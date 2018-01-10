AAG executive steps down

By Farirai Machivenyika

Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Mr Chamu Chiwanza has stepped down following the expiration of his term of office. AAG founder Dr Philip Chiyangwa said the affairs of the organisation would be run by the Founders’ Council until a new executive was appointed.

“Following the expiry of the term of office of the AAG National Executive Committee led by Chamu Chiwanza in December 2017, the Founder President, Dr Philip Chiyangwa, advises that until further notice, the National Executive Committee and all regional chapter executive committees stand dissolved with immediate effect,” said Dr Chiyangwa.

“Accordingly, the Founders’ Council assumes responsibility for the day-to-day work of the organisation until a new leadership has been appointed. Pursuant thereto, no person is authorised to issue statements without prior authority of the Founders’ Council.

The founders will advise on the new leadership as soon as the team is in place and substantively appointed.”

Other members of the outgoing executive include Mr Sam Ncube (vice president), Clifford Hlupeko (national coordinator), Tichaona Karimazondo, Priscilla Wayire, Tapson Madzivire, Voster Madedzanwa, Tendai Mavetera and Memory Chakwita.

The outgoing AAG executive had been in office for the past five years following its appointment in 2012. Mr Chiwanza yesterday said he wished the incoming board well as they continued pushing the empowerment agenda.

“Firstly, I would like to thank President Mnangagwa who has created an atmosphere of hope in the country, and believe the incoming AAG Board will take advantage of in this dispensation to move the empowerment initiative forward,” he said.

“Although I am stepping down, I remain committed to the cause of empowerment of the majority.” Among the achievements of the outgoing executive was the launch of the AAG Women’s Desk meant to lobby for women empowerment. The Herald