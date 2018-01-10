Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

White farmer fights for lost farm

14,395 72

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Figtree farmer, David Connolly who lost his farm to former president Robert Mugabe’s top aide, Ray Ndhlukula has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sincerity on addressing the plight of farmers who lost their land at the height of the land reform programme.

David Connolly was born in Bulawayo
David Connolly was born in Bulawayo

In his inauguration speech in November last year, Mnangagwa promised to compensate the white farmers whose land was seized under the Mugabe regime as he appealed for sanctions to be lifted and for foreign investors to help to rebuild his shattered country.

He pledged to repay the 5 000 people driven from their land after Mugabe encouraged liberation war veterans and poor blacks to seize farms, machinery and crops from their white neighbours.

Speaking to Southern News, following the appeal by the president, Connolly whose protracted fight to regain his Centenary farm is still at the courts, feels the situation on the ground showed signs of a government without capacity to compensate.

“Mnangagwa said there should be compensation for white farmers but Chinamasa (Patrick) came up with a budget that does not have compensation for white farmers, so we would assume that if he was genuine in his comments he should have $5-10 million set aside for compensation,” Connolly said.

He said if Mnangagwa meant it he would have included the compensatory plan in Chinamasa’s recent budget.

“From a Zimbabwean government point of view they are not prepared to pay the compensation otherwise they could have put it in the budget. So it’s easy to talk but to do the walk is a different matter. I don’t believe that he is being genuine when he said he is willing to compensate,” he said.

Connolly added that Chinamasa as minister of Finance had a Lima Agreement with the international community that Zimbabwe should compensate what is due to the white farmers as part of the deal.

“So what he is trying to do is unlock international funds and he is trying to do that by saying they will compensate the farmers but he is not putting any of his money there,” he said.

Connolly further noted that it was clear that Mnangagwa’s government was expecting to compensate the farmers using money from the international community yet the chaotic land reform was purely a political game.

“He is expecting the international community to fund something that was purely and simply a political game for Zanu PF to remain in power. It’s clear that they learnt from the past that they are going to lose the elections so they have to act.”

Turning to his farm that he has struggled to retain, Connolly said he has since taken the matter to Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to have it addressed.

“I filed papers against the president, minister of Agriculture and minister of Finance on August 15. I filed using the Sadc investment Protocol, which says I have an investment which has been taken away from me and I haven’t been able to establish myself because I have not been paid up for that investment.

“That allows six months for the government to come to me and say can we discuss this and resolve this and it expires on February 15. I filed with the International Tribunal. That’s why I got interested when the president in his maiden speech said he wants to abide by the Sadc protocol,” he said.

Connolly also indicated that he was going to write a letter to Mnangagwa informing him that he filed a case against his predecessor Mugabe.

Connolly accused Ndhlukula of using his powers to circumvent court proceedings to his favour.

“Ray remains in contempt of court, he appealed against it and I haven’t had a set down judgment for that. He circumvented the court system and took a High Court judge of his choice. He needs to appear before a Supreme Court and confirm whether he is in contempt or not.”

In August, Connolly received a letter from government which informed him that he could go back to the farm and utilise about 800 hectares while about 1 330 remained in the hands of Ndhlukula.

However, the farmer is still heartbroken.

“We went back in December but the main source of water and main part of the farm is what Ray is occupying so productivity wise there is nothing much I can do unless I get back my farm in full,” Connolly said.

Ever since Ndhlukula took over, he has only managed to utilise about 15 hectares and a recent visit to the farm indicated that he has since put up a fence for the piece that is under irrigation only. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Minda ndeyavatema vkasikwa varimuzim ngaende anoclaima munda kumusha kwae britain

  • Grabbing land from people based on colour of their skin is bad….all citizens should be equal before the law… Discrimination against a white man is as bad and evil as discrimination against a black man

    • Yes zvaurikutaura zviriright chose but ndinemubvunzo waungandipindurawo pano.

    • Ko ivo varungu vacho pavakatorerwa land iri, ivo vanga variwana sei? Vanga vapiwa nani?

