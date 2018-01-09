Music stars line up albums

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall star Winky D’s new album titled Gombwe to be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre on February 2 is expected to open the way for many other albums by some of Zimbabwe’s top stars.

Winky D performing at the launch
Big names expected to release albums in the first quarter of this year include dendera star Suluman Chimbetu and Alick Macheso.

The Sean Timba singer’s forthcoming album will include a track titled Asante Sana inspired by former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

In an interview with the Daily News recently, Suluman said the new album, which could potentially be titled Asante Sana, was now ready for release.

“All the tracks are now in place. We have actually been sampling some of the new songs which will be part of the forthcoming album at our shows since last year. Fans should expect the album anytime from now,” Suluman said.

Macheso, who released his latest album Tsoka Dzerwendo in 2016 after a four-year hiatus, is now expected to release his 11th album in the first quarter of this year.

The sungura star had promised to release the album late last year but postponed it indefinitely amid reports that he was unhappy with its quality.

Macheso’s publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze, told the Daily News that the sungura kingpin will definitely drop a new offering this year.

“Fans should be ready for a new album this year. Preparations for the album are at an advanced stage, however, I cannot reveal exact dates of release but certainly the album will hit the market shelves this year,” said Makahamadze.

Another big star expected to drop a new album early this year is zora star Leonard Karikoga Zhakata. He indefinitely postponed an album titled Mutungadzese Extension which was due for release in December last year.

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, who did not release an album on his birthday last year as has been the norm over the last few years, has opted to release his 66th album on digital music platforms first.

Tuku released the title track of his 66th studio album titled Hany’ga — Concern on iTunes on December 29 last year and will make available the rest of the 10-track album on the same digital music platform on February 2.

Tuku’s manager, Walter Wanyanya, explained Tuku’s decision to turn to iTunes in an interview with the Daily News recently.

“In any case, this is now the international strategy as it helps to combat piracy. Hany’ga — Concern was released on iTunes late last year. The rest of the album will be available on February 2,” said Wanyanya.

Other tracks on Tuku’s latest album also includes Matope; Bopoto; Shiringinya; Haasati Aziva; Dehenya; Inombotanga Sei?; Mahara; Uchatinhei?; Inyasha and Wanza Sori. DailyNews

  • GAffa dats my birth day good fo mi tivatipeeee

  • My problem ese dspr

  • mukanya chete zvese izvo mafaniz

  • big up to gaffa….the best artist in the land

  • Gafaa

  • mama asante

