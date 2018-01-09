Training for out of contract players

By Innocent Kurira

Former Warriors’ players Joel Luphahla and Dazzy Kapenya will conduct this year’s edition of the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) out-of-contract players training camp in Bulawayo on Tuesday next week.

The Harare training camp begins today at Motor Action Sports Club, with the Heath Streak Cricket Academy hosting the Bulawayo leg from January 16-20.

FUZ also wants to address the rampant abuse of drugs and alcohol by local players when it holds this year’s edition of out of contract players training camp.

FUZ vice-president Herbert Dick urged out-of-contract players to register at their offices in Bulawayo for the event.

“Registration is free and is on-going at our offices. The response has been impressive and we hope to have more players registering.

This year we have Kapenya and Luphahla conducting the programme. This exercise will not only help players secure teams, but also teams to choose from a wide range of players.

It will also help in avoiding registering players already engaged by other clubs,” said Dick.

High tempo training sessions have been designed to enhance physical abilities, develop and increase tactical and technical skills as well as to achieve the harmony necessary to perform at the highest level of football.

The players will be offered a comprehensive training programme, which will conclude with friendly matches on the last day of the camp.

Now in its fourth year, the training camp offers players the opportunity to find a new club as well as start thinking and planning for life outside of football.

Dick encouraged Southern Region-based Premiership and First Division clubs to support this cause by sending their technical teams to hunt for players at the training. The Chronicle