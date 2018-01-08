Merlin re-opens

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Oliver Kazunga

Bulawayo based textile giant, Merlin has re-opened following the implementation of a business rescue strategy involving immediate injection of $2.1 million minimum working capital by one of the firm’s creditors.

The firm had been defunct after it was placed under judicial management in 2012. Last week, the company flighted an advert indicating that it was disposing some of its equipment through an auction sale to be conducted in Bulawayo next week.

In an interview on Friday, Merlin judicial manager Mr Cecil Madondo said: “Merlin is now up and operations have resumed with feed material such as yarn having been procured.

Last week, we also approached Zesa and Bulawayo City Council seeking reconnection of water and electricity at the factory.

“I still have to make an arrangement to link you up with the workers at the company’s premises so that you can interview them for further details. What I can say for now regarding the advert on the impending auction sale is that we are conducting it to dispose of non-core assets (not in use).”

Equipment to go under the hammer includes vehicles (Toyota Dyna Truck, Nissan Sunny, Hyundai Excel and Mazda F1300) and industrial machines that include washing machine, drying machines, weaving machines, winch machines and electric motors.

“But before the assets are disposed, we have to seek approval through the High Court, which application we have already made following a resolution passed by the creditors and members at a meeting held in Bulawayo recently. However, I am yet to get a response from the Master of the High Court,” he said.

In terms of Section 307 of the Companies Act, Mr Madondo said, a judicial manager was required to make an application to the High Court seeking approval for the disposal of the company’s assets.Mr Madondo is on record saying one of Merlin’s major creditors pledged to inject working capital to facilitate the resuscitation of operations.

This was after the company experienced some technical delays in securing an institutional investor to inject at least $30 million needed to revamp the whole production process.

It is hoped that with immediate injection of minimum capital, the textile giant would start production on a very small-scale, producing samples to facilitate the procurement of orders from the market.

It is envisaged that production would then increase gradually from levels ranging between 20 percent and 30 percent as more orders are received.

It also envisaged that the minimum capital would also be used to carry minor repairs and maintenance on selected machinery and equipment, which will allow the firm to start production.

The resuscitation of operations at Merlin would see the company not only focusing on producing napkins but a range of high quality and high demand products such as diapers and women sanitary wear, face towels, morning gowns, bed sheets, baby carriers, bath mats, wrappers and kitchen towels.

A proposal has also been put forward that the company sets up its own ginning plant that would create a complete production cycle and also synergise with cotton growers.

Through the proposed ginning plant, the textile concern intends to produce and sell yarn, which was also on demand locally and in the region.

One of the city’s oldest textile companies, Merlin which was established in the 1950s used to employ over 1 000 workers when operating at full capacity. The Chronicle

  • Is that true

  • Things are beginning to happen.

  • Good news

  • That’s great

  • Mabasa e Ngwena ayo fambai nebhora baba team yakabaiwa .vana vatambura nehurovha na ED tosvika kure

  • hope more industries open in byo

  • Good e.d thus great job

  • Yes pliz. Famba Ngwena.

  • let’s hope it’s true

  • Kkkk yanga yagara yakavhura wani

  • If it’s true that’s great news ,now left is DWT

  • Wow

  • zvinofadza

  • Good job Mr president

  • Thats exactly what we want to see in this great town

  • this is a very good company whc makes quality products

  • tanga tanzwa nekutenga matowels anobuda muto (soup) $for 3kkkkkkk

  • Wish it’s true

  • Great job

  • It’s not going anywhere. The competition is tough in the textile industry with the Chinese taking Africa as a dumbing ground. The Chinese will continue dumbing cheap fong kong products impeding the resuscitation of once our glorious industries

    • Why always negative ndimi vanhu muri kudzorera zvinhu kumashure

    • On which planet are u living gal if i may ask?The problem is you have been so brainwashed that you can’t differentiate between light and darkness. Ka 2 million ikako hakuna kwakanoenda.You can’t compete with cheap imports.Good example check the South African textile industry it’s now almost non existent nekuda kwe twuma fong kong

  • Better….waiting to see..Zisco.. Langshire …DWH..many

  • Hope more companies will soon be open

  • Nyadzisai vavengi Shumba

  • Kuyafana ngeke siyithole imsebenzi yakhona abeMpumalanga bodwa njee

    • Uma ungafundanga ngekhe uwuthole Moe’s..funds boy,

  • I just love Merlin products. They are the best as far as I know. But please shut the Chinese products out 1st.

