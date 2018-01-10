Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mthwakazi member speaks on torture

12,136 12

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

While faith-based organisations in Bulawayo mooted the idea of inviting President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the last day of 2017 that together they could thank God for a peaceful transition following a military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy, members of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) were busy plotting an ambush.

Mthwakazi youths protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo
Mthwakazi youths protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo

And on this day that Mnangagwa came to Bulawayo as a guest at an event meant to thank God, the president was rudely reminded of a dark era — Gukurahundi — by placard-waving protestors from MRP.

While the clergy hailed Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power with prayers for wise leadership, the placard-waving protestors caught everyone by surprise.

Southern News caught up with Brighton Ithuteng Sibanda, 36 who is one of the eight protestors who was later arrested and allegedly brutally assaulted.

He said theirs was a planned thing. “When we went in the hall we were about 15 and our mission was to send a message to the president for him to address issues to do with Gukurahundi.

“Part of our grievances was the closing of industries in Bulawayo and prioritisation of employing local people. We also wanted to inform him that local resources should not be exploited and they have to benefit local people.”

Sibanda who is nursing a forehead injury said they had banners stashed in their pockets when they gained entrance, hence eluding the security team.

“Ushers in the hall wanted us to sit separately but we chose where we could be together. We agreed to lift our banners at once when the president rose to address the gathering. Everyone stood up as the president headed for the pulpit.

“When everybody got seated, we remained standing with our banners lifted in protest which then attracted the attention of everyone.

“For about a minute there was silence as the president temporarily halted his speech. He saw that attention had been attracted elsewhere but I doubt if he saw the messages from where he was,” Sibanda said.

He said after security details in plain clothes checked what was on “our banners”, the police were immediately ordered to take them out of the hall.

“While outside we started singing but the army stopped us at gun point. We were then ordered to sit down. Zanu PF youths led by Magura Charumbira and some CIO operative scame out as well and began beating us.

“They lifted me and threw me to the ground and I collapsed.

“They moved us to a secluded place where they continued beating us.

“I temporarily lost consciousness which I later regained after they poured water on me,” he said.

Sibanda said the torture lasted for almost an hour as Mnangagwa continued with his speech.

“During the torture there was discussion on the next step with one senior police officer suggesting we be released but members of the army said we should be taken to the barracks for further disciplinary action.

“We were then taken to Brady Barracks and handed over to the military intelligence department,” he narrated.

Contrary to information that was circulated on social media, the eight were never tortured at the army barracks or at the police station.

“At the barracks they only took photos and recorded all our personal details. At around 8pm the police came and took us to Central Police Station. While there, they denied us medical attention.

“The following day when our lawyer came late in the day, three of us were taken to hospital. One of us had an eye injury and the other lady had suffered back pains and head injuries.”

The eight spent two nights at the police station only to be released at the courts on the third day without charge after the State failed to come up with a concrete charge against them. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Are you working for ED because your stories are biased

  • So you suggesting, nehanda should work for your dubious interests and not herald facts

  • These people were exercising their Rights , why torcher them. This goes to show that there la human rights even after Mgabe. No change at all

    • So why demostrate when yu know there is no change?? 😤😤

    • Exercising their right by highlighting their plight

  • just try to repeat and you will be crushed

  • “I had a big fight with my partner. For more than 10 days, he would not talk to me, I felt terrible, depressed and did not know what to do for us to get back as before. The fights were increasingly frequent and increasingly strong. I was afraid that it would be the last fight and then the relationship would end. I was in love with him with all my heart, but it is true that we did not get along. I couldn’t understand how other couples where able to handle such situations and maintain happiness in their relationships. I tried to approach him, but he would simply walk away. He constantly rejected me. I feel that he no longer cared about our relationship. I was now tired of the fights that lead nowhere. I slowly lost hope that I would ever rejoin him in love and passion. However, when I contacted Mama Noah +27632454019 and we cast this reconciliation love spell that worked for me, all went well. He has come back into my life and loves me more than ever before. I do not know how to thank you for what you did for us. My partner is more emotionally balanced today. We have reached an emotional balance that could not be gotten prior to the casting of this spell. We are now compatible, more committed and extremely adhesive to each to each other.”
    Mama Noah +27632454019 is a spiritual healer with powerful spells that she uses to help people with family problems, court case problems, love problems, work problems, luck, business, money problems and health problems.
    I have love spells, money spells, lotto spells, health spells, lost love spells, business spells, protection spells, and many spells to help you with life’s problems.

  • Thobile Khumalo

    Basically I had a love for almost six months. I was very much in love, but he decided to leave me one day and went with another woman. I was the one on the wrong. I had neglected him for a long time. My thoughts started centralizing on his departure and I started to find ways to win him back. I tried to talk to him but nothing happened. His decision was strong and firm, but even before I knew, he already was dating someone else. I tried everything, flowers, gifts, calls but none of them was successful. They had already spent nearly three months and he was beginning to forget about me. i was really left left on hang for several times, but deep down i knew i loved him and i had nothing to do apart from helping my ownself. Not until on a one good lucky day, as i was seated in my office. i tried to find on the internet the few people who can help solve love problems. i tried afew until one week later when i spoke to a certain lady called Mama Noah+27632454019. She’s the only lady that helped me capture this gentleman’s attention once again. and within a two weeks times i had already got him back and now we are looking forward for the future. You can as well contact the lady who helped me through her telephone numbers that i listed above. thank you for your time you’ve spent reading this. Lord bless you

  • muchurch umu ndomuna judas akatengesa yese kut ngwena ichauya muchurch then u protest