Musona scores for Polokwane City

Former FC Platinum striker Walter Musona was on target as Polokwane City come from behind to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in an ABSA Premier Soccer League fixture on Saturday.

The match saw another Zimbabwean George Chigova denying the hosts several chances as they bagged their first set of maximum points at home this season.

Musona found the second goal after he intercepted Oupa Manyisa’s poor back pass and beat the oncoming Dennis Onyango to make it 2-1 in the 51st minute.

The win saw, the hosts move up to the 11th spot with 18 points on the log table, and recorded their first win at home this season.

Sundowns found the back of the net through George Lebese and Manyisa, but they were not enough for them to win.

With the Tshwane side heading to the tunnel leading 1-0, Chigova continued to deny the visitors as he collected Kekana’s long-range shot in the 52nd minute.

With 10 minutes to go, Ramagalela bagged City’s third goal after receiving a great pass from the Maluleke to unleash a shot, giving Onyango no chance.

The Citizens were boosted after regaining their lead as they dominated the final five minutes of the thrilling encounter. The Chronicle