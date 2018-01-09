Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


InternationalNews

Prisoner wakes up in mortuary in Asturias Spain

341 8

A prisoner in northern Spain woke up in a hospital mortuary after being certified dead by three doctors, Spanish media report.

Gonzalo Montoya Jimenez was wrongly pronounced dead and taken out of Asturias Central Penitentiary in the the Spanish village Villabona, near Oviedo, in a body bag for an autopsy before he was found to actually be alive.
Gonzalo Montoya Jimenez was wrongly pronounced dead and taken out of Asturias Central Penitentiary in the the Spanish village Villabona, near Oviedo, in a body bag for an autopsy before he was found to actually be alive.

Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez, an inmate at a jail in the Asturias region, regained consciousness just hours before an autopsy was due to be performed.

His body is said by his family to have been marked in preparation for the post-mortem examination.

He is now under observation in intensive care at an Oviedo hospital.

Family members told local newspaper La Voz de Asturias that Montoya “had autopsy markings on him, ready to be opened up”.

It is suspected to be a case of catalepsy, hospital sources told Spanish news channel Telecinco. Catalepsy is a condition where a person’s vital signs slow down to the point of being almost imperceptible.

However this has yet to be confirmed.

His “death” had been certified by three experienced doctors at the prison, who ordered his body to be sent to the mortuary for further examination.

The body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Oviedo, the regional capital. BBC

Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • ur dey going to send back in prison?

  • Born again

    I hope he was pardoned

  • just FORGIVE him. He was given second chance by God ,,don’t judge him anymore God has already did his work alone

  • the doctors shld fire b4 they kil pple

  • Yaa, I think the case & evidence must be revisited too.

  • ani go and repent wakaona uchizopara mhosva pakadai mmm u belong to hell

  • True he was given a second chance by God. But an opportunity to repent from transgressions.

  • Saka life sentence yake atopedza handiti?