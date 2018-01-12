Roy Mazingi dies

By Lovemore Zigara

Zimbabwe football community was plunged into mourning yesterday following the untimely death of Chapungu United goalkeeper Roy Mazingi on Wednesday night.The Chapungu number one goalkeeper died at Manyame Airbase Hospital after a short illness, according to the Premiership side’s public relations officer Squadron Leader Tawanda Zowa.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that as Chapungu FC we announce the death of our first choice goalkeeper Roy Mazingi. Roy passed away last night (Wednesday) in Harare after a short illness. Mourners are gathered at 537 Mbizo 3 Kwekwe,” said Zowa in a statement.

He said a military parade will be held for Mazingi and burial has been set for Sunday in Kwekwe.

Born on March 27, 1986, Mazingi played in the lower division leagues before joining Silo United, who were then in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league, in 2005 after being spotted by former Yadah FC gaffer Jairos Tapera.

Silo United later loaned Mazingi to the now defunct Ziscosteel in 2007. The following year, he was signed by Shabanie Mine, who were also in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league and helped them gain promotion to the Premiership in 2009.

Mazingi spent six years with the Chinda Boys until 2014 when he joined Chapungu as first choice goalkeeper. The Herald