Teen trio drugs, sexually abuses girl

By Lovemore Meya

Three Chitungwiza teenagers allegedly drugged an 18-year-old girl by lacing her drink with beer before taking turns to abuse her. Tanaka Choto (18) is a family friend to the girl and is jointly charged with his friends John Sabawo (19) and a minor (17).

The trio were not asked to plead to aggravated indecent assault charges when they appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Takunda Mtetwa.

They were remanded out of custody on $50 bail to January18 for trial and ordered to report thrice a week at Chitungwiza Police Station.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Mukariri alleged that on December 27 last year at around 8am, Choto was with Sabawo at his house when the girl came drinking a blackberry juice.

She was concentrating on her mobile phone when Choto and Sabawo allegedly connived to spike the drink. When she drank it, the girl realised that it had a different taste.

Choto and Sabawo allegedly forced her to drink it while holding her head and pressing her mouth against the bottle containing the juice. After consuming the beverage, the girl started feeling dizzy.

It is alleged that the 17-year-old boy, who had dagga, later joined them and they started playing music. The 17-year-old allegedly dragged the girl and forced her to suck his manhood.

After that, Choto allegedly dragged the girl into his room where he fondled her breasts and inserted his finger into her private parts.

She pushed him aside and headed to the other room where Choto’s friends were smoking dagga. Choto allegedly came and dragged the girl to his sister’s room where he again inserted his finger into her privates. He allegedly stopped the act after someone rang a bell at their gate.

Choto allegedly went out of the room, but his 17-year-old friend continued abusing the girl by fondling her breasts.

She fell unconscious, only to wake up later in the evening at her grandmother’s house. The girl’s mother suspected that she had been sexually abused and reported the matter to the police. The Herald