Botswana shuts ‘miracle money’ pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church

86,718 101

Botswana has shut down the church of a controversial Malawian self-styled prophet, who claimed to walk on air.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri surprises wife with R2m ride!
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri surprises wife with R2m ride!

The government confirmed the closure of Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in Gaborone, reportedly due to concerns over so-called “miracle money”.

Malawi24 reports that the church has appealed against the decision, taken less than a year after he was in effect banned from entering the country.

He had been due to attend a conference.

However, Botswana minister Edwin Batshu announced in April 2017 that Mr Bushiri – who now lives in South Africa – would need a visa to enter, despite Malawians not usually needing one.

Presentational grey line

Who is Shepherd Bushiri?

  • Malawi-born “prophet” who now runs churches from Ghana to South Africa
  • Claims to have cured people of HIV and brought people back from the dead, South Africa’s Mail & Guardian says
  • Predicted the UK would split, “states” would fight and it would descend into “chaos”, the Maravi Post said in a report
  • Appeared to walk on air in a video shared widely on social media
  • Told Zimbabwe politician Kembo Mohadi he would get “the crown” before he was named vice-president according to a video on YouTube.
Presentational grey line

The government has now announced that the church will be shut for good, with the Botswana Gazette obtaining a letter informing management the “registration” had been cancelled.

The newspaper further reports it was the church’s use of “miracle money” – promises of money appearing as if by magic – which broke the country’s laws.

Mr Bushiri – who has more than 2.3 million likes on Facebook and filled Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on New Year’s Eve – and his church have yet to respond publicly.

The church leader is known as much for his lavish lifestyle as for his successful ministry, which stretches across Africa.

He came under fire last year after it emerged he was charging between 1,000 and 25,000 rand ($80-2,000; £60-1,500) to attend a gala dinner with him, South Africa’s News24 reported. BBC News

  • But why nowerdays those prophets they are not preaching the word of God,but only miracle money.after that he needs offerings.Why not do it your self and make miracle money and fill the baskets.God come and help us we are lost and confused

  • Africa is the poorest continent but the richest pastors in the world are found in Africa.Something is wrong somewhere

    • They have a better understanding than those out of Africa

    • Prophet Shepherd Bushiri PAID ME TO FAKE MIRACLES, SOUTH AFRICAN REVEALS

      *South African woman, Margaret Hlatshwayo, has revealed how the senior pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, ECG, in South Africa, Shepherd Bushiri, paid her to lie about miracles.

      The 39-year-old woman recently narrated to Us claiming that the self-acclaimed man of God pays an equivalent of about R30 thousand a week to a team of actors to stage being healed.

      *Margaret said, “My conscience has been pricking me for about 3 months now and I am terrified that God might punish me.

      “I was told I could get a job at a church in Pretoria and would be paid R500 the same day. I didn’t know what kind of job it was. I was told I must act in a holy way and pretend I was healed. I had to testify to living a horrible life before.

      “I knew what I was doing was wrong but I couldn’t resist the R50000.00 money promised. This is because I needed the money to feed my 3 children and I couldn’t turn down the offer so I did what they told me.

      “And that was how I began. I lied to people and agreed to everything the pastor asked me. I said I was unemployed but I had recently got a job through God’s power after the pastor prayed for me. I have not had a job for the past 4 years.

      “My only job was telling lies recently at church in Pretoria Showground.

      “Later, the church stopped paying me on time because it now has a lot of people lying and giving false testimonies for the prophet and then at the end, there is not enough money to pay all of us.

      “The Bushiri kept promising he will pay me. Sometimes, he gives me R300 and at times nothing at all. I am so ashamed.”

      PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE TO WARN OTHERS ABOUT THIS GUY CALLED BUSHIRI

      SHARE!!! SHARE!!!! SHARE!!!! SHARE!!!!

    • Smart Link u r wrong.They dnt understand a thing.They r just ticksters thats ol

  • Yes thats a very good move by Botswana let my beloved Zimbabwe copy. Send all thieves and conman to jail

  • Last days even some will make fire fall

  • Niceone

  • fake money

  • chiedza elizabeth read this

  • Well done to them

  • Well done Botswana💪👊

  • africa has the most dumbest people in the world ,governments must stop these crooks before our people perish and we have a lot of them in zimbabwe

    • GOVERNMENTS must stop themselves first

    • lol yeah ryt dude coz i heard that kembo mohadi is one of bushiri’s congregnts kwaaaa

  • Ya

  • Job well done its time to expose these evil prophets

    • What miracle have you done since you started your ministry? If you can’t heal and others are being used by God you say evil shut up and seek God poor evangelist.

    • God has done so many miracles to His people using me & the credit is not mine but to Him with almighty the creator of heaven and earth

    • The Bible provides 10 key indicators that determine whether a person is truly receiving visions from God.
      They are …

      A true prophet’s predictions will “come to pass” (Jeremiah 28:9)
      He will glorify God rather than himself (John 16:13)
      He does not give his own private interpretation (2 Peter 1:20, 21)
      He points out sin (Micah 3:5-8)
      He warns of coming judgment (Isaiah 24:20, 21)
      He edifies the church (1 Corinthians 14:3, 4)
      His message harmonizes with the Bible (Isaiah 8:20)
      He teaches that Jesus came in the flesh (1 John 4:1-3)
      He has a Christian character (Matthew 7:16-20).
      He is obedient to the will of God (Deuteronomy 18:18).
      Modern psychics simply don’t measure up!. Their predictions fail often. They sometimes seem more interested in acquiring fame than in glorifying God. They rarely point out sin or warn of judgment. They often espouse astrology, palm reading, reincarnation, and spirit communication — all of which are condemned in the Word of God.

