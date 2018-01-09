Chippa sign Ajax Cape Town midfielder Bantu Mzwakali

Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi on Monday announced the signing of Ajax Cape Town attacking midfielder Bantu Mzwakali on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The deal will see Samuel Julies going in the opposite direction with immediate effect.

Mzwakali who has been handed jersey No 19 will be unveiled at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Bantu Mzwakali. He is a player who has shown a lot of potential over the years and will strengthen our arsenal.

Mzwakali (24) who flew down to Port Elizabeth on Monday expressed his excitement for signing with the Chilli Boys.

“It has always been my ambition growing up in Cape Town to don the blue and white of Chippa United, and I am over the moon to finally be here,” said Mzwakali.

“I am ready to play straight away, but I know that I have to fight and show the coach on the training ground that I am ready.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and of course delivering for the club’s great supporters,” concluded Mzwakali.

The Gugulethu-born midfielder has featured for the South African Under-20 side, AmaJita, and has played more than 100 games for Ajax Cape Town. African News Agency