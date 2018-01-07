Medical doctor collaborates with Tocky Vibes

Mathew Vengesai ,28, a Harare-based medical doctor, has collaborated with Tocky Vibes on a song titled Ndaona Mwari which was produced by McDonald ‘‘Mcdee’’ Chidavaenzi.

The rising gospel artiste believes the Mhai hit-maker has added a new dimension to his music.

“I thought Tocky Vibes’ famous ah ah hihihi would be a refreshing addition to the song. However, during the production of the song Tocky Vibes made a lot of input beyond chanting the slogan. I learnt a lot from him,” Vengesai told the Daily News.

Vengesai added that he wrote the song two years ago.

“I wrote the song in 2016 when God had opened certain financial doors for me but these were not miraculous doors as it were…it was what others would just call achieving a milestone.

“I realised that often as children of God we fail to see God in those little things and we want to wait for Noah’s flood or fire and brimstone in heaven for us to realise God is at work in our lives.”

“God is therefore being under-appreciated. The message in this song is that every day we see God in seemingly simple things like rain coming in due time, the sun rising and setting… Someone should just praise God even after seeing clouds up in the sky and wonder how great he is,” the gospel artiste said.

Vengesai is hopeful that the new single, which is accompanied by a video directed by Simba Gee, will provide the perfect inspiration for him to work on his third album.

“I hope to do one or two other singles with some high profile artistes this year before I release my third album. Doing collaborations will help me fine-tune my talent and also gives me an opportunity to learn,” he said.

The just-released Ndaona Mwari comes on the back of his nine-track second album titled Chipo Chemoyo which he released in July last year.

Songs on the album include Invincible, Ndoironga Ngano, the title track, Mwari Werudo, Mamuri Ndogara, Ngarivongwe, Mwanakomana, Ini Newe and Misodzi.

Vengesai announced his arrival on the gospel music scene two years ago with a debut seven-track debut album.

Vengesai, a member of Paoz Upperoom Ministries, is inspired by several local and international artistes.

“Locally the Charambas (Charles and Olivia) are without doubt legends of gospel music. I am also challenged by young gospel musicians who are doing great work who include Minister Michael Mahendere, Mathias Mhere and others. Internationally I am inspired by Jesus Culture, Franklin Edwards and Sinach,” he said. DailyNews