      What’s worse, they don’t adhere to biblical teaching, nor do they generally teach the Christian doctrine of the incarnation of Christ. And the fruits of their teachings, as well as their lives, are often out of harmony with the Bible. Jesus says of them, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16)

    • Sir stop preachin others just play ur role mr evangelist if u are called just do wat u are called to do wat are u teaching ur children u domt speak aganist a man of God pliz

    • Evangelist my foot you don’t have the power of God that’s why you’re jealous of other man of God kkkkk

  • Matsotsi aya kuipisa chi christu

  • Some people with senses!

  • Good move, but you will see them flocking to Mzansi to get screwed up again. 😢😢😢😢

  • well done

  • Even when peter was imprisoned in the bible people were saying good move.

    Radical and controversial Malawian prophet based in South Africa(Pretoria) Shepherd Bushiri hacked FNB Botswana in order to clean his dirty money mostly known as miracle money.

    This came after FNB Botswana blocked all unknown transactions going into different accounts of Batswana beginning of this year(2018),the government of Botswana through its security agents (forensic experts) managed to see where everything started.The government has also instructed ministry of home affairs to close all branches belonging to Bushiri’s church ECG,it is reported that Bushiri use those different branches to steal,traffic money and money laundering.The government of Botswana also accuse Bushiri for fueling division,terrorism and exploiting Batswana using the name of God,Bushiri is also reported to be involved in drug smuggling and illegal mining.

    More info to come

    https://m.facebook.com/AfricanMenMagazine/

  • They think kuti Mwari ndisekuru wavo apa unonzwa vachiporofita zvema bhurugwa zvisina kana basa

  • No nonsense government

  • Miracle re opening

  • Good job…God at work

  • khama huyao ku zim vakatandavara se runyemba

  • Do all ppl in Malawi qualify than thoz in S.A? Thnx Botswana

  • All miracles are less than only to know jesus

  • Botswana govt pfuuraiwo nekuZim and advise our govt kwaitawo mbavha kwedu dzinonzi FAKE prophets, vanhu vabaiwa nekusechewa and brainwashed masikati machena.

  • The smal boy stole cash from Fnb bank

  • Zvinoita Mwari, vane simba!

  • I also prophesy that Cyril aRamaphosa is the next president of s.a.

  • If Botswana can’t produce miracle money for their poor people why ban Bushiri’s church i wonder.

  • Good move by the Botswana Government

  • Yeah so drug dealers now creating churches to use as money washing machine (Laundry-Mart)?

  • The Zim Government Shld do so In Zimbabwe

  • ‘Man of God’ involved in drug smuggling, prison is their place these thugs

  • Those who follow these morons are idiots

  • Touch not my anointed and do no harm to my Prophets!!!!!

  • Jesus Christ refused to give them a miracle after feeding 5000 people. The following day other’s came for miracle food. He said to them” I am the bread of life “.But they resented him.How can he say that. Him becoming bread How?So please genuine Christians don’t go to Jesus Christ expecting a miracle because they believe in him for everything.

  • Zimbabwe should do the same bcoz vanhu vanzwa nekubirwa ne these so called prophets

  • Don’t cry for miracles cry for your salvation and continuously working for it

  • Kkkkkkk I HOPE THEIR SILLY PEPER IN THE NAME OF MALAWAN AYE WILL REPORT THIS IN THEIR POVERTY STRICKENING COUNTRY VILLAGE. Like posting useless things on Zambia and Zimbabwe. Well done Botswana

  • Kkkkkkk hatisati tatanga..tichaoneswa ndondo nazvo zvimaporofita zvenhema izvi

  • Haya.”Regai zvikurirane.saw I nezviyo.”Said our Lord Jesus Christ.mucheki.ozocheka zviyo.ochengeta.Asa sawi opisa.hahaha

  • Muzim ndomasara munotoda operation yakasimba.

  • Thts Plausible.Well done Botswana

  • Those who question the Gospel of money can you read Luke 4:18…Jesus was anointed to preach the gospel to the poor!! Demons of poverty hate the prosperity gospel thus keeping people bound in poverty.The reason why you go to work from nine to five is money,the reason you do business is money, so why are you provoked when God wants to bless people.There is nothing to like about poverty,it is a demon that Jesus came to set people free from but people have become so comfortable with poverty to such an extent that they are offended when the prosperity gospel is preached.i refuse to be poor…i hate poverty! Let the gospel be preached to the poor in Africa,it is time for Africa to be loosed from this hideous demon of poverty

  • Wese anozviti prophet imbavha,hats off to Botswana for protecting the vulnerable

  • People shuld follow the Old Churches those that existed from long

  • Wish SA does the same n all other African countries bigup Khama

  • T

  • Tithes are good https://t.co/2x7MESN4HO

  • All his churches everywhere should b shut down!!!

  • It is the duty of government to protect its citizens from these conmen

  • Kwasara muno