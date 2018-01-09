Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizNews

2 weeks to Sandra, Prof collabo video

253 8

By Bongani Ndlovu

A music video for Sandra Ndebele and Professor’s collaborative track Lizwile will be ready in two weeks as the parts featuring the South African Kwaito star have been shot.

Dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele
Dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele

The song that has garnered considerable popularity around the country has not had a music video to complement it.

Directed by award winning Andy Cutta, who worked on two of Sandra’s music videos Tshibilika and Ingoma, Lizwile was shot in two parts at Sethule Lodge in Bulawayo.

The first part was in August last year when Professor was in Zimbabwe for the Skyz Metro FM birthday bash and the second was when he was in Bulawayo for the Kalawa Homecoming party last month.

Ndebele who celebrated her 30 something birthday last week said the music video will be out in two weeks time as Andy Cutta was putting final touches to it.

“We shot the music video in two parts. The first time we wanted to shoot in August but at that time Professor wasn’t feeling well so we just shot my part.

This time he was raring to go for the other parts that include him. We shot his parts just before the Homecoming Party,” said Ndebele.

“So Andy is working on the final touches and we shall release it in two weeks time for fans to watch on YouTube and Trace.”

“Professor is such a humble man and at the same time very professional. From the time we started producing the track to the time we shot the music video, Professor knows what he’s doing. He has been doing this for a long time and it shows. The knowledge he imparted to me is like gold and I’ll cherish it forever,” said Ndebele.

The songstress had a somewhat successful year in terms of her music career as she has released hits such as Ingoma whose music video took seventh spot on the Coke Top 50 chart.

Ndebele said she was grateful for the support from fans as this showed that hard work pays off.

“The music video taking seventh spot at the Coke Top 50 was one of the highlights of last year. I’d like to thank my fans for helping me reach that feat with their continued support. What I set out to do last year was achieved and I want to continue in the same vein this year,” said Ndebele. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • ….waiting…..

  • Go Sandie go!

  • Bleaching

  • Magaro aye asvava 😁

  • Nyce one……Sandy doing gud job

  • Thobile Khumalo

    Basically I had a love for almost six months. I was very much in love, but he decided to leave me one day and went with another woman. I was the one on the wrong. I had neglected him for a long time. My thoughts started centralizing on his departure and I started to find ways to win him back. I tried to talk to him but nothing happened. His decision was strong and firm, but even before I knew, he already was dating someone else. I tried everything, flowers, gifts, calls but none of them was successful. They had already spent nearly three months and he was beginning to forget about me. i was really left left on hang for several times, but deep down i knew i loved him and i had nothing to do apart from helping my ownself. Not until on a one good lucky day, as i was seated in my office. i tried to find on the internet the few people who can help solve love problems. i tried afew until one week later when i spoke to a certain lady called Mama Noah+27632454019. She’s the only lady that helped me capture this gentleman’s attention once again. and within a two weeks times i had already got him back and now we are looking forward for the future. You can as well contact the lady who helped me through her telephone numbers that i listed above. thank you for your time you’ve spent reading this. Lord bless you

  • WHICH PROF