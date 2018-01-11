Gumede explains “late” dreadlocks

Former Zifa vice-president Ndumiso Gumede has explained what inspired his ‘new’ hairstyle which went viral on social media recently.

The retired football administrator, 71, told H-Metro that he decided to have dreadlocks just for a change.

“So what happened was that I realised I was formal for too long and I decided to have dreadlocks for a new look,” Gumede said.

He dismissed allegations that he is now a traditional healer or has simply gone nuts.

“I am not a sangoma as people are saying. After all, it’s just me with dreadlocks, a simple man.

“Since I am no longer involved in football circles, I wanted to create a new look for me which is exactly what I did and I am happy with the results because I actually did all the work myself,” said Gumede.

The former Zifa boss ruled out bouncing back into football, saying it is time for the young blood to play their part.

“I think I played my part very well in the football circles and now is the opportunity for others to play their part as well.

“At the moment I’m working with BEKEZELA, a Non Governmental Organisation in my home town Nyathi.

“The organisation deals with HIV and AIDS, advocacy, helping orphans and the under privileged children,” he said. H-Metro