagogue!!

  • Some people here are pathetically retarded. When this dickhead called Trump mentioned Africa as shithole it wasnt only directed to the so called dictators. Its me and you entirely included. I dont see any reason at all to regard him as right….. Nomatter how true it sounds TO HELL WITH HIM. His head is the shithole

  • He’s totally wrong, he must choose his words nicely. It’s an insult to the African continent

  • Apology to who fix your problems africa

  • This arrogant boy can inflict more pain where it hurts.He can’t apologize, just wait for more bombs

  • Honourable Trump pliz withdraw your statement

  • Shame on those Africans who are supporting wht Trump said

  • JUST GIVE HIM PERSONAL SANCTIONS IN ALL AFRICAN COUNTRIES..

  • No apology,

    They should channel their energy to develop the third world countries and not sit and wait for apology

  • As a president he should have come up with a better choice of words in a constructive way. What he said is true. It’s just his choice of words as a head of state.

  • Trump is spot on

  • Tantamount to Israel making a molten calf out of their gold and bowing before the same artifact asking for manna…Africa has enough resources to become self reliant and stand on its own..our [email protected]#%hole is rich in resources that’s why they won’t leave it alone..Western policy towards Africa has never changed and won’t change,slavery, colonialism and neo colonialism, nothing new here.

  • Ingarege kunzi “shithole” how do you describe a country that bought luxury cars 4×4s kuda kupa madzishe when citizens are drinking rusty water and no medicals in hospitals just to buy votes.

  • trump is right its high time the shitholes stop begging from his country .they are also tired of the shithole dictactors begging daily

  • Trumb is leading a shithole nation full of all evil and gays so there is nothing admire on his nation, what does it help you to have all earthly benefits while a long period of your living soul going to suffer the endless hell

  • Nyika inopa zvizvarwa zvayo hard time.Ndakarwadziwa zvisingaiite muna Dec when Zimra was giving people 5days zvichinzi mapermits ari uexpire musi wa31st so ndipo pari kuperera T.i.p yenyu otherwise you pay $350 that’s nonsense. Tsvagai mari zvakanaka.

  • Shit hole,
    – a toilet
    a place where faeces are dumped.

  • The so called #African_representatives should keep shut their #shithole_mouth… You’re always teaming up to #attack people but never teaming up to #build the so called Africa you claimed to be representing… #rubbish

  • yes he said it #Truth need to be told

  • A point is a point and its too sturbon when its attacking you.Ask your self why most people do their recognised degrees outside Africa.

  • Iyi mboko iyi

  • Trump must apologise …hahaha hatisi vana vake vaanotuka xaa

  • What’s wrong with this man?

  • Are they now begging him to apologise!!! What sad state of affairs.

  • If Africa feel offended lets sanction America and recall all our embassies and close theirs we deport all Americans and they so to all Africans and see who suffers the most kkkkkkk

  • With all due respect Mr President sir as the face and voice of the United States you are an embarrasment and a disgrace of the Oval office. There is no truth in generalities only stigmatisation. Not all whites are bright and clever some are just morons who happen to be born there. The riches you brag about in your land came from African slaves sweat lest you forget that you pillaged and plundered us and still do. It is fair to be factual about us rather than fictional. There isn’t a black problem in this world only a white.