PSL clubs jostle to appoint new coaches

By Nigel Matongorere

A number of Castle Lager Premiership clubs are expected to finally conclude their search for coaches this week. After two years under Dutch coach Erol Akbay, the relationship finally ended last December when Bosso finished in sixth place some 25 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Bosso had been given a head start to look for a new coach after the Dutchman announced last August that he will not be renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants.

Since then, Bosso had been in the hunt for a replacement to take charge of the side for the 2018 season.

A number of names had been linked with the Bosso job chiefly with their former coaches Amini Soma Phiri, Rahman Gumbo, Madinda Ndlovu and Bhekithemba Ndlovu all being mentioned.

With their last league title coming way back in 2006 under their former player Methembe Ndlovu, the Bulawayo giants want to appoint one of the their own.

To be fair to Akbay, Bosso had their financial problems last season especially after their sponsor BancABC cut down the financial package.

However, there seems to be a ray of hope this season as the big three clubs — Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United — are expected to seal a mega deal with mobile telephone services provider NetOne.

After a long protracted process, Bosso are this week on Thursday expected to hold their first press conference of the year.

It is at this press briefing where the club is likely to officially unveil Madinda Ndlovu as their new coach.

After a long spell in Botswana where he coached Township Rollers, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Orapa United, Ndlovu will be making a comeback to Bosso following his previous stint in 2009.

Once he begins work, the former Warriors forward will have to work on rebuilding the squad that was left by Akbay.

Already, former captain Rahman Kutsanzira has left to join FC Platinum where he was already registered as part of the Zvishavane-based side’s 2018 African Champions League squad.

Last season, Akbay bemoaned the lack of a consistent goal scorer after Bosso sold their most prolific strikers Knox Mutizwa and Prince Dube in successive transfer windows.

The experiment with former Dynamos forward Roderick Mutuma failed to work after he returned to Harare after only scoring a single league goal in the first half of the season.

Another team that is expected to announce a new coach is 2015 champions Chicken Inn, who have parted ways with Rahman Gumbo.

The Gamecocks finished the season in fourth place some 11 points behind FC Platinum and the club hierarchy decided against renewing Gumbo’s contract which ran out last December.

Chicken Inn are expected to announce the return of their former coach Joey Antipas together with his assistant Prince Matore.

Antipas masterminded the Gamecocks’ 2015 title triumph before he left for South Africa to coach the then-National First Division side AmaZulu.

The former Warriors assistant coach parted ways with the Durban-based side in June last year and has been out of work since then.

Another team that will be under a new technical team in the forthcoming season is Bulawayo City after they parted ways with Mandla Mpofu.

Although they played some enterprising football, Amakhosi struggled to score goals and survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

City finished just one place and one point above the relegation zone last season and the club decided against continuing with Mpofu.

At least three coaches were linked to the vacant post after the club met with Gumbo, Soma-Phiri and Darlington Dodo.

However, the former Tsholotsho coach Dodo seems to have charmed the Bulawayo City officials and will soon be unveiled.

Army side Black Rhinos are also in the hunt for a new coach after parting ways with Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa last season.

Rhinos had a memorable first half of the season in which they spent most of the time on top of the log, however, they lost their way after mid-season break.

In the end, Chauya Chipembere finished the season in seventh place with 46 points and Mutizwa was redeployed.

At the moment, Rhinos have been linked with youthful Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi.

The former DC Academy and Flame Lily coach worked wonders at the Chinda Boys and was able to guide the financially-challenged side to safety.

ZPC Kariba have already settled for Godfrey Tamirepi to replace Sunday Chidzambwa after a drama-filled 2017 season.

Chidzambwa’s relationship with the ZPC executive disintegrated in spectacular fashion and there was no way they could work together this season.

Tamirepi is not new to ZPC Kariba after having worked there as Saul Chaminuka’s assistant previously.

This time he returns after serving as Taurai Mangwiro’s assistant at Triangle in the Lowveld.

Bhekithemba is very much likely to be appointed How Mine coach in due course as it appears that Kelvin Kaindu will not return to the club this season.

The gold miners faced a lot of financial problems last season which at times forced Kaindu to shed tears. DailyNews