    • Please not every white akatora farm nechitsimba lots of white farmer bought them like my adopted family form Australia the bought it in 1980 lost in 2000 now the live in Mozambique there a no longer in farming

  • Iyoyo takapedza nayo next

  • mupeyi munda wake mubhunu uyu momaita seiko mapuraz amorima runinga

  • Where is De Klerk ( kondozi ngaa auyewo pa odzi apo

  • How many people does a black farmer employ and pay them on time as promised .

  • Let him get back his farm

  • Munondinakidza chokwadi. Ko ma forefathers edu didn’t lose there farms??? The only wrong thing was the way the farms were allocated ; minda ndeyedu not mabhunu. Don’t take me wrong ; varungu can come to do farming but they must rent the farms

    • Land is for the state not for individuals black or white.So the land redistribution was a failure in targeting a certain race.What about blacks who own more than 3 farms are they not greedy as well.

    • Land is for each and every Zimbabwean. Every1 must benefit from it ; land redistribution was a good idea ; the only problem is the way it was allocated

    • Minda ndeyedu

    • Why can’t these whites go get land in their original homes, that is Britain or where ever? Why come all the way from there to our homeland to give us headaches? Are there blacks causing land problems in Britain or America? Why should we be expected to accommodate them when they don’t do likewise to us in their original homes? These people should not be allowed to take us as simpletons.

    • Owen Nhamo baba apa marasika , was there any mutema akanga aine mafarm matatu before land reform, Asika mukati kunodiwa ma corrections kune vakakambira vakatora Zvakapfuridza zvakatarwa nemutemo ehe totaura, varungu ndivo vakanga vakanata mapurazi more than 99% ivo vari 1 % of the population ndipo Paine sarungano

    • True they should remain state land. Land lease is the only deal fruitful.

    • Zvatotanga batai vanhu handei naro bhora tione

    • Simon Chauruka. You are right but you need to understand most of these guys ddnt buy this land. Whats wrong with taking back what is rightfully yours. I agree with you pakuti the land was taken and given to a small grou but those are internal issues which we need to solve among ourselves. The fact that it was done in a haphazard manner does not qualify the notion that we must give the land back to the white occupiers. This is why they feel so entintled to our land more than us

  • The way you write your stories sir

  • These guys have got Zimbabwe at heart .I wonder why !?

  • Lost???? Are they the onwers of this land

  • Varungu should pay tax mumapurazi aya vakatorera mutema nechisimba

    • Taura hako iwe. Unonzwa rimwe richiti hanzi it’s not good kutorera varungu land, ko ivo vakariwana sei? Ndomubvunzo wokutanga.

  • Dai smith akagara asina kumboita zvese izvo nyika ino isina kana anovenga umwe

    • kkkk uri mu born free saka uchidaro.auna hondo yawakaona.ndimi vamwe vevamwe vatema vairwa hondo variku Rhodesian Army vachida kuti nyika isauye kuvatema.many people died because of these whites.Roy Bennet Addy Cross

    • David Coltart and many more members of the selous scouts killed black people.why you say that.think before you talk

    • Smith ndiye aipa vanhu vake ivhu risiravo varidzi vorida akatanga kuuraya varidzi varo saka dai asina kuzviita kusina nyaya

  • Ipai wachena minda warime tidye tigute

  • If you can please show us one system that was ever created and well managed by our people I would gladly support the move of land grabbing .

  • Harisi rake ndere zim haana kuuyanaro funga mushe

    • Ati nderekumba kwake here or nderekurima..

    • Hatidi vanhu vanongopfindika munda vasingarime..ipai vanogona varime

  • Give him back his farm

  • Return White Farmers their farms

  • Vapeyi minda ivo manyanya kurima nzara neumbavha mumapurazi muchinyepa nekushandisa varombo sevanhu venyu hondo yedu yakasha simba kare.

