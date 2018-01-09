Take advantage of council payment plan, residents told

By Pamela Shumba

The Bulawayo Residents Association (Bura) has commended the Bulawayo City Council for coming up with an interest free payment plan for defaulting residents.

The council came up with the payment plan last week in a bid to recover more than $90 million it is owed by residents. Bura chairperson Mr Winos Dube said while he sympathises with the city council, it was unfortunate that the residents’ pockets were empty.

“We welcome the introduction of the payment plan by the city council because the prevailing economic situation is making it difficult for people to pay their bills.

“It must be appreciated that the economy is not performing to expectations. Council must therefore not be hard on residents. We welcome the payment plan,” said Mr Dube.

He urged residents to take advantage of the payment plan so that the local authority is able to meet its obligation of providing services.

Mr Dube said because of the council’s proposed payment plan, few residents will have their water supplies disconnected.

“This is a difficult situation that requires both the city council and residents to meet halfway. Residents must strive to reduce their bills following council’s decision to exempt them from paying interest charges,” he said.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said under the arrangement, residents will only pay what they owe council in instalments over an agreed period and will not be charged interest for the outstanding amounts.

He however said consumers will be expected to pay their bills as they come plus a portion of the arrears.

Those who do not renege on the agreed payment plan will not have their water supplies disconnected and will not be subjected to any debt recovery measures. The Chronicle