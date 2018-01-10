Children need love, not abuse: First Lady

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Michael Magoronga

Many children who find themselves in orphanages are victims of abuse by parents and guardians, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said. Addressing orphans and vulnerable children drawn from Kwekwe, Silobela, Zhombe and Gokwe districts soon after donating groceries and clothing in Kwekwe yesterday, the First Lady, who has been going around the country donating to orphanages, said she discovered that child abuse was rife countrywide.

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa plays with children before making a donation to Sunrise Children’s Home in Binga.

“It’s so disturbing what I have realised: most of these orphans ended up at orphanage homes due to abuse by their parents or guardians. Abuse at the hands of close relatives like the father, brother!

“A father sexually abusing his own child when we expect her to get protection from the same,” she said. The First Lady also said some parents had developed a tendency of dumping their disabled children at orphanages.

Parents, she said, should learn to accept their children whatever their physical condition, since every child was a gift from God. “It is disheartening to learn that discrimination upon disabled children is on the increase as well at a time when the nation is trying to uphold children’s rights.

“We need to accept what God has given us. There is no reason why some people go and dump their children at orphanage homes simply because they are disabled,” she said. But she also noted that some children who ended up at orphanages were troublesome as they abused drugs.

The First Lady implored the children to respect their caregivers the same way they would do their parents.

“With all the effort being put by different organisations, assuming the duties of a parent in nurturing these kids, some end up smoking mbanje and taking drugs, which is not good.

You should behave and focus on changing your lives,” she said. More than 800 children drawn from Kwekwe, Silobela, Zhombe and Gokwe gathered at the Kwekwe Mining Museum for a luncheon with the First Lady.

Marry Ward Children’s Home, Sally Mugabe Day Care Centre for Children with Disabilities and Loreto Orphanage in Silobela were some of the orphanages that were present at the event.

The First Lady donated blankets, food hampers, clothing items and other goodies. The Herald

  • Zimbabweans need love not abuse

  • Zvinonzwika Amai not kungopa action must be taken.

  • Not dr Amai nonsensical utterances girls have a higher chance of being pregnant

  • So you were waiting for an opportunity to be a first lady so that you could see the abuse of oprhans, you are just campaigning all in the name of orphans, manje mazimbabweans akangwara zanu pf hamulumi chero mukatipa gold and diamond, we will never vote for any zanu pf candidate, thats propaganda, kushandisa nherera dziri desparate kuti munhu aite mbiri, iyo mari yacho momboiwanepiko, ndiudzeiwo pane chitubu chemari yenyu chisingapwi

    • KO vaigoita basa risiri ravo. Kana wapihwa lito then blow the whistle coz vanhu hamuna chakanaka. Michelle Obamma atyora wani, something’s come with the territory

    • Vaifanirawo ka kuzviratidza Kare kacho

    • Ndiani akati ku donator ibasa ra first lady ?? Saka kana usiri first lady haugone ku donator zvinhu,she is campaigning, period

    • havalume vanhu veZANU tiri kuona

    • Havananzvi chero vaka campaigner vachi donator dzimba nendege , hamulume

    • She was privately doing that . She was afraid of Gucci

    • cheromukapopota vote yako wega haitadzise Zanu Pf kupinda machena. Waida vaite basa risiri vavo here ipo paiva naGrace marujata

    • Exactly, Campaigning or not campaigning shez doing a great job, time yekubereka orphans. We went to one this December with my church those children crave the attention. Thumbs up 1st Lady, don’t mind them people. Do your part

    • Chinhu chakanaka ngachitendwe ukagona kurumbidza vamwe pavagona ucharumbidzwawo

    • This Is New Zimbabwe Regai Muchembere Aite Zvaanokwanisa Zvokuti Kurikutonga Ani Hazvina Basa Chinodiwa Kuita Zvakafanira

    • Vaizviratidza sei nyanga dzakanga dziina marujata,iye zvino ndovari panyanga.

    • U are a big fool. Stupid, idiot She is doing great things. Makapusa maZimba ndosaka Gucci Grace aienda nemari kunotenga fashion yake. Murimazipenzi wakutofunga campaigning inokwana papi apa. Mtitikwanire maZimbo. Inga makadzidza wani kupfuura dzimwe nyika ndokutii ikoko.

    • She is doing the right thing. amai venyika yose.

