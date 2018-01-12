Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Dad drags school to court for expelling daughter

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man has made an urgent chamber application contesting Gateway High School’s decision to withdraw his daughter from the institution for non-payment of school fees arrears amounting to $14 000.

In the application filed at the High Court on January 9, David Tapera Mabuwa cited Gateway and its head as the respondents.

Mabuwa claimed that Gateway had disregarded a payment plan and withdrew the child before barring her from attending school.

In an email addressed to Mabuwa, the school head said: “My decision remains unchanged; your daughter’s place at Gateway School has been withdrawn until fees arrears have been cleared.”

On December 19, last year, Mabuwa signed a payment plan with Equals (Pvt) Ltd — the debt collecting company for Gateway.

He disputes the outstanding debt.

“Above all the long outstanding arrears by the applicant are in dispute hence it is premature for the school to terminate Mabuwa’s daughter’s place with the school,” said Mabuwa’s lawyers, Bothwell Ndlovu Attorneys-at-Law.

He added that the situation had traumatised his daughter who was preparing for her final Upper Sixth examinations.

“My daughter’s preparation for her Upper Sixth studies has been unjustifiably disturbed and the agreement between the school and me for the payment of the current fees and disputed arrears is still valid,” Mabuwa said in an affidavit attached to the application.

“I therefore apply that this honourable court treats my matter as of urgent need, intervene and deal with the head’s brutal and barbaric approach.

“In any event I am the one who is in arrears thus the school head should not make my daughter as the battlefield…” DailyNews

  • Hmmm

  • Take yr child were u can afford

    • Iko kusatonyara kwacho kwakaoma worse kutotsvaga magweta iyo fees ine ma arrears akakura kudaro kkkk

  • 14 000 unpaid school fees balances?

    Is this school in heaven?

    • Gateway is a private school for the rich

    • Kkkkk

    • Perhaps your statement should read ‘Gateway is a private school for the extra- extra rich ‘

    • Mari nenguva yaurikutambisa dai wanotsvagira mwana kumt plsent higt kkkkkk

    • Those teachers must be earning exceptional salaries.

    • Private schools are private investments those who cannot afford there are public schools for them

    • Take that child to a gvmnt skul and stop wasting his/her time while u are doing yo court thing where is the kid vamwe varikutodzidza

  • The next you shall take your daughter kunodya paWimpy watadza kubhadhara bill you start suing them

    Endesa mwana wako ku St Nyoka kunoenderana nehomwe yako

  • Kuda zvepamusoro when you can’t afford.

  • Hmmmmm that’s arrogance on that father’s part. Ngaaende kumission mwana uyo

  • This is not gvt school. Its pvt school if u dnt hve money dnt send your kid thre

  • People shld learn to live within their means than to keep up appearances they cant maintain.Shame

  • Ngauye ne14 iyoyo kuMandedza abhadharire maform 4 ese gore rese

  • Stop competing go where u can afford, period.

  • You have embarassed your daughter, her boyfriend, her group of friends, etc hachadzidze bhoo. Atova nemaNickname kana 4. 2 acho atonamira zvachose. At the end achafoira

  • Eish this is a shameful father indeed. He should take his daughter where he can afford.

  • Dai atombomira kuenda kucourt akanda pa payment plan

  • yoooooowe

  • Endesai mwana kuB school baba

  • Endesa mwana paMbare high zvipere kusanyara kwako kusungisa chikoro .survive according to wat u have

  • Zvakanaka zvinodhura

  • Daddy plse have your maths right. The court will need $20 000, & you are failing to pay $14 000, hahaha.

  • Live ur life within ur means. If u cnt afford the fees anymore bid them farewell and take ur child where u cn afford and am sure they will wish u well too. Tht money u used for hiring lawyers u could have paid off the fees

  • Humble yourself.Jesus taught on that principle always.

  • Does he expect his child to learn for free if he can’t afford the fees he should take his child to an upper top school it’s definitely cheaper there

  • Leaving like the Johns….iwe uri shuro..!

  • Haananyadzi arikuda kuti mwana vake ashandise mari yani

  • uuuum $14000

  • KuChiriyedenga is much cheaper!

  • Did he afford to pay the lawyers yet could not afford school fees?

  • Zvakanaka zvodiwa nemunhu wese asi usina ita zvaunazvo

  • With that $14000
    Unogona kutovakira mwana wako chikoro kuruzevha akatodzidza inenge iri Private because ndechako chikoro chacho

  • Godfrey

    Mmm! Bambo bhadharai school fees.

  • Bhadharai fees baba

  • Nharo neupenyu. Kunyadzisa mwana kudaro nxaa.

  • Well done Mr Man hapana anoda chikoro chinema Teacher anoswera kuKachasu.

  • Plz advise him to cut his garment according to the cloth.Why going to court,nesichaz iyi??

  • muunzeyi paKuwadzana High 1 pakachipa

  • Saka X+X Yavanodzidza yakaita sei……. Muchibhadhara mazimari akadai……. STUPID ASS PARENTS

  • All daddy wanted was best for his daughter daddy work harder and get more money to pay the fees instead of going to court you should v gone to the principal to ask for a payment arrangement girl your daddy love u dnt be embarassed by him thank him he still has an ego to protect and respect him he will always be ypur father

  • Anopenga saka vabereki vese vakasabhara saiye chichave chikoro, anoda good education yemwana wake achishandisa mari dzavamwe. Ndaaite mushe

  • if u wnt ur child to b accepted back u can either pay up or make s psymnt plan. $$¥¥¥¥¢

  • Why are you using Conway college students photo on a shit Gate way story 😡😡😡😡😡

  • Usaite nharo neupenyu..endesa mwana kwaunokwanisa kwezera rako. The quality of education is independent of the amount of fees paid so just swallow yr pride and transfer yr kid to these so called mission schools.Period!

  • Tiflo

    benzi rababa

  • Access to education is both a human and civil right in Zimbabwe.Even though he can not afford ,his daughter should not be deprived of that right!

    • private school education is not a right! there r cheaper schools

  • UMMMM, 14 000,

  • Bhadhara fees iwe.kana usina mari endesa mwana ku Zengeza 2 High school kwaunogona.

  • Kumwe kuita so,saka court yozotii ngaadzidze hake mahara here?

  • Kkkkk mushonga be school fees kubhadhara Kkkkkkkkk

