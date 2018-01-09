Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


#Tsvangirai not stepping down, remains 2018 presidential candidate – Obert Gutu

57,076 88

The spokesman for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), Obert Gutu, has dismissed press reports that its leader Morgan Tsvangirai will soon be stepping down from the leadership of the party insisting that he remains their leader and candidate for the 2018 elections.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu
Below is the full statement from Obert Gutu:

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Harvest House, Acting President Elias Mudzuri chaired the MDC national organising and elections directorate meeting.

The meeting discussed various important matters including, but not limited to, the ZEC BVR extension blitz and the party’s preparations for the harmonised elections that will be held in the next few months.

Acting President Mudzuri advised the meeting that he had met with President Morgan Tsvangirai at his Highlands residence earlier on in the morning and that the two leaders had compared notes on various issues pertaining to the forthcoming general elections and other pertinent party matters.

We are pleased to note that President Morgan Tsvangirai continues to recover very well whilst resting at home and that he was due to leave the country for South Africa later on Tuesday afternoon for his routine medical check-up.

Contrary to recent press reports that suggested that President Tsvangirai will soon be stepping down from the leadership of the party, the fact of the matter is that President Tsvangirai remains the leader of the MDC and he is the MDC Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

The meeting also received reports from various departmental heads and President Mudzuri expressed his satisfaction with the party’s level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections. He emphasised the need for unity and focus amongst all the ranks of the party as we approach the general elections that the MDC and its Alliance partners are poised to win resoundingly.

Going forward, the party will be rolling out a program of action that includes rallies and other public meetings throughout the length and breadth of the country. All members of the national standing committee and other senior party leaders will be deployed to various provinces in order to spearhead the party’s election campaign. The MDC will continue to lobby ZEC and other relevant stakeholders to make sure that conditions for a free and fair election are put in place as a matter of extreme urgency.

The MDC candidate selection process will be completed within the next few weeks and all party cadres are being urged to remain united as we enter the homestretch in our democratic struggle to establish a new and progressive nation state in Zimbabwe.

It is also heartening to note that party leaders are already on the ground mobilising the structures to participate in the last phase of the BVR exercise. At the end of the day, it is our intention to ensure that every eligible Zimbabwean is registered to vote before the BVR exercise is concluded.

The issue of the Diaspora vote was also thoroughly discussed and debated and we remain confident that ZEC will be able to make the necessary arrangements in time for the elections to be held later in the year.

We continue to pray for President Morgan Tsvangirai for his complete recovery and healing. He is an indefatigable fighter for democratic change in Zimbabwe and his leadership and guidance continues to make the party stronger and stronger.

Obert Chaurura Gutu, MDC National Spokesperson

  • Then something wrong MDC

  • Selling out to lacoste. Achatiwudza kuti akapiwa mari naGarwe naChiwenga.

  • Tsvangirai is MDC full stop

  • Yes pliz. Our frontman is Morgan chete chete. hakuna kwavanoenda Save. Vamwe mese imbogarai pasi henyu dhonza rechinja richipo and very much alive. viva Save vivaaaaa!!!!

  • yes yes thank you… Zanu pf yanga yafara

  • How can he manage to lead the party while is busy seeking donations for chemotherapy.

  • Vanoreva Nhema Nhema🎤🎤🎤…Chamisa will be the candidate end of February when he turns 40yrs.

  • Chitova I knew it was Zanu propaganda, they know that Mnangagwa cannot stand with Tsvangirai that is why they are peddling these lies through their mouthpieces

    • Daily News becoming Zanu Pf mouth piece since when?

    • Newsday yaye Zanu pf

    • Musatambe ne Zanu chiororo vanopihwa mari yakabva kwaMarange kuma diamond votengesa opposition kana kuvhundutsirwa

    • ZANU yapinda papi musaise party mumoyo. Bato rinodiwa nepfungwa uchiona mafambire azvirikuita at that time. Ini ndakambobva kuzanu, ndokusiya, ndokuenda kuMDC nekuti kwaive netariro. But now there is no vision and hope goes, ndadzoka zvakare ku ZANU.
      Go where there is hope don’t put politics in your heart please

  • Now confusing the electorate, thats why most people are not registering to vote and have been of late shunning by elections because of your inepitude.

    • You don’t speak for all of us

    • Who said I was speaking for you? Get a life!

    • You said now yo are confusing people and that’s why people are not registering to vote , these statements are not referring to you only you talking on behalf of more than one person do how did you get to these facts that’s why I said speak for yourself not chaunga because you got no actual facts but just an assumption . People Been shunning to register to vote for many years and it’s to do with several issues not Tsvangirai do waresva ipapo

    • Ah well, I guess we are seeing things in a different perspective, Im not gonna dwell much on this at the moment

  • Aaah that will be disastrous to put tsvangirai in ballot paper.He is sick.can’t they see.

  • If he is recovering well then there is nothing wrong kuti Save varambe varipo.
    Asi motipawo zvirikuitika chaizvo.otherwise history will judge you harshly.

    • there is nothing called recovery well on cancer . learn from tongai moyo.

    • Raymond Tichaenzana,learn from me. been doing chemotherapy from Feb -August 2017, now am one of many cancer saviours after going through chemotherapy.

    • He is sick and should rest.

    • Yes Antony, that’s why I pointed out to Gumbo kuti vataure chokwadi. Kana zvirikuramba tichazviona chete. Asi kana achipora varipo vachirikuda atungamire.

    • ok Benji i wish you speed recovery and remain confidence . Desmond tutu is more than 15 years with cancer .but i think on that condition one need enough time to rest and avoid stressful work like leading an opposition like mdc in an hectic environment like zimbabwe.