  • this white guy can speak Ndebele we worked together at ZITF and Midlands show society when I was under Hyrcania estate

  • I no this man he lost another farm in Kezi

  • Don’t forget it was our own people who signed certain documents to give them mining rights

  • Yaa the ex farmers must be considered , tovapawo pekurima zvichiyenderana nemarimiro avayimboyita . Vamwewo vayirimawo mbeva zvirikungoyitwawo nehama dzedu ngavatswagewo zvimwe zvavangayite . Hama dzeduwo dzirikurimawo mbeva ngadzibviswewo mumapurazi , tipedzewo mbiri yekudya maChunks tidyewo Beans , tisadyewo dzondora todyawo huku dzacho nemazai ka , Beef chayiyo muma Buchery edu hayichatengeka tavakungoyisirwa marunda , kare tayidyawo Beef chayiyo ka yemombe dzatayiti ma Herifodhi kwete ma Freezeland haasi enyama ndeemukaka chete.

  • I’m not a politician and the land it’s not for politicians only but for all Zimbabweans whether politicians and religious Leaders, and everyone.
    I see some people’s comments they said its not good to grabbing land from white people, ok it’s fine that. But my questions is this: Where did the white people get the land? How did they get the land? When did they get the land? Who gave them land or who sold the land to them? There’s nothing wrong for ask this questions, i want to know.

  • He actually thot Zanu wld reinstate them back as they purported…..NEVER.They showcased only one example of their crony whom they reinstated to beg for your attention so that they buy yo sympathy and vote.You shld be very desparate to believe Zanu so fast.You are up for a heavy awakening….wait!

  • to hell

  • Whites must rent the farms not own the farms, correct me if I’m wrong

  • It’s not his land. It’s for Zimbabweans. If he said he bought the land, where is the money? They came with sugar and gave to the stupid generation of black people and take the land.

  • What’s the use of keeping the land in a non productive state when they are people who have the right skills and capacity to use the land to produce export quality goods that will bring the much needed forex and jobs

    • Saying we dont have qualified pple to farm the land is an misinformed statement. We have so much talent. And the fact that it was given to unqualified pple does not qualify the fact that we should give back our land to the former white occupiers. Lets learn to solve our internal issues on our own. The land reform was the best idea concieved by Zanu pf. Its only the way which it was done which might be questionable but thats now an internal issue which we can solve ourselves

  • The land in Zimbabwe is for blacks guys period, hapana munhu mutema anoita own even a hectare in Britain, so kuvapa ivhu iri it’s at our pleasure because this land called Zimbabwe is for black Africans period, these whites are welcome but not to challenge because ivhu iri tisu vene varo

  • i think an ECD teacher best understands the behaviour of children when called for breakfast to an already set table. thus a professional will keep the food, quiue the kids first then dish out to each as appropriate.

    this is a good model demonstrating the government’s (if not zanu-pf) failure on land reform. the point that land was distributed to people is a miss and false at the same time. it’s ‘people took land.’ it is this fact which we tend to ignore that has haunt us to this day, reflecting in the form of some chronic econo-ngitis.

    the government had a good idea in the making that was abused by rogue elements therein. the word distribution is inapplicable as far as land is concerned, because land was not distributed to people but instead, they distributed themselves to land straggly. the teacher called for breakfast and each kids served themselves as

  • Msekazi.ndimi murikusabotager nekusarima telephone farming no no

  • Land must be nationalised ,who ever is going to use it must rent from the government,

  • Sometimes a little honesty doesn’t hurt any one .Our economy crumbled because some people thought that our people would be committed to working hard for the development of everyone in the country. But we as a people do not have such abilities to unite and work together towards a common goal even at family level

  • Let him get his farm

  • Nah. Thats a misguided and ill advised move. Land reform is irreversible.

  • To rent , to get a lease or whatever we want production on those farms , those farms should be used to contribute to the GDP of the country but how can we move forward vanhu vachiita basa rekurima sora . Mugabe ane 14 farms chii chaarikurima . Those who can farm black , blue , yellow or white should do so , we need progress hatidye Zanu of necheap cheap politics dzayo dzenhema .

  • I see well fed slave mentality on these comments. Colonial mindset will take long to disappear. Thats why Smith said ” not in a thousand years”.

  • kkkk give him back kuti munda ndewake here.akautenga here.Vakauraya vatema pavakatora nyika.ngaadzokere britain kunyika kwake anotora munda ikoko

  • True dat

  • Yu mean they ar still in zim to date ????

  • Give him his farm back plz