    • Taura hko imbavha idzi kunyepa kutuma mukadzi kti aite kunge akanaka nekuda Ku voterwa mnje hakuna iyoyo

  • Munhu wese anoda love kwete abuse

  • Where is all this ,”twitter-Love “, heading ???? This lady is looking beyond her husband and takes a… https://t.co/S464JLi170

  • The security around the first lady is tight…

  • She is right, I mean correct… I myself m a living witness to that… Parents in Zim still have a bed mentality that says a child has no say in day to day operations of a family. It doesn’t matter how badly affected you can be by some decisions they make in the homes, u are bound to just do as u are expected to do…. Corporal punishment is still a favorite way to deal with children found themselves out of the expected boundaries….. Which is wrong of the highest degree. Domestic violence has not been taken deeply serious in our country. Its so sad……

  • Dnt forget ur man hve kids evrywre

  • Iwe neni tine basa

  • Why is our first lady always on the media? In other countries, a first lady is far from lnddia or i am missing something here. Or maybe she is she emulating Grace. t

  • Ndokuisa mari muma banks here ikoko
    Ndokuvhura ma industries here ikoko
    Ndokuwanisa vanhu mabasa nepekugara here ikolp

    • Thats not her responsibility…is she a cabinet minister or a vice president . She is just doing wat she was doing privately a long time ago before coming in the spotlite

    • Ok

    • Vanhu vakava nemoyo wekuberera you understand what she doing..she doing the great thing…keep it up mama…mune moyo wekubera moye wekurera God bless you.

  • Am wondering where she is getting all that money from though?

  • Oh shame she is just doing PR for Ngwena,still at it ,how can she afford all these trips let’s hope not on taxpayers ‘s money

  • Apana chakaipa apa. Continue doing your good work madam.

  • yo husband left a lot fatherless n uknow it

  • Munhu munhu hana kwake

  • Vote buying

  • Remember grace said hakuna vacant kustate house muchenjere kudzingwako

  • Silikhangele njalo mama wokuqala. Lifika endaweni yethu linike ukudla okutshipileyo okubulalisa abantwabethu ngezisu kodwa ngizwe kuthwa ngale lifika laqala ingqubelaphambili yokwakha ibhuloho. ngale liyathuthukisa ngapha kithi lifika linike abantu ukudla bevuke kusasa bekubhotshile. Mdidi wenu muntu omdala shuwa sibili

  • Rome was not built in a day, give them time, i hope they will fix all these problems.

  • lovely

  • Community centres to take care of all these problems in the one place.

  • Campaign strategy

  • Shame on nehanda radio

  • Why do we thrive on negativity? She has done something good. Vamboti pamberi neZanu?

  • It’s true Zimbabwean parents think children r their slaves they abuse them emotionally. Most of them fear responsibilities y having them if u can’t afford them.Chimwe chi Legacy chakare chekuzvarana semapositori u ended up abusing children it must Stop

  • Especially women are so abusive to children, especially to those who are not their biological children

  • Akusiriya woita basa

  • I hear you all. But the root of the problem is economic problems. Vana vazhinji varikuchengetwa nemaparents ari stressed. Vamwe nemaparents asiri avo. Kana makudo anorovana zvakaipa kana chikafu chiri chishoma. I have observed in SA & US orphanages are there due mainly to irresponsible parents because of substance abuse. Also kids become uncontrolable due to peer pressure. Our kids are the best so far. But the main thing vana ndavakure vachiziva mwari. Most parents are no longer going to church to worship as families, but to seek fortunes. Amai gadzirisai nyika 1st. Good economy, morality follows then good parenting.

  • Pesvunemhango…………..most orphans has been victims of political disturbances and economic challenges.Please put cash in banks, create jobs jobs jobs hatidi ma funnies aya.Publicity ,speeches cannot pay school fees for our children. Mnangarwa has failed

  • Ukaona vakadxi varikuvukura pano i think ndimi ma abusers evana.Women contribute mainly in the the acts of child abuse.Moyo yenyu yakaoma kutadza kuti maita basa mai munangagwa musazochinje u there hoping for the worst.Abuse inoitwa nevakadzi kubva kuvanin’ina vemurume ,hadzvadzi dzemurume moyo yedu anamai yakaitwa sei ? Marwadxiwa nemari yapihwa nherera hurumende to the extend yekuti unonzwa rimwe richiti mazimba makapusa wotofunga kuti ndere Britain or zimubhunhu nxaaa.