  • That’s Gud news indeed. Bring back my Byo

  • Employ locals not people from Matshonaland

    • ko zvadii? havasi malocals here vematshonaland? manje tikutouyako nekuti veMerlin “vanotidako”!!!!

    • Yu dont know what local means kkkkkkk

    • another idiot

    • Tribalism at its peak. Mandex matanga kuita zvisina basa.

    • UNE ZVAKAKUGARA stay away from segregation

    • Filthy Zezurus

    • Im a ndebele man, but I’m disgusted by my own ndebele brothers because of their tribalism. Anyone can work anywhere in Zimbabwe as long as you get that particular job. What’s so special with this ndebele or shona thing? Kuyadliwa yini ukubandlululana? Or kune profit eliyitholayo? Come on guys khulani emzimbeni nase ngqondweni mani..

    • @Bongane uliTshona stop claiming ukubanguMthwakazi

    • isu tirimubyo macho toendako kumerlin motiidii hapana toshanda tese ikoko asi byo haisi muzimbabwe musatinetse kwanai

    • MANDEBELE GO TO SCHOOL. You are used to go eSouth lisiyeHula. Lazy Mthwakazi people

    • zimbabwe is for zimbabweans kana waona kugara muno kuchikunetsa go back to kwazulu natal

    • Fuck you..its not your mother’s company
      Say that again and 8m gonna come and kick your caved in ass.Open your own ass and get your people to suck it.bliksem

  • People r thanking the president for what really did u read the article ?

    • Y3s we know.. Investors are happy with the new President. A lot is already happenings.. Botswana train back on track..maybe ZECO will reopen and start manufacturing trains

  • @Mduduzi r pple frm Matshonaland not locals? Manje tikutouyako nekuti veMerlin “vanotidako”!!!!

  • Is Ngwena one of the creditors who injected $2.1 million??

    • Have you ever heard of investor confidence?

    • Do you know the reason for creditors themselves or you are just assuming or just being the usual gullible Zimbabwean??

  • Pampers must be banned

  • good Bath towels .dish Towels merlin yaigona

    • Ah..ko wakanganwa here vesi dziya chena dzine tumaburi maburi muviri wose I loved them

  • Madoda.Yazi ngaze ngakhumbula kudala kuka Bulawayo….

  • The fruits of ED’s hard work.

    • Read again man. The revival of Merlin was announced way before Ngwena came in. Just Google

  • I WORK CLOSE TO THIS COMPANY THIS IS A VERY GOOD REPORT OF A FALSE REPORT MANYEPO IT ONLY OPENS IN NEWS REPORTS MUMAPAPER NDOMAYAVHURA

    • Hazvina kunzi yaakushanda..ko kana madireters akaita misangano voisa mari mu company..inenge iri mari yei.
      Iwe unoshanda papi..CP GAUCHE…

    • Elphas Miseki werengai story pamwe chirungu hamuna kuchinzwisisa

  • Zvaa kureva kuti varimi veCtton vaa kuzotanga kuita mari.chitangai kurima haikona kungo swero chera mbeva.imwba 17 kudzingirira ka tsuro 1 hanzi ndiri mi vhimi

  • In Bulawayo reminds me of another company called “DATLABS ” those years back!!

  • Siyabonga …… ED

  • Kuhle lokhu

  • All those fire churches occupying at industrial sites get ready to vacate the buildings.