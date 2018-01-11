Khuliyo stirs fresh controversy

By Bongani Ndlovu

A Bulawayo artiste Nkululeko Nkala has been caught in a fresh controversy after he allegedly assaulted a female arts administrator during a show in the city over the weekend.

Nkala who was arrested on the day of the Home Coming Show last year, last Saturday disrupted a show dubbed “#FromBulawayoToTheWorld” at the Bulawayo Theatre.He allegedly physically and verbally abused artistes after he was denied a free entry ticket to the show.

Organisers of the show, musicians Vusa Mkhaya and Nkwali, have since lodged a complaint against Nkala, who also goes by the stage name ‘Khuliyo’, through an email with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

The arts administrator, Blessing Mpande who was receiving tickets at the door, is accusing Nkala of assaulting her and has since reported the case to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Simango confirmed that a case of assault had been reported and investigations were underway.

Nkala is expected to appear in court today.

The show organisers are accusing Nkala of verbally and physically abusing artistes and staff at the show as well as trespassing at the backstage where artistes were preparing to perform.Nkwali said she was insulted by Nkala after she left the stage to watch Mkhaya in the auditorium.

“After seeing and being harassed by Nku back stage, I ignored him and went on stage to perform. After I’d finished, I freshened up and decided to watch Mkhaya’s set.”

“As I was walking past a group of senior artistes outside the venue, who included Memory Kumbota, Matesu Dube, Lewis Ndlovu and William Nyandoro, Nku was there busy ranting about the ticket for NACZ. I then went towards them and I said to them, bobhudi bami, ngicelani lingikhuzele uNku (My brothers may you please reprimand Nku for me).

“He then lashed out at me using despicable words. I was then pulled away by Matesu Dube who said I should leave him alone,” said Nkwali.

She said when she returned back stage the lady who was manning the door (Blessing Mpande) came running while at the same time crying saying Nkala had pushed her while trying to force his way into the venue.

Contacted for comment Nkala denied everything.The Chronicle