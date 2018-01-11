Khanyi Mbau tells of heartbreak after split

Khanyi Mbau has confirmed that she and long-term boyfriend, musician Tebogo Lerole have called it quits.

The TV personality took to her Instagram page to share the news and let us in on what seems to have been an uphill battle for her.“Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost, I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss, letting go of the man I gave my heart too,” she said.

Although she does not go into detail about what this “battle” is, the star made it quite clear that she is struggling to cope with the loss.

A few days ago, Khanyi put up a post questioning what love is and of course at the time, many did not know what the cryptic post was all about.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, fans are worried about the star and sending her love on social media.

Khanyi goes into great detail about how she has been feeling lately and why she made the decision to end the relationship.

“Today I let go of my greatest pain, LOVE IS PAIN .. for a while now I have been so insecure, so bitter and lonely,” she said.— DailySun.