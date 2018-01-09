Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessNews

ZMDC sets eyes on Bikita lithium mining

102 12

By Tinashe Makichi

The Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation will soon start mining its lithium deposits in Bikita, on the back of firming demand for the mineral on the global markets. This comes as Zimbabwe is experiencing a scramble for lithium exploration by foreign investors following the discovery of more deposits across the country.

Bikita Minerals
Bikita Minerals

Discovery of more lithium deposits could help underpin economic growth, as industrial usage of the mineral spans across different sectors of most economies. New deposits were discovered in areas around Harare, prompting Government to also prioritize lithium mining to take advantage of the growing global demand.

ZMDC acting general manager Luke Akino told The Herald Business that there were plans to start exploiting lithium in Bikita.

“We have a plan in place for those lithium concessions and they are not be kept for the future; we are planning on working on the deposits very soon,” said Mr Akino

Zimbabwe exported about 20,1 tonnes processed lithium since 2013, generating about $3 million in export revenue, according to the Minerals Marketing of Zimbabwe. Locally lithium is used in glass manufacturing at Zimglass in Gweru.

Zimbabwe is the world’s fifth largest producer of lithium after Australia, Chile, Argentina and China and discovery of more deposits presents opportunity to increase its share of the market. Other major producers are Brazil, Portugal and United States.

Apart from ZMDC, other local producers of lithium include Kamativi Tin Mine, Bikita Minerals and Prospect Resources. The Southern African country also has undeveloped lithium deposits in Mberengwa, Mutoko and areas round the capital Harare.

Government is also contemplating consolidation of lithium pooling produce from different countries (DRC, Mozambique, Zambia and Namibia) for processing at a common facility. Zimbabwe’s mining sector has experienced immense growth over the past few years, but has not done enough to optimise returns from the sale of this mineral.

Analysts say increasing investment into exploration is critical for Zimbabwe for to discover new mineral deposits. Within the lithium group of minerals there are other minerals like petalite, which has potential to fetch good prices on global markets.

Lithium is used mainly as a component of rechargeable Li-ion batteries and manufacture of drugs used treatment for treatment of various types of mental disorders.

Companies like Bikita Minerals have mined petalite for about 45 years, but the mine recently came under heavy criticism for its little contribution to foreign exchange generation.

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • can zmdc do a proper job.I doubt this very much

  • as we proceed to yet another vanishing $15 billion act … Second series Episide 1

  • Fantastic news for zim

  • Zmdc is useless

  • Before the mining commence can z.m.d.c verify what other minerals are there first .
    Diamond was there in marange since when? Eversince.
    Every area where cooper was being mined, there was a lot of gold.

  • Masvingo zvekare ,ungatidii

  • Jobs jobs

  • ZMDC is a destroyer/killer.All big mines have/are closing because of its way of operating.they are only after money,the steal and as a result mine will close. So giving them a chance is a very big mistake.

  • #vhimu
    #vhimu
    #vhimu
    #vhimu….mutsvairo…cobraaaaa

  • Let it be done fast,as l see it as a relief to the bikita and surrounding community for jobs will be available

  • Iyo pic ndeye zvinhu zveBikita minerals…

  • ZMDC has so many mines closing under its auspices, Ellington, Lynx etc….. This entity cannot be run by politicians honestly for their milking motives. Gvt must wean itself from these entities for viability purposes