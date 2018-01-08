Sweswe dismisses Tsholotsho stadium political talk

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

League champions FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe has dismissed reports that he blamed unnamed politicians for the failure to construct a stadium for use by Tsholotsho at the business centre.

A Facebook post by Jonathan Ndlovu, a Ward 11 councillor in Tsholotsho district, alleged that Sweswe, a former Tsholotsho FC head coach, was angry with some politicians for meddling in the proposed construction of the stadium when Iziqholo zeZhwane won promotion to the Premier Soccer League three years ago.

“Lizwe Sweswe bemoans the dirty politics which cost Tsholotsho the stadium and in the process a money spinner which could have catapulted Tsholotsho revenue into millions of dollars.

The question is did these politicians really love Tsholotsho. I don’t think so. What do you think,” wrote Ndlovu on his Facebook timeline.

A livid Sweswe said people must not use his name to gain cheap political mileage, as he was only a football coach not involved in politics.

“Surely why would I say that, I am not into politics and I will never be. I wish people could leave me out of their politicking as I am only a football coach,” said Sweswe.

Ndlovu later wrote on his timeline stating he had not spoken to Sweswe about the matter, but claimed the whole of Tsholotsho agreed with him.

“It’s obvious I put my words into his (Sweswe) mouth, but the majority of Tsholotsho agrees with me,” wrote Ndlovu.

Sweswe recently attended a football tournament at Madlangombe, about 25km from Tsholotsho Business Centre, sponsored by South African-based Zimbabwean Mthabisi Mlingo. The Chronicle