    • Yeah Raymond,my concern is not about cancer whether one can lead a normal life or not.
      MDC will be judged harshly if they are not telling people the truth about his health.

  • makuita chi mgabe mgabe

  • You will surely loose

  • Save ndizvo

  • Zimbabweans have succession problem. How can a party field some to stand as a President yet he is struggling to manage his medical life. Yet the party has a lot of capable individuals.

  • Contingency plan inodiwa.

  • Zvobva zvadii paya ?

  • Regai arambirepo vamugabe Zvakavatorera 37 years wani

  • Nxaaa

  • Morgen Tsvangirai need to rest.

  • let save rest and focus on his health

  • Muchazopepuka vanhu vaenda neZanu

  • Varikuda kumhanya nebhiza rinogwara

  • Cosmas Nyahuye i support you 100%, in as much as we love Morgan Tsvangirai i think it’s high time he must show democracy that we are always yearning to see, he is not feeling well and I think he must rest his body and pass on the button,

  • We will vote for energetic Pres Mnangagwa!

  • Moving grave

  • Tsvangirai anopedza mari achienda kuJoza!

  • Usually that’s what they say before throwing in the towel

  • You think we can remove an old president and replace him with a serious sick person? Has he lost his mind? People are going to vote for a fit person for the position which is likely to be ED.

    • Maonero ako bhururu, ur entitled to ur opinion

    • Remember ice cream in Gwanda man. The one you are saying is healthy can collapse n die anytime like Mahofa did

  • I think it is to do with his name on ballot paper. Rural folk don’t really know Chamisa.

  • Bt haangataure zvinhu zvaasina kuudzwa zviri official saka ari right Obert

  • We, for real change supporters of MDC are in the same situation of Nigerians with Buhari. VOTE MDC.

  • Haiwawo mdc is finished,,dzangove shungu

    • Kkkk shungu hadziuraye wangu takabva nadzo kure tiripo asi tinosvika chete na Save chete chete.

    • Haa toita zviripo isu tatambura tiri kumaforeign lands tsvangirayi wenyu achingokumbira masqnctions todq kudzoka kumushq mdc yenyu ngaichivhara

  • Wait, wait, wait… An obviously very ill man to stand for elections?

  • Obert, stop it. You’re beginning to sound like Zany pfee.

  • The owners of the nation never rule it, that is you and me but in as much as we watch from a close range when aspiring candidates tightens their shoes running to contest with those in power,we giggle like toddlers.
    I’m a patriot.I once said opposition parties must organise themselves first before getting into an election where you and me shall own the nation through the ballot.
    The pressure is on………The feeling help me sing Shakira’s song

  • SAVE MAPINZA ZANU CHANDO VARIKUTO SHAYA KUTI VOITASEI THEY CAN’T SEE ANY WAY OUT VARI KUTONGO ZIYA KUTI THIS YEAR KUBAIWA CHETE

  • Well done munyatsoruza zvakanaka 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Tsvangirai is brand but with his health status, he’s a hard sell. It’s paramount that he hands over the baton to someone else regardless of his indefatigable spirit towards free and fair elections

  • Muzepete

    De Nile is also de second longest river in the world…

  • Zviroto boys dzangu anyone can fall sick

  • So u were reporting un confimed reports shame

  • This is how dictatorship starts.No one is bigger than the party.

  • Zanu pf are quick to spread lies

  • Personally think he will step down but havadi kungwadza their competitors

  • I had already gone kwa Prophet Bushiri! 🤔

  • Mugabe 2

  • Inzwai tsitsi toziva kuti save ndivo vega vano marketeka kuMDC T but save let you make him concentrate ne health yavo. The guy has done his part dont hide kuseri kwavo for your personal ambitions. Show us what you are made of without him on the equation.

    • It’s not about showing u but changing Zimbabwe for good and our horse is Save , do we ssy Tsvangirai chete chete

  • Even Bob didn’t want to step down!

  • Bhonzo retsuro haritsengeke.

  • 17 years achingotonga Mdc iyoyo zvekuti angatonga Zim ngatikanganwe .Dzongori shungu asi handioni zvichiitika .

  • Yaaa he should just.hold.on long enough for Mnangagwa to beat him!!! I wonder why these guys dont learn kuti they mustnt hold on too long varipachigaro!

  • Ndizvo vaGutu Tsvangirai Chete chete

  • Hanti we love maganda so this is hugambaka even he is sick he is soldering on what more can you ask he will be on campaign trail soon he can surprise many so wait and see

  • Chasara kut audzeo vanhu kut gdnyt kkk

  • Then he is sleep walking he needs to wake up and smell the coffee. He must step down and give who ever is replacing him enough time to campaign. He is becoming a Mugabe every day.

    • Save chete chete

    • Vezanu pf itsitsi dzenyu here kuda Tsvangirai azorore??? How many times you wish him dead because Chikara cheZanu? Now makuti takara sima you know it’s going to be a shit dog fight and Mnangagwa will also get a nasty revenge within Zanu PF from G40 sympathisers who are hardliners of Mugabe supporters , kasukuwere and jonso. You want Chamisa because you know his time is not yet up he will be easy to defeat . Now muri kumama chete it’s Tsvangirai all the way, Save chete chete

  • Journalists misinterpreted

  • Yaa it would be painful for the likes of Gutu to be led by someone younger than them, l understand your position old horses!!

  • The

    Aizve! Kwaaakkkkk

  • Takamuona paZbc kuti yave hari yakare

  • OK. Better kuzanu pf. So it wl be a one man race