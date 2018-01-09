Sisters up for Romeo’s murder

By Lovemore Meya

A 25-year-old Chitungwiza woman allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend with a knife with the aid of her sister during a heated argument over their relationship, the court heard.

Patience (25) and Tarisai Nyikayaramba (28) of Unit D in Chitungwiza have since appeared in court charged with murder. They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora.

The siblings, who were asked to apply for bail at the High Court, were remanded in custody to January 18. Prosecutor Mr Farai Katonha alleged that on January 1 at around 5am, the deceased, Alista Machaka (whose age was not given), had an argument with his girlfriend, Patience.

It is alleged that there was a scuffle between Macheka and Patience after she indicated that she was no longer interested in the relationship. She pointed out that Machaka’s mother did not approve of their relationship.

The court heard that Machaka did not take it lightly as he refused to leave Patience’s house when she ordered him to. He allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife that was in the room and threatened to kill her.

Patience wrestled and took the knife, before Tarisai joined in. It is alleged that in the ensuing melee, Machaka was stabbed on the thigh. He started bleeding profusely and fell unconscious, before being rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on arrival. The Herald