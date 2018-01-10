Kariba seeks to engage insurance firms to cover its assets

By Helen Kadirire

Municipality of Kariba (MOK) has begun the process to look for a company that will provide insurance cover for the local authority’s assets.

In the tender notice flighted by town clerk Webster Tembo, the winning bidder will provide the service to the council for the year 2018 only.

The notice also gave January 18 as the cut-off date for submission of all tender documents at the local authority’s head offices.

“MOK invites all interested and qualified service providers to submit bids for the insurance portfolio for the period of one year extensible based on performance.

The portfolio covers assets all risk, fidelity liability, public liability, motor fleet, computers and all electronic equipment, plant all risk, group personal accident cover and group life cover,” Tembo said.

He said companies wishing to provide the service should have all the relevant documentation including proof of registration with the State Procurement Board.

The local authority has been conducting a lot of improvements as it recently signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Infrastructure Development Bank to drive housing supply in the resort town. DailyNews