Police officer’s husband ‘rapes’ 17-yr-old maid

By Sylvester Chiramba

A police officer’s husband from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old maid in the presence of his children.

File picture of a maid
The 38-year-old man from Nkulumane, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, allegedly raped the teen twice in the presence of his three children on December 29 while his wife was on night duty.

The man appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu on Saturday charged with two counts of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 22.

Prosecuting Mr Petros Shoko told the court that on December 29 around 2AM the accused arrived home and found the complainant sleeping together with his children.

“The accused person took advantage of his wife’s absence and woke the complainant then proposed love to her but she turned him down.

The man started caressing the girl’s body and fondling her breasts before she screamed until the children woke up. He ordered his children to sleep and not to tell their mother what they had seen,” said Mr Shoko

“He ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and lie on the blankets facing upwards. She complied as she was afraid he would beat her, he raped her once without protection then ordered her to put on her clothes.

After 45 minutes the accused ordered the girl to remove her clothes and he raped her again without protection and he went to his bedroom afterwards.” Mr Shoko said the accused person’s wife returned home around 6AM and the teenager narrated her ordeal.

The teen asked for bus fare to her home in Cowdray Park suburb.

The victim, the prosecutor said, was given the money and she went home where she told her mother about the sex attack.

Her mother accompanied her to make a police report at Luveve Police Station.

The complainant was referred to hospital for a medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court as evidence. The Chronicle

