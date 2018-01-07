Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai ally raises red flag

By Blessings Mashaya

An ally of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has warned that the MDC Alliance could suffer a humiliating defeat at this year’s polls if its torchbearer does not regain fitness before the harmonised elections due by end of July.

BULAWAYO South MDC legislator, Eddie Cross
BULAWAYO South MDC legislator, Eddie Cross

Outspoken MDC legislator Eddie Cross told the Daily News this week that concerns over Tsvangirai’s health cannot be brushed aside anymore because the emotive subject has the effect of making or breaking the MDC Alliance’s prospects in the harmonised elections.

The Alliance — comprising seven opposition parties — is led by Tsvangirai, who is currently battling cancer of the colon.

Cross said the coalition could be the next government if Tsvangirai, who was due to fly to South Africa on Friday for his routine medical check-up, could recover his usual strength and vitality and if the Alliance becomes an effective force with coherent policies and credible leadership.

“But there are few signs of this happening at present and time is running out,” said Cross, a confidante of the MDC leader.

Pressed to clarify his comments, Cross was cryptic in his responses.

He said: “If this issue is addressed now — in the next few weeks, it would not be serious, but if it is not addressed and it happens, it will be serious”.

Cross said Tsvangirai’s serious medical condition was clearly inhibiting his capacity to fulfil his obligations.

He said it was crucial for the MDC to do a medical assessment of his condition before making “such a judgment — as of now the consensus is that he can run as the candidate of the Alliance.”

“While Tsvangirai maintains his position as leader of the Alliance and MDC-T, there is no succession. I agree with (Tendai) Biti and Welshman Ncube that he is the best candidate for the entire opposition and is the only leader with the national following to lead them to victory in July 2018. If he decides he cannot stand, then the Alliance (not MDC-T) has to identify a new candidate for president and MDC-T a new president for the party — they may not be the same person,” said Cross.

Aged 77, Cross is a Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South.

An economist by profession, he is one of the founding members of the MDC.

Cross has earned a reputation for being open-minded and forthright, which has earned him friends and foes alike.

Last year, he escaped disciplinary action by a whisker after he made comments about Tsvangirai’s health which conservative members of the MDC felt were too intrusive.

Ever since the dramatic fall of former president Robert Mugabe in November last year, Cross has been exhibiting mild admiration for Emmerson Mnangagwa who succeeded the ex-Zanu PF strongman who was forced to resign after 37 years in power.

Regarding his latest remarks, the MDC has dismissed the lawmaker saying he was merely expressing his personal views.

“I have already made the party position abundantly clear. The MDC is more than ready to take on the ‘new’ Zanu PF and defeat it resoundingly in this year’s elections,” party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, told the Daily News on Sunday.

“. . . Cross is airing his own personal views and I speak for and on behalf of the party,” added Gutu.

On Mnangagwa, Cross said the 75-year-old former Zanla guerrilla knows full well that his following in the country was very limited — he is no orator, his own party is going to campaign against him in some areas and the problems he has inherited from Mugabe are almost insurmountable.

“It is a huge challenge to overcome in seven months,” he averred about Mnangagwa’s chances of winning next year’s elections.

Cross said Mnangagwa would be a hero if he delivers a recovery in the economic fundamentals and restores civil liberties and the rights of all Zimbabweans and clears the way for a free and fair election.

“But it’s a big call and skeptics are not in short supply. Failure might destabilise the State and destroy any chances of a recovery and with it his presidency,” he added.

While acknowledging the MDC Alliance has a huge task to defeat Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party, Cross said Tsvangirai must be given every chance to win a free and fair election — “nothing else will give him the tools he needs to put Zimbabwe back together again”.

“What I have said to the MDC Alliance is a warning — do not underestimate him (Mnangagwa). He is a very skilful operator and a superb organiser.

“Just look at how the “coup” was managed. He had everyone watching as he played out the farce on the global, continental and regional stage. Remember 2013 — an election in which the Ngwena team just rolled over the MDC,” he said.

The MDC legislator is also skeptical about prospects of the opposition uniting to confront Zanu PF as a single force.

Asked if the grand coalition would be achievable by the time of voting, he said: “No — not a chance. There are a dozen people contemplating running for president and several groupings of parties — of which the MDC Alliance is the only significant player.” DailyNews

  • varungu vatangazve

  • Very true. Somebody take heed.

  • Dzakuda purazi ngavatibvire zvedu handiti uri muma Tabeleland mira ne Zanu Pf unorohwa kuseri nekuseri ukarishaya purazi racho

  • How can he claim to be MDC when he’s endorsed Ngwena.???

  • MDC yagara ndeye kumama hakuna kwainotonga,musangano we masowe utori nane wakarongeka

  • Stupid whiteheaded man

  • Voice of reason. Those below him must shoulder the task to push across the line.

  • How many times has this old fool filed for bankruptcy? Get your finances in order before you can give anyone advice.

    • You are in denial bro!

    • Rhodies thought that Gukurahundi was justified, they only became concerned when Mugabe came for their farms and businesses.They have been emboldened by Mnangagwa’s open minded approach to land ownership which is why Cross is endorsing him.Rhodies don’t really care about the marjority, they will support anyone who will maintain their supremacy. The opposition don’t have to convince Zimbabweans to vote for them. They are the lesser devils and any Zimbabwean who thinks voting for Zanoids will move the nation forward is mistaken. They will all get a rude awakening once the new regime reveals its true nature. This isn’t the time for the opposition to be distracted at all and Cross is a distraction.

  • Kamudhara kamutengesi chaiko aka

  • Nothing tense Mr Cross you’re free to join team ZANU PF,straiker wedu haachinje in 6 months period

  • This cross must just join Zhanu pf

  • kkkk mdc vatsvangirai was protecting zanu pf from 1998 up to now. to disturbing other paties not to take over from zanu

  • Mad that white

  • Nyaya yenyu yakanaka vaCross .Dambudziko ramaita nderekuti muri kutaurira manews paper ,kungovukura ,garai pasi nevamwe semusangano moonesana

  • this white pig has been talking trash of late… ngaadzokere ku nyika kwake… kanohumana ka murungu aka hey.. kaduzvi

  • MT is not feeling well. He has stood the test of time. He has been our hope. He is not well anymore. Without him opposition cannot continue on?

  • Iriwo benzi iri ukwane iwe

  • Endesai benzi iro kuNgomahuru

  • He is right. Tsvangirai should just step down and stop being another Mugabe if he wants MDC to win.

  • “The White person whom I trust is a dead body” who said so?

  • Lacoste Cross

  • I just looked at his face and i couldn’t help drawing comparisons to mr Bean. He is now heading the public relations department for the party on the other side of the divide. The question lingering in most people’s minds is, has he sold his soul for a mere 30 pieces of silver. Mr. Mr. next time if you want to dream, don’t close your eyes. You are probably the worst director of the theater of the absurd, better ndivate pamwe ndingatorota zvirinane.

  • So guys, you calling him names really??? Is he not telling the truth?

    • It is his personal opinion! Not everyone agrees with him!

  • David, I think its helpful on your part to keep quiet.

  • VOTE MDC.

  • whatever, let’s breath sawdust together! collective suffering on confused minds is less painful.

  • At this rate, it’s folly to continue referring to him as Tsvagirai’s ally. This man’s countenance has changed completely, and he’s clearly feathering a different nest…

  • That’s Jonso of the opposition’s side, hakuna kusina Jonso, he’s disturbing the party from inside.

  • KKKKKKKKK musadaro varume kkkkkkkkkk chimuregai ,hanzi endesai benzi iri kuNgoma huru kkkkk ,maakutukana pachenyuzve maChinja kkkkk zvamusina kurongeka vanhu vemdc ,ko maregerei kuno udzirana kwakavanda,ende matukana neumwe wenyu uyu,isu ziii zvedu neGarwe redu zvemutenda uyo ndezvekwenyu

  • Sickness is not death Dry bones shall rise again in jesus name May our God who has that great help especialy for those who has bad thought on someone if he is sick let God give him strength in Jesus name God must restore his health Amen

  • Just anounce a leader…dont be suck a dick?

  • Why do you give jobs to these harahwa dzine dementia mhani

  • Mr Carrot 🥕 wants to be Governor .

  • MDC Will win

  • vote MRT even in his grave

  • What’s happened to Roy Bennett?

  • That’s democracy
    He is warning them

  • After losing Ian Smith,Cross also lost his mind!