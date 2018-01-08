Driver crashes stolen car, jailed

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Nothabo Nyathi

A Khanondo Safaris employee in Victoria Falls has been jailed for eight months after he was involved in an accident driving a stolen company car. Thubelihle Ntini (29) of number 4917 Chinotimba, who is employed as a driver, stole the company’s Mercedes Benz and was involved in an accident along Mkhosana Main Street.

Ntini appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje charged with use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without due care and attention. He pleaded guilty only to the first charge saying he lost control of the car by mistake.

“I admit I took the car without permission but I was driving with care when my hand slipped into the steering causing me to lose control of the vehicle. It was a mistake, I didn’t intend to cause the accident,” said Ntini

He showed the court his injured arm which he said was hurt by the steering causing him to lose control of the car.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced Ntini to nine months in prison for both charges.

“Five months is suspended on condition you do not commit similar offences in five years. The remaining four months are suspended on condition the accused performs to 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Magistrate Court,” she said.

The court heard that on December 24, Ntini who was at the Victoria Falls International Airport, took and drove the Mercedes Benz to Victoria Falls town without the owner’s consent and was involved in an accident.

Prosecuting Mr Listen Nare said Ntini is a holder of a valid driver’s licence and was not injured in the accident. The vehicle sustained frontal damages.

Ntini was suspended from his job at Khanondo Safaris. The Chronicle

