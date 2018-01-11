Lady Storm speaks on cheating rumours

Phenomenal dancer-cum-musician, Lady Storm – real name Lyn Magodo – says haters made her strong during her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old, who was blessed with a baby girl on December 21 last year, blamed fellow dancers (names withheld) and ‘losers’ for spreading malicious rumours by questioning the man responsible for the pregnancy.

The rumours were serious as she was said to be two-timing her hubby with a South Africa based businessman, a claim she vehemently dismissed as ‘hogwash’.

CLARITY

Lady Storm, who rose to acclaim as Eriza in Jah Prayzah’s video, yesterday brought the matter to sleep in a wide ranging interview with H-Metro at her apartment.“I have heard rumours from people who were saying I was cheating on my husband,” she said.

“At one point, I was disturbed because I have never cheated on my man Tinarwo Gotora who happens to be Chloe’s dad.

“He has been there for me even though haters tried to disturb my peace by spreading all those rumours that he was not the one responsible for the pregnancy.

“I would receive calls from relatives, journalists and even friends I last spoke to as back as in high school asking me about the rumour.”The Swagga Band boss told H-Metro that she has been waiting for this moment to clear the air.

“My mother, aunts and uncles have been there for me during my pregnancy and they helped me to forget about rumour-mongers and concentrate on my unborn child.

“I had a normal delivery at Belvedere Maternity Hospital, I think this is the right time for me to put the matter to sleep and shame the haters.

“As a celebrity, I have also realized that I will always be on the spotlight, hence I decided not to read much into the haters’ views,” she said.

SUSPECTS

The former soldier, who quit the force on medical grounds, said she was aware of people peddling lies about her love life.

“I can’t reveal the names of the people who were spreading all this malice but what I am aware of is some of them are in my line of trade – dancers of course.“I have passed a stage where I can fight people through creating beef, hence I don’t want to name them because they always ride on such tiff they create.

“As for the South African guy I mentioned before, I have never done anything with him and he has been making false claims maybe to disturb my marriage.

“He only invited us to South Africa for shows but we could not attend the shows after we doubted his commitment as a promoter.

“I think it could have been worse had we travelled to South Africa for the aborted trip.

“I just want to thank God because I did not do any business with him and it could have been worse.

“It’s however sad that there are still mature people who behave like high school students vanokambira vasikana and us as celebrities we are always targeted,” she said.

MOTHERHOOD

Being a mother for the first time comes with its challenges but Lady Storm says she is managing.

“In my case, I got tips from my mother, aunts and of course my maid who is helping me out at home.

“I enjoy breastfeeding my kid and I would love to see her grow and become the big girl I wish her to be.

“To a stranger, they will be surprised to learn that she is my first kid and I just thank God for what He has done in my life.

“I will continue rejoicing in the Lord and praising Him for blessing us with this kid.”

COMEBACK

The mother of one, who fronts a 12-piece band, says she will return to the dance floor mid-February.

“If all goes according to plan, I will be back on the dance floor mid-February doing what I love most.

“By the way, I have a live band that I have been looking after and I still have them in my heart.

“We have been together for a while and I advised them to join other bands when I was heavily pregnant.

“Since most of my band members are session musicians, I gave them the green light to join other groups like Diamond Musica, BV Labien Musica among other groups where their services are required.

“I am also going to launch my DVD album in the first quarter of the year and hopefully, I will beat the deadline and meet my target,” she said.

FITNESS

Since her job requires one to be fit, Lady Storm said she was ready for the dance floor.

“I am very particular about my fitness and I have since started jogging in the morning to keep myself fit.

“When I am not jogging or doing any other exercise, I will be dancing to rhumba music in my apartment which keeps me fit.

“As you can see, I only play rhumba videos in this apartment and it really keeps me fit; rhumba is the only music I have always loved since I was a kid.

“My husband too loves rhumba music which makes us unique. He had known me before I was even popular and he also fell in love with my profession.

“He also helps me a lot in whatever I am doing like offering me money for rehearsals, recording and even transport to and from live shows,” she said.

FALLBACK

Besides music and motherhood, Lady Storm also hustles to complement her earnings.

“Well, I have always had a fall back because showbiz is seasonal which requires one to diversify in life.

“In my case, I supply hardwares with building material, especially plumbing equipment which has also helped me to supplement my earnings.

‘Now that I am a mother for the first time, there is need for me to really work hard and I can’t afford to rely on music alone since it is seasonal.”

Back to showbiz, Lady Storm says the celebrity status has come with his fair share of challenges but haters have made her strong. H-Metro