Woman buried in Montrose identified

By Nyaradzo Bakari

The body of a woman who was killed in Bulawayo’s Montrose suburb and buried in the backyard of a house while the owners were away on Christmas holiday, has been identified.

Nqobile Zondwa, from Makokoba suburb is suspected to have been killed by a gardener who had been left in charge of the house while the owners were away.The gardener, only identified as SaMdu, has since been arrested.

Zondwa was in her mid 20s. Her body was discovered last Thursday night after Mr Ngqabutho Sebele (23), a son to the owner of the house, saw dogs feasting on human flesh.

A source said Zondwa’s arm and ribs were missing when the police exhumed the body on Friday morning.

SaMdu allegedly went missing after committing the offence.

A police source said family members identified Zondwa’s body and the suspect has since been arrested.

A source close to Zondwa’s family said SaMdu hired the services of Zondwa, who is suspected to have been a hooker, at Madlodlo beer garden and took her to his employer’s house.“It seems she was a hooker so the man hired her at Madlodlo.

The two went to Montrose together and a misunderstanding is said to have ensued when SaMdu asked Nqobile to cook for him.

“This was not part of the agreement so they started arguing about SaMdu topping up the money he had to pay. How he ended up killing her is still a mystery,” said the source.

Mourners were gathered at Zondwa’s home in Makokoba yesterday. Family members declined to talk to the press.

“We are still grieving so we cannot say anything to you. You can get the information you want from the police, said a woman who identified herself as the deceased’s aunt.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that the Montrose suspected murder victim has been identified and the suspect was arrested.

“He will soon appear in court but we cannot reveal his name before the trial,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle