Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


OpinionFeatured

Eddie Cross: We are probably stuck with Mnangagwa and that is our dilemma

1,168 61

By Eddie Cross

A new year has dawned, I think all Zimbabweans suffered over this past festive season from a hangover caused by the unscheduled departure of Robert Gabriel Mugabe from the Presidency. Who will forget the amazing and unplanned outpouring of public feeling after the Military led coup.

BULAWAYO South MDC legislator, Eddie Cross
BULAWAYO South MDC legislator, Eddie Cross

What a street party after his resignation was received by Parliament. Some Mugabe loyalists are saying that the rural people are mourning his passing – not a bit of it, the celebrations engulfed even the most remote corners of Zimbabwe.

Now what? The harsh reality that all of us must face is that over his tenure in office, Robert Mugabe built a dynasty that controlled virtually every aspect of life in this country. In business, you could not operate anything larger than a tuck shop without his say so, all contracts were controlled, his word was final on all matters and everyone who worked with him or for him, feared his retribution and vindictive character.

When he came out of Prison in 1974 after ten years in detention, I had lunch with him at the Munomatapa Hotel in the central business district of Harare. He then struck me as a radical who was totally committed to the armed conflict as a means of achieving Independence and control over the State. His views of the way forward resembled, in an uncanny way, what we later saw in Cambodia where the Khmer revolution in 1975 caused the death of perhaps 3 million people, including many intellectuals and specialists and the depopulation of the Cities which were “centers of regressive political thought and capitalism”. 10 days after that meeting he was crossing the border in Nyanga and joining the Zanla forces in Mozambique.

His path to power in newly independent Zimbabwe in 1980 was a turbulent and sometimes, violent one. I have no doubt that anyone who stood in his way was skating on thin ice and that the death of his main competitor for control of the post war machine created in exile to fight the war of Independence – Josiah Tongogara, was not killed in a car accident, he was murdered. The same fate awaited his main military commander, Mujuru, many years later after he challenged Mugabe.

But the overall outcome of his years in near total control of the State in Zimbabwe, was the creation of a regime which resembled in many ways the one in Europe that he admired most – that of East Germany when it was part of the Soviet Empire. He sought and secured total control – all arms of the State, what was taught to children in school, even who could be treated in a State funded hospital. He secured control over all major business activity and was feted and treated as a near god by many close to the seat of power. The image of people crawling along the floor to greet him or serve him tea, will not be forgotten as they characterized what he prized most, total subservience to power.

In the beginning he was an austere figure, working out in the gym every day, not drinking or smoking and living a frugal life except for the symbols of power and privilege. However, by 1985, the cloak began to slip, the genocidal campaign which lasted 4 years was underway against his sole rival for power – Joshua Nkomo, he had started using the Reserve Bank as “his” bank and corrupt forces began to surround him and exploit the centers of power he had created and controlled. Any attempts at maintaining any form of multi-party democracy were crushed.

When finally, he was challenged for power by the MDC in 2000 and Morgan Tsvangirai emerged as a real competitor for the Presidency, he was forced to fight back and to begin the process of boosting his political regime with military power and influence. As the capacity of the monolith of the Party, Zanu PF waned, it was replaced by the increasing sophistication and reach of the armed forces. By 2013, it was the Army that effectively controlled the State and ran what was left of Zanu PF.

After 2008, Zimbabwe was, governed by a Military Junta led by the Joint Operations Command, a structure created by Ian Smith to fight the war of liberation and maintained afterwards as Mugabe’s principle center of power and control. During the GNU the MDC was not allowed anywhere near these centers of power. The computer servers that controlled the elections were maintained at Army Headquarters.

I was not surprised at all when the recent coup took place, at the high level of professionalism, sophistication, power and capacity of the armed forces. They moved against Mugabe at 10 in the morning and by 3 on the following morning, Mugabe was under house arrest and his power stripped away by what must almost be a text book exercise.

But it was not democracy and while it was orchestrated by civilian authority in the form of Emmerson Mnangagwa, it was not constitutional or lawful. It was the deliberate use of the very machine that he had created over the past 37 years to keep him in power against democratic forces, led by Tsvangirai, that turned against his and removed him from power.

So where does that leave us, and this is the dilemma we all face in Zimbabwe.

The harsh reality is that the degree to which the Army has control and influence in the State has gone up significantly. This is clearly shown by the selection and appointment of the new Cabinet and of the former Head of the Armed forces as a Vice President and responsible for Defence. It is clear that the new regime in power here is busy cleaning house – but many doors remain closed and protected. The anti-corruption sweep is obviously selective. But let us not sweep aside that fact that Mugabe has gone.

In 1976 when Kissinger effectively ended the reign of Ian Smith over the Rhodesian regime, he knew what he was doing and regretted it as a person, but he knew it was necessary to break his hold on power so that progress could be made to resolve a futile armed conflict.

It is the same now – it is what we do with the new opportunities that the change represents that will determine its ultimate outcome. In 1976 it was eventually 3 years of conflict and then Lancaster House and the British engineered transfer of power to Robert Mugabe, whom they saw as being the only man who could end the war, control all the factions and created a coherent government. They were right and wrong, and the long-term outcome of those decisions is the mess we are now in.

The new team in power are clearly trying to change things for the better. They have no choice as elections loom and must be fought in just 7 months’ time. They know that they have a real challenge ahead of them; they are committed to a free and fair election, they know they have not made any friends in what they have done over the past 4 years, and they know that that must, to a very great extent, carry the baggage left over from the Mugabe era.

To do so they simply must deal with corruption, maintain law and order, stop the remnants of the G40 and Joice causing more problems and destabilizing the country. They know they must deal with the cash shortages, the rising prices and shortages. They know they must convince the population that they have changed and its not just the tired old policies of the Mugabe dynasty. They must be able to offer hope and they have to achieve all of this in 7 months.

For all of us we must accept that this agenda is also in our interests – even if we are in the opposition. These are national and not parochial problems that must be tackled if any of us are going to have any sort of future. The MDC and especially Morgan Tsvangirai have brought democracy back to Zimbabwe and restored our rights as a people. But right now, with his illness, other than offering opposition and curbing the excesses of any future government, we are probably stuck with ED and that is our dilemma. We have no choice but to make it work.

Eddie Cross
Harare 7th January 2017

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Uqinisile Malume Eddie awuboni abantu bohlobo lwakhe bemthanda so and kunengi lokhu okuyizinto kuzamvotela ewine. And hanti akusuki ezikhundleni lokhu khangeka lalokhu okunye kuyagula kuyafa ngabe kwaphuma kudala ngabi2008 ngabe akuzange kubelenkinga ngabe iqembu lakho lisaqinile. Yha neh

  • Mr Cross just cross the floor and join Mnangagwa and his team.

    • He will be much better there than being stuck in opposition politics that will never win any election

  • I agree with Cross

  • At times, when reality is on the table better enjoy the meal. I love zimbabwe and our President loves us that is why God entrusted him with us.

  • Sometimes this cross guy is correct only that he is white

    • Actually he is only media time cos muvhete. There is nothing new or amazing he’s said.

  • The word to note is (Probably)

  • Brilliant, well thought out and pragmatic.

  • Haiwawo zvekupenga izvo, cross to zanu if u so wish apa who are u telling this crap.

  • U a stuck nt us

  • Mina vele angimuzwa uCross wenu lo ukuthi uthini, make what work?? Ikhiwa leli ngeke kufike uDecember lingajoinanga iZanu!! Not that l’m saying it’s a bad thing!!

  • Let’s make it work and then look forward to some other options when the economy is running like a well oiled functioning machine. Opposing and making people suffer so that they can vote for any other party is not good. We make a mockery of ourselves.

  • Wow. Brutally honest and sober, I bet some in the opposition will not like his views.

  • Cross has a patriotic mind. The problem we have with the opposition is a mindset of totally obliterating the ruling party. Which is impossible. That mindset also hinges on revenge, looting,and self aggrandizement.

    • That’s an accurate assessment man which many of us can not make.

    • Uuuuum i wish if yu had a patriotic mind also. So far there is no war against gvnt which I think is opposition giving ED time to fix if he can and he is proving otherwise. Speeches and meetings were all we have during the Mugabes era.

    • What did expect ED to do in these few days he has been in office. Can he honestly go on national tv and announce a raft of measures without involving indvidual office bearers whether in govt or public sector. Everybody in Zim is expected to do something in 100 days. When those days are exhausted then ED is answerable. Not now pls.

  • Cross is spot on.

  • Eddie Cross makudhakwawo!

  • “I had a big fight with my partner. For more than 10 days, he would not talk to me, I felt terrible, depressed and did not know what to do for us to get back as before. The fights were increasingly frequent and increasingly strong. I was afraid that it would be the last fight and then the relationship would end. I was in love with him with all my heart, but it is true that we did not get along. I couldn’t understand how other couples where able to handle such situations and maintain happiness in their relationships. I tried to approach him, but he would simply walk away. He constantly rejected me. I feel that he no longer cared about our relationship. I was now tired of the fights that lead nowhere. I slowly lost hope that I would ever rejoin him in love and passion. However, when I contacted Mama Noah +27632454019 and we cast this reconciliation love spell that worked for me, all went well. He has come back into my life and loves me more than ever before. I do not know how to thank you for what you did for us. My partner is more emotionally balanced today. We have reached an emotional balance that could not be gotten prior to the casting of this spell. We are now compatible, more committed and extremely adhesive to each to each other.”
    Mama Noah +27632454019 is a spiritual healer with powerful spells that she uses to help people with family problems, court case problems, love problems, work problems, luck, business, money problems and health problems.
    I have love spells, money spells, lotto spells, health spells, lost love spells, business spells, protection spells, and many spells to help you with life’s problems.

  • Ndokuda zim kauku. Thank u

  • Eddie cross a patient of ageing

  • Zimbabwe will never be a colone again….

  • Cross don make me cross now aaa, we hv a lot of capable men n women to rule Zim given a chance,,,,waita seiko madhala focus!!!!

    • What else can he do? His white friends are busy knocking outside the door hoping to return to their farms through E.D.

    • How do you put the capable men and women to power is the big question. Cross knows its not easy and will take sometime to dismantle the Junta so in the meantime we are stuck with ED and we have to at least make the economy work with him.

  • Work yourself out mr Cross and boat will not sink u can’t hv legs in MDC and your head in ZANU PF

  • Last time you were blasting Tsvangirai now he has been visited by the president,and now you are realising that you were left alone.You are now acting as if you appreciate things.We dont listen to watever u say.Thats old type of politics in your brains.This is new era Eddie Cross only a cameleon can change colours bt not you

    • You really believe everything you read in social media, print media? How dangerous you are to yourself

  • its a Dilema to people like yourself Eddie Cross coz you want a leader who you can tose around or whom you think you can make money coz of his govenance and ED is proving to be the opposite of what you want and you know that no more donars money

  • Naked truth

  • razor blade

    Another excellent masterpice from Eddie Cross. So eloquent that EVEN the legendary Matibili bumlicker Jukwa will struggle to argue except to turn to racism nonsense

    • wilbert

      What are you talking about an “excellent masterpiece”! Eddie Cross talks of MDC bring democracy in Zimbabwe, you tell me one democratic change the party brought in all its 18 years in politics?

  • Uko

  • I am now happy and a living testimony because the man I had married left me two weeks before our wedding and my life was turned upside down because our relationship had worked for two years. I really loved him, but his mother was against the marriage. The reason why she opposed our union was because he did not have a steady job. So when I came across this caster, I told her what happened and I explained the situation to her.

