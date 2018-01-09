Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chombo bail ruling deferred

By Fungai Lupande

The ruling on former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo’s application for relaxation of bail conditions on a litany of corruption charges was yesterday postponed to tomorrow.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Chombo, who is now a full time farmer, is on $5 000 bail and reports three times a day at Marlborough Police Station in Harare between 6am and 10am, 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm.

Through his defence council, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo is asking to report once a day between Monday and Friday to allow him to attend to his farm.

The prosecutor, Mr Edmore Nyazamba, consented to the application and Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande asked him to put his position in writing.

Chombo also appeared in court together with former zanu-pf youth leaders Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe on a separate charge of wearing party regalia emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s initials.

The trio, who are facing criminal nuisance charges, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. They were remanded to February 8. Matthew Mleya, who is also facing the same charges, was remanded to the same date.

Mr Nyazamba is alleging that sometime between December 8 and 13 this year, the quartet connived to pose in zanu-pf regalia. The court heard that the accused are expelled members of zanu-pf.

It is alleged that they took photographs of themselves wearing headgear (caps) inscribed “ED” and “Kutonga Kwaro” and an embroidered zanu-pf flag. The Herald

  • …until all charges are stayed hahaha

  • To me the Chombo case just make me think of one who is languishing in prison and that is Munyaradzi Kereke.
    While Chombo rightly deserves to cellebrate his entire life inside the cell walls, he is actually applying for bail conditions to be relaxed so that he can continue to farm from the land of the people which he calls his farm.Very surprising.
    Very recently, charges were dropped against war veterans leader only because justice was being peverted according to the legal system not according to Mugabe’s liking.
    Some politicians are in the jail cells now but I think the president should think about how many people were on target by the police during Mugabe era.
    Does Munyaradzi Kereke rightly deserve to be a prisoner?

  • And today they will be relaxed. Tomorrow something else. And then NOT GUILTY

  • Chisingapere chinoshura ndiChombo here uyo

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    So I can be arrested for wearing ZANU-PF regalia?These guys really are idiots