Ministry seeks amnesty for 2 000+ prisoners

By Auxilia Katongomara

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs wants more than 2 000 prisoners to be pardoned to ease congestion in the country’s prisons in its 100-day plan and is engaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

File picture of prisoners at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison
Prisoners are released on amnesty in terms of Section 112 (1) (a) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the release of prisoners was a priority in his Ministry’s 100-day plan.

“We want the President as a goodwill gesture to pardon some of the prisoners so that we reduce the prison overload and we hope that within the next 100 days, we will have the President’s consent to pardon some of the prisoners,” said Cde Ziyambi.

He said his Ministry was also working on clearing mental patients from the prisons to reduce congestion.

“The prison population is around 19 000 yet our prisons’ holding capacity is 17 000.“We also have 374 mental patients in custody as well as some immigration cases.

“What we intend to do is expedite the setting up of the Mental board so that the mental patients are cleared,” said Minister Ziyambi.

Former President Cde Robert Mugabe last May pardoned more than 2 000 inmates across the country.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Banda said they would welcome the move as prisons are overpopulated.

“We have more than 19 000 inmates yet our holding capacity is 17 000. We definitely welcome that move but the important thing is that the success of an amnesty is largely dependent on how people accept offenders back in society.

We really need to do a lot in conscientising people to appreciate that prisoners remain our relatives and we need to accept them into society when released,” said Asst Comm Banda.

She said there were 99 inmates on death row and 94, one of them a woman, serving life imprisonment.

“We hope as someone who has served more than 20 years, they will consider her in the event amnesty is granted,” she said.

Zimbabwe has a death penalty after people voted for its retention during consultations that led to the drafting of the new home grown Constitution.

President Mnangagwa has maintained that he is against capital punishment which he says is a remnant of colonial laws that ought to be scrapped.

The number of crimes attracting the death penalty has however been whittled down to only treason and murder under aggravated circumstances.

Women, persons aged below 21 and those aged above 71 cannot be sentenced to death. The Chronicle

  • please free Gumbura …its pointless for his incarceration

  • Yes faster bz our cdes are suffering for nothing

  • Kkk Gumbura?

  • Start with those illegal foreigners who were on hunger strike!!

  • They this is a priority in their 100 day plan. They should make improvements in the prison conditions as well.

  • I’m sure Gumbura’s wives are praying that he be one of the 2000+ to be released.

  • Good move

  • Especially political prisoners, rapists and murderous must stay there

  • This is vote rigging, Zanu pf can’t be so kind for mahala. Obviously those prisoners have been indoctrinated to vote for Zanu pf.

    • Paranoia paranoia

    • No paranoia my sissy, open up your mind and get the polical perspection… and you’ll see I’m spot on.

    • Gain Sebastan Sibanda no hard feelings she is just saying her piece of ☺️☺️🙈mind

    • I agree with you gain these guys vato vhota if not they got new identities now ..zanu pf 👐 ndaitadza ini kkk

  • Gumbura has got no case to answer pliz. release him, he will not ruffle feathers for politicians again.

  • Gumbura nakereke n the four guys from mdc t vekunzi vakauraya mupurisa nedombo one

  • Please release Gumbura to go to his wives.

  • Do not realise a rapist. A murderer its better to realise gold dealer and others criminal

  • I am a victim if I see the 1 who rape out side ummmmm

  • Most of them will be back within weeks coz kunze kuchakawoma kupfuura mukati.At least varimukati vatori employed

  • Itai dzamara

  • dont free members of the cabal pliz kana yauya amnesty yacho😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

  • to pave way for chombo and others i think

  • Not chombo pliz

  • Pamwe Gumbura angabudawo

  • Imhondi ne mbavha idzo vanodzokera ku Jeri before ma elections musatye zvakangofanana ne nguruve ukaigeza musheure mechinguvana inonga yatogara mumadhaka saka hazvivhundutsi

  • Vanongozodzokera mabasa first mbavha dzite shoma

  • After getting released under amnesty they won’t commit any crimes again and a lot might turn to Christ and be true testimony of the grace of God.

  • Ndofunga gumbura akanga anyenga mukadzi wemunhu mukuru coz Paso pemuswe aipaziva

  • We have a lot of community work that need to be done these guys can be released and be channeled to do community service like clean ups and mantainance of public amenities in and around the country

  • Mnangagwa kaaaa kkk kujeri uku kunei on Christmas mukadzi wako anga ariko ??😁 kkkk

  • Have community centres ready for them to report to everyday with crafts, and other skills being practiced until they get more permanent work.

  • Madzibaba lshmaeri ngavabude hwai dzavo hadzina mufudzi

  • Kuda kupaapurisa basa uko only those who were wrongly convicted because of their political aflition deserve to be out of jail not vamwe avo

  • Vanhu vanonzwa nekubiirwa hey

  • Gumbura ngaachibuda

  • vachienda kupi. panze hakuna mabasa. hazvigare zvinozoba zvakare

  • Please release mfana uya we ndobva tadii paya

  • Build more prisons eg in the acquired commercial farms so that all these able bodied #Zimbabwe prisoners are productive

  • Make room for G40 surrogates, while at it improve the conditions b’cause you can never which former chef is next.

  • ..

    Kkk nyaya dzemuZimbabwe inhodzerwa bcz Kenya pardon prisoners our own crocodile would like to….its fine go own.

  • They better behave once they get the pardon.

  • Mondi rape stocktheft ngavagare mkat

  • James Dada

    Its a good idea as long as it is done according to our constitution. Its also a good thing to rehabilitate the ex-convicts so they can be part of the society than to just let them loose and then have them back in prison within a few days or weeks. It will be useless to release them without proper rehabilitation. I hope the good minister has a plan in place.

  • Let rapists , murders ,armed robbers, burglars ,car thieves and violent criminals ROT in jail….All the others , you can release them in anyway or order you see fit

  • Mr President , create some projects for your people please . They can be placed ku ministry of Agriculture farms , definitely Zimhondi and Shiri will do better job for them . I bege .⛄️⛄️

  • Make sure gumbura mamubudisao

  • Creating space for Chombo and colleagues eh?

  • Gumbura plz we need him back pane madzimai anyanya kunetsa paF.B

  • Vanhu vachemera Gumbura hanzi ngaaburitswe pane vakadzi vanetsa paFB kkkk chakanyanya