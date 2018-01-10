Man missing on xmas found dead

By Whinsley Masara

The decomposed body of a Bulawayo man who went missing on Christmas Day has been found in Montgomery suburb. Police and family members suspect Moreblessed Sibanda (23) of Montgomery may have been murdered. He allegedly split from a group of his friends during a drinking spree.

Moreblessed allegedly wanted to go to 747 drinking spot in Kingsdale suburb while his friends opted to go to a party in Woodville suburb.

They separated in the wee hours of Christmas Day.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the body was discovered on Sunday around 1PM.

“We are investigating a case of murder of a man who went missing on Christmas Day. His body which was at an advanced state of decomposition was positively identified by his family.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” she said.

The deceased’s father, Mr Solomon Sibanda told The Chronicle: “It is sad to have to identify your own flesh and blood, found in that decomposing state.

“When I heard residents talking about a body that had been found in the bush between Woodville and Montgomery suburbs, I never bothered to check with the rest of them because I never expected that it could be my son.

“My older son, who was with Moreblessed the night he went missing, had to convince me to go and check on the body. I am from the mortuary right now and as shocking as it is, through the clothes and shoes, I am now sure it’s him,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said he suspected his son was murdered.

Tanaka Nyarukwe, a friend who was with Moreblessed on the night he went missing, said the rest of his crew refused to go to 747 because they were already too drunk.

“Moreblessed insisted he wanted to go to 747 to drink some more. Because most of us were already stoned, we refused, including his brother, Edmore Sibanda.

“He left us and we haven’t seen him till today. I haven’t seen the body but residents who saw the body said it was him,” he said. The Chronicle