Sunshine Boys sack Beefy

By Godknows Matarutse

In A bid to launch a quick return to the Castle Lager Premiership, relegated Harare City have sacked coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube and replaced him technical director Mark Harrison.

The Sunshine Boys will be playing in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League this season after they were relegated on the last day of the 2017 season.

The club is also looking at bringing in CAPS United assistant coach Mark Mathe to be Harrison’s assistant.

“Harare City FC has relieved…Ncube, Witness Mukhuli and Mike Madzivanyika of their roles with the club,” the Sunshine Boys said in a statement yesterday.

“…Harrison has been confirmed Harare City…coach. Negotiations are at an advanced stage to rope in…Mathe as his assistant.”

The 56-year-old Harrison, who previously coached Mpumalanga Black Aces, African Warriors, Chippa United, Bay Stars and Golden Arrows, returned to Zimbabwe this week after spending the festive season holidays in South Africa.

The Sunshine Boys were relegated from the top flight league at the end of last season following a miserable season despite being crowned the Chibuku Super Cup champions after beating How Mine 3-1 in the final and with it the ticket to represent the country in the African Confederation Cup.

City, however, opted out of the tournament after they were relegated which left Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum as the country’s sole representatives in Africa’s inter-club competitions.

The club has also retained the services of a number of their players that were expected to move following their relegation.

Captain Tendai Samanja, William Manondo, Grey Kufandada, Steady Mudzengerere, Emmanuel Zinyama, Raymond Uchena, Tinashe Balakazi, Pritchad Mpelele, Protasho Kabwe and, Farai Madhanhanga will remain at the club despite interest from other clubs.

The Sunshine Boys have also managed to retain Calvin Shangiwa, Hastings Chapusha, Learnmore Muyambo, Wilfred Muvirimi, Munyaradzi Sako, Tatenda Tumba, Malvin Gaki and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

City have, however, released Peace Tshuma, Warren Dube, Jimmy Tigere, Kuda Kumwala, Welcome Ndiweni and Honey Chimutimunzeve.

Striker Martin Vengesayi and goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu have been released from the playing squad but the club is now looking to redeploy them to new roles. DailyNews