Chiyangwa must act on mistakes

The flamboyant president of the country’s supreme football governing body, Zifa, Philip Chiyangwa, has fought very good wars in southern African football — thereby raising his profile as one of the faces that are welcome in the global sport.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa, left, stresses a point during a press conference while his deputy Omega Sibanda looks on
Firstly, he successfully waged a messy war with then long-serving Confederations of African Football (Caf) boss Issa Hayatou for the benefit of new blood to take reins at the continental’s supreme football governing body.

Secondly, he surprised many when he was elected president of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) to complete a fairy tale that started with winning Zifa elections in December 2015.

Thirdly, as a result of these resounding successes in the region and on the continent, Chiyangwa now sits in various committees at both Caf and Fifa.

Having carved such a profile it is generally considered that Chiyangwa ticks all the boxes concerning good corporate governance, football statutes and promotion of unity in the sport.

However, the Zifa president appears to be making mistakes that are not commensurate with the profile he has carved for himself and local football.

His penchant for meddling in affairs of Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams with the latest being Zifa’s attempt to stop Highlanders’ elections, serves to soil his standing as an administrator.

And the latest Zifa audited financial results which show that Chiyangwa, earned $72 000 in 2017 alone by renting out his offices to the association, further put question marks on his suitability to be leading the national association.

This is a clear breach of good corporate governance practices. Zifa’s offices were relocated from its headquarters at 53 Livingstone Avenue in Harare, to his plush offices along Enterprise Road in the capital two years ago.

According to Zifa’s audited financial results for 2016, which were compiled by Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants, Chiyangwa’s company Kilima Investments currently charges Zifa $6 000 a month to rent its offices.

The lease agreement between Zifa and Kilima also stipulates that the rental fees, which must be paid in advance at the start of every year, will be increased bi-annually.

In total, the Harare businessman, who has vast interests in property development, will make a total of $420 000 by the time the lease agreement between Zifa and Kilima expires in September 2021

Chiyangwa needs to go back to the drawing board and correct his mistakes if he still wants to lead Zifa.

He can only be cocky at his own peril. DailyNews

  • kp

  • Kana tirikuuya neko Hapana ari kusara muchati Baba

  • lot chitakasha

    Ihuku irikudya mazai ayo, how can he take rent from an organisation he leads…strange.

  • mama asante

  • Zifa kuti zimbabwe kuti vahu vayo kuzoti football association kureva bhora ravo, zvino mukatungamira zvineungwaru, chokwadi munotipinza mudenga rechinomwe! Mukatungamira zveuwori ,e hoodi tisvikewo pano…….. nyangwe huku dzamaundura……..
    Am just a Caps united supporter who supported soccer during Lloyd Chitembwe’s days and by then Leo Mugabe was on zifa’s top post.
    Now I just wonder where that kind of soccer has gone.Stewart Murisa partenering with Alois Bunjira and Blessing yogo yogo makunike displaying skillful deadly moves on the mid field?Where has that soccer gone?Dumisani (commando) Mpofu clearing the ball from the danger zone.Those were the days
    What has happened to our soccer.
    Is it Zifa failing?
    Are the players not taking prohibited drugs?
    Zimbabwe is a soccer loving nation, make us proud Zifa and all the players.
    To all the supporters of zimbabwean football clubs,c please let the refrees decide the flow of the game.
    To the refrees and assistant refrees, please stop recieving bribes.
    To the coaches and players, it’s your teamwork that make the game of soccer wonderful.Take each game result as a learning process.
    To you who have gone through my opinion, Thank you I’m proudly zimbabwean.