Khuliyo out on $50 bail

By Codelia Mondela

Bulawayo artiste Nkululeko Nkala who is accused of assaulting a female arts administrator during a show in the city over the weekend yesterday pleaded not guilty to insult and assault charges.

Bulawayo magistrate Sharon Rosemani remanded him out of custody to January 26 on $50 bail.Nkala is represented by Hloniphani Moyo of Joel Pincus Konson and Wolhuter Legal Practitioners.

For the State, Loveness Ngwenya alleged that last Saturday, at Bulawayo Theatre along Leopold Takawira Street, Nkala (37) from Nkulumane suburb grabbed Blessing Mpande (28)‘s breasts while they were at a musical show hosted by Nkwali and Vusa Mkhaya.

“Mpande was manning the main entrance inspecting admission tickets when Nkala came and demanded to enter the theatre for free. Mpande denied him entry. Nkala grabbed her breasts and pushed her backwards. He forcibly gained entrance to the show,” she said.

The court heard that he later came out of the theatre and started hurling unprintable obscenities at Mpande.

Nkala who goes by the stage name ‘Khuliyo’ is alleged to have physically and verbally abused other artistes at the same show.

Organisers of the show, musicians Mkhaya and Nkwali, have since lodged a complaint against Nkala, through an email with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. The Chronicle