Parliament approves Chiri reappointment

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Parliament yesterday approved the reappointment of Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri for another term, saying that she managed to unmask corruption and corporate governance deficiencies, which were hurting the economy, particularly in State entities.

In July last year, legislators across the political divide rejected the proposal to appoint Mr Mike Ndudzo — the managing director of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — as a replacement for Mrs Chiri.

Parliament, which believes Mr Ndudzo’s track record in several State entities is appalling, pushed for the reappointment of Mrs Chiri, whom they said had done a sterling job in unearthing several financial irregularities in Government ministries and State entities.

After debating the motion, which was moved by Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa, legislators were unanimous that Mrs Chiri had to be given a new tenure as the country’s chief auditor. Minister Chinamasa said Mrs Chiri agreed to stay after being persuaded by legislators.

Public Accounts Committee chairperson Ms Paurina Mpariwa ((MDC-T) said Ms Chiri made available information, which corrupt individuals, as well as other legislators, did not want made public. “She brought us pride as women and as a nation,” she said.

“Serving the nation in that capacity is difficult. She has lost friends, including relatives, because some may not want to associate with her.”

Ms Mpariwa said by virtue of Mrs Chiri’s sterling work, the Public Accounts Committee was reputed as one of the best parliamentary committees in the SADC region.

Mutasa South MP Cde Irene Zindi (Zanu-PF) said Mrs Chiri demonstrated that women were able to do well in leadership positions, but were sometimes overlooked. She said the patriarchal nature of society should change.

Masvingo Central legislator Dr Daniel Shumba urged Government to act on Mrs Chiri’s reports. “My issue is: to what extent are we going to be utilising those capabilities that she has driven in ensuring that her reports inform Government policy?” he said.

“It is critical, Mr Speaker, that she doesn’t only churn out reports that we commend. She has in more than one occasion exposed the delinquencies that have existed in the Executive in respect to corporate governance, corruption.

We should import those findings into Government policy.” Members who contributed to the motion included Zvishavane-Ngezi constituency MP Cde John Holder (Zanu-PF), Harare West MP Ms Jessie Majome (MDC-T), Mazowe South Member of Parliament Fortune Chasi (Zanu-PF), Binga South MP Mr Joel Gabuza Gabbuza (MDC-T) and Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba.

There was a moment of comic relief when Cde Chinotimba erroneously referred to Mrs Chiri as “ Amai Chasi”. Cde Chinotimba said Parliament should also oversee the appointment of board members in parastatals as most ministers were appointing their cronies, which was in direct contravention of corporate governance principles.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda duly approved the reappointment of Ms Chiri in terms of Section 310 subsection (1) of the Constitution, as well as subsection (1) of Section 310 (Appointment of Auditor-General). The Herald