    At first, I was hesitant and skeptical, but i gave it a try. After about seven days, I returned to Back home, my boyfriend (now husband) called me himself and came to me apologizing and saying that everything was settled with his mother and family. Now he has a new job so we should get married. I could not believe it because mama noah simply asked me my name and that of my boyfriend and what I wanted to do … it was really very simple! In case anyone is in the same situation, only have hope that helps. Never doubt the power of this type of spells, and then you can be pleasantly surprised. Here’s the lady’s number who helped me solve all the problems i had, thank you Mama Noah +27632454019 The best spell caster that helped me rose back to my feet

  • Tsvangirai will take MDC to his grave

  • HOW MUCH CAN WE INVEST IN ASSASINS TO KILL THE WHOLE LACOSTE CABAL…….?we are tired of these enemy of success in our country

  • Hey guys
    Im looking for bussines minded partner intrested in the Multi level marketing or Network marketing in the bussiness of distribution and creating networks
    Also we got 100%Natural organic products for our health which helps our body from those with Diabetes,kidneys,bps,male sexual problems,females,immune disorders etc
    Please note our products are side-effect free
    Contact : call/app +263782905218
    Stay blessed

  • chamnorwa

    Eddie Cross has clear pespective of the future than some senior leadership members in the MDC.A real opposition govt is possible after the next 5 years. Right now it canot decide wel how it ought to replace Tsvangirai or let a sick president led the next general elections. They think we the electorates are foolish enough to choose a sick man . The MDC has no current strategy to deal with its leadership . So we will all vote for Mnangagwa giving a chance to change things . At the end what most people what is food at the table not how to avenge the sins of the past.

  • Facts from the Man l respect 🙏🏿 Asante sana

  • haaa musharukwa uyu watsauka…simply do wth cash shortages…like seriously???…to those guys at th… https://t.co/aa5JeaRL8i

  • chiremba wematombo

    Eddie Cross has likely crossed over to Zanu, and even if he has not, he has a lot of admiration for Ed to the extent that he can even vote for him?? Zimbabweans will never listen to such rubbish and we will certainly fight tooth and nail to get the MDC Alliance into power against a splintering Zanu!!!

  • Mr. Eddie Cross is speaking sense.He is correct.

  • stuck with army generals too.

  • I agree

  • wilbert

    The truth is Zimbabwe would have got rid of Zanu PF in 2013 at the latest if MDC leaders had not sold-out!

    After decades of corruption, vote rigging, coups, and murderous oppression I thought those it was obvious to all that the de facto Zanu PF dictatorship had failed and need to be changed. I also thought the that the democratic changes we needed were obvious. When Tsvangirai and company failed to get even one reform implemented during the GNU I was disgusted by their betrayal, they had sold-out for the Judas price!

    Since the GNU I have since realised that MDC leaders are breathtakingly corrupt, yes, but they are also breathtakingly incompetent. It was then that I got the full import of what USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Chris Dell, had said of Morgan Tsvangirai; “a flawed and indecisive character”. The man is a village idiot, no offense intended just pointing out the hard facts.

    So, why has the other MDC leaders elected a village idiot to lead them and, worse still, let him lose for all these years? The answer was obvious, they genuinely thank him a genius. A “flawed and indecisive” village idiot, a genius!

    When MP Eddie Cross says, “The MDC and especially Morgan Tsvangirai have brought democracy back to Zimbabwe and restored our rights as a people.” He has failed to name even one democratic change MDC has brought because there is none, he has failed to comprehend the enormity of MDC’s betrayal during the GNU, etc., etc. And yet he will crow to his grave of MDC’s democratic achievements because he is a minion of little intellect and it comes natural to minions to see greatness in a blundering clueless village idiot!

    If MDC had implemented the reforms during the GNU, the 2013 elections would have been free, fair and credible and Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs would have been given their marching orders!

    There is no way President Mnangagwa can implement all the democratic reforms in the remaining six months, even if he wanted to. With no reforms, there is no way the elections will be free, fair and credible; that is obvious. If MDC and the other corrupt and opportunistic opposition politicians do not participate in the flawed and illegal elections, as SADC leaders have advised, Zanu PF will be forced to deal with this problem of rigged elections once and once for all!

  • This nehanda is got an agenda