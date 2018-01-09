Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Moyo speaks on whereabouts

By Bridget Mananavire

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) says he is not holed up in Kenya, but still kept his whereabouts a secret for fear of his life.

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo
“I’m on Twitter; not in Kenya. It’s an open secret that Zanu PF putschists who are insecure in their military coup imagine I’m in Kenya or want me to be in Kenya so they can send their murderous SAS there, after their attempt to assassinate me in Harare on 15 November 2017!” Moyo wrote in his latest post on Twitter.

Putschists is a German word meaning “push”.

It means an attempt to overthrow a government by force.

The sharp-tongued politician has been a pain in the backside for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government ever since he skipped the country last November to escape being apprehended by the army.

This was after the military stormed out of the barracks to allegedly deal with “criminals” around former president Robert Mugabe, who ended up resigning to stymie an impeachment motion that had been set off in Parliament.

Among the “criminals”, Moyo had the biggest prize on his head.

The former Cabinet minister previously revealed that he was saved by Mugabe and his wife as the army bayed for his blood.

Moyo accompanied the revelation with pictures of his Harare home, which had blood-stained floors supposedly as a result of the torture he was allegedly subjected to while in military “captivity”.

“Special thanks to president Mugabe and Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov,” he wrote on Twitter back then.

Recently, Moyo was at it again, criticising Mnangagwa for paying a visit to MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

He tweeted: “This is no PR Coup and no history. It’s ambulance-chasing propaganda for the optics of exploiting the poor health of a terminally ill political rival. The propaganda is cynical, crude, desperate and unAfrican. It intrudes into & violates a constitutionally protected right to privacy.”

But a State media columnist, Bishop Lazarus, wrote over the weekend that Moyo had no moral ground to criticise Mnangagwa over the visit.

Bishop Lazarus said Moyo was still buried in the toxic Generation 40 (G40) politics.

“We all know Tsvangirai is not well and so when the president and his VP visited him, the sober people of the world applauded the move saying ‘this is Ubuntu at its best’. My good brother Nelson Chamisa hailed the gesture as ‘new politics’,” he opined.

Bishop Lazarus also hinted that when Moyo escaped Zimbabwe, he might have left his family in the care of Mugabe.

“Prof Moyo is not qualified to preach to us about being ‘unAfrican’. There is no African man who abandons his wife and kids when in trouble. African men stand for and with their wives and kids in times of trouble. But what did the professor do during Operation Restore Legacy? He dumped his wife, a foreigner for that matter, and his kids at former president Mugabe’s house. Leaving even a mentally challenged son in the care of a 93-year-old man? Hakuna baba vakadaro muAfrica,” the columnist wrote

“Prof Moyo wants to preach to us about being ‘unAfrican’? Is there any real African man who would dumps his family to save his skin? Iko kusanyara. Your wife is from Kenya iwe womutiza uchimhanya kuKenya. Wakaudza anatezvara kuti chii? What did you tell your in-laws? Wakati mwana wavo aripi?”

Moyo is currently under investigation for allegedly siphoning over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

Mnangagwa has said he has forgiven G40 kingpins apart from three former ministers, namely Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Moyo.

“Whatever wrong we might have done to you, we need to forgive… I have forgiven the cabal and they are in the country except for only three who remain outside and still saying funny things but all that will soon come to an end,” Mnangagwa said.

Newly-appointed Women’s Affairs secretary in Zanu PF Mabel Chinomona has called on government to make sure that Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao are extradited back onto the country to face corruption charges.

“We will not rest until these people are brought back and face the full wrath of the law. What they are saying from wherever they are is not helping matters,” Chinomona said at the party’s extraordinary congress last month. DailyNews

  • Musoro bhangu waiti wakagwara.

  • vanofembera vafemberi magaya na makandiwa ne mapositori ese ngavataure kwaari tinomuda zvakakoresa

  • Fear of your life Jono? Who wants to see you dead?
    We all want you to come and answer to crimes you committed when you were in office. Stop flattering yourself.
    You hiding from prosecutions. Jail is waiting for you Musorobhangu.

  • Maporofita hero basa kkk

  • Fear for your life???

  • UseMalawi umfokaMlevu, fit as a fiddle

  • He is in Nyasaland… Idiot Professor

  • Ddnt know u cld fear. U used to enjoy inflicting fear n death on others. Its yr turn now bro😂😂😆😆

  • Though I am not a G40 fan, Hate him or like him, the man is politically intelligent, the whole Army had to roll tankers to remove a person who was using political tricks to defeat his opponents. For sure, he had reasons to hide because he knows how dangerous is the gun after his home was sprayed with bullets..

  • Rubbish headline nxaa

  • if a professor means something like you i can’t even dream to be one. it’s your turn to dance Mr put on your dancing shoes

  • Mxxxxxxxxxxxm how long wll u hide msoro bhangu but remember that one day u wlb behind bars like Chombo

  • Usafunge kuti vakangwara. Ngwena inokubata rega uone.

  • imhata Moyo

  • mfana ane musikanzwa uyu

  • We want you alive Jonso,you must get your punishment uchiri kunzwa

  • Gara mnototyawo nhy

  • u started all this.don’t look for something u can’t kill becoz it will not look good when a predator becames a prey

  • Ask Edmund Baba Jukwa Kudzayi. He will tell you that he is in America receiving further briefing. He is CI A

  • Vaitotyawo gara zviya..

  • We see you brother, just waiting for the right time. #politics_is_a_dirty_game

  • Where is you hide hideout show yourself buddy?

  • Gara ikoko. Rejected reforms by infamously stating Zanupf would not reform itself out of power

  • Nyemba dziya dzamakadya dzofuka

  • My Moyo u have to know that president Munangagwa or military is not after u.Come out and clear your name about the money when u were in government yaGrace Mugabe. Even the government of Kenya have questions for u

  • Don’t think this guy is still alive that account is hacked to keep us hooked thinking otherwise.

  • Ko anosvokepi achivanda. Zvasiyaneyi nejere?

  • Makadiiko DJ

    Ndikwazisireiwo Jonso

    Ngaasimuke atambe song yaMacheso inonzi WAITANGIREI MUSINDO

  • David

    Who cares where Moyo is? He is a criminal on the run. Why give him the time of day? There are more important things to talk are out rather than someone who should be in jail. Please spare us!! I have no interest in the man.

  • Not even a bullet was fired at his home. People don’t exaggerate issues. Vaizviziva kuti he was not at home, so why would anyone fire bullets to someone who they know is not tactically a threat, and that he was not at home for that matter

  • Feel the pinch of diaspora. The world is small when you are hiding.bin laden tried it at last was caught u playing tricks.jono

  • Osam bin moyo

  • Somebody should just kill this shit nxaa

  • Hakana basa chero kakauraiwa