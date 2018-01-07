Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Govt disrespecting Mugabe: Zhuwao

16,715 213

By Blessings Mashaya

Government is ill-treating former president Robert Mugabe, his nephew and former Public Service minister Patrick Zhuwao has sensationally said. In an interview with Voice of America (Voa) on Friday Zhuwao said the government is not respecting Mugabe.

President Mugabe seen here with his nephew Patrick Zhuwao
Mugabe seen here with his nephew Patrick Zhuwao

“They are ill-treating the old man, they went to prophets and traditional healers and were told the same that they are ill-treating the old man but they failed to change, they continue to ill-treat the old man.

“We must respect him (Mugabe) he went to war; he was jailed fighting for the people.

“People are saying where is Mugabe? We elected him, but you people in Harare we heard you removed him. I cross in and out of the country on regular basis and from what I heard from the people, they are not happy with this military government. If elections come they will not win.”

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for close to four decades, “resigned” from the country’s highest office on November 21 last year — hours after Parliament had initiated stunning proceedings to impeach him.

This happened after he had refused to leave office during eight tense days that began with the military intervening in the governance of the country.

Zhuwao insists that Mnangagwa’s government is illegitimate and will not win a free and fair election.

“Obviously, we will go back to Zimbabwe at some point; those who took power do not want to listen to the people. They only decided that they want to rule Zimbabwe and they went on to take guns.

“Our ancestors are not happy with what is happening, this government is illegitimate, they took power by force. I cannot congratulate thieves. He (Mnangagwa) knows that he is unelectable, he was ‘beaten’ in Kwekwe and he ended up by creating his constituency.

“He managed to canvass support from the military for him to grab power. I am not going to work with murderers and those who joined him only think about their stomachs.

“They went to my house with two lorries full of soldiers to interrogate my wife, they knew that I was in Argentina, my farm workers were beaten.”

Zhuwao also said Mnangagwa was the one who backed former first lady Grace to her former position as the secretary for women’s league.

“The truth is going to come out. Our country has many youths and we must give them opportunities. Elections are coming you are going to see the truth. In a free and fair election Mnangagwa will not get 15 percent.”

Zhuwao’s sentiments on Mugabe come after government last week announced that: “The president, in terms of section 3(1) of the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, hereby makes the following notice: “A former president of Zimbabwe, who has at any time since the 31st December 1987, been president of Zimbabwe for at least one full term of office, shall be entitled to the enjoyment of the following services, facilities and allowances — staff (a) the services of — (i) such security personnel as may be determined by the president, but no less than six, and to be increased by such number as may be determined by the president whenever and for such period as the need arises; and (ii) two drivers and (iii) two private secretaries; and (iv) two aide-de-camp officers or personal assistants; and (v) two office attendants.”

Mugabe and Grace are also entitled to diplomatic passports and private, first class international air travel up-to a maximum of four trips per year.

The nonagenarian will also receive a Mercedes Benz S500 series or any equivalent vehicle, one four-wheel drive station wagon or an equivalent vehicle, and one pick up van. Apart from maintaining and fuelling the vehicles, the government will also be obliged to replace all the vehicles after five years.

The 93-year-old also has the option of maintaining his long motorcade after the government notified that Mugabe was entitled to the provision of “such adequate number of vehicles as may be determined by the president and which must be put at the disposal of the security personnel and other staff serving the former president”.

Mugabe will also be entitled to a landline telephone, a cellphone, two computers and “such other office equipment and materials as may be determined by the president”.

In terms of accommodation, the former Zanu PF supremo will be provided with “a fully furnished official residence at any place in Harare”.

The housing benefits will also include any such befitting request made by Mugabe within two months of leaving office. According to the gazette, Mugabe may request the construction of a single private residence at any place of his choice in Zimbabwe, and it will be granted.

If he so chooses, he can also request for the payment of a lump sum which is equal or equivalent to the value of the private residence he so desires. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • bullshit

  • Chaakasiyana navamwe chii kana zvamunetsa ngaatore mabag ake aende ku dubai or somewhere kune dzimba dzake

  • Bullshit yu zhuwao uridhodhi

  • Where wher u when he was ill-treating zimbabweans,so what is so special when is his turn

  • Unoda kuti vabviswe bhutsu vonanzva makumbo here?

  • For what?

  • Chii chaonoshamisa nacho akatitisa marombe isu mhomho ye Zimbabwe

  • Tibvigwe…….kusviba nxaaa 😡

  • Amborikupiko iyeyu arikutaura izvi…ngaauye zve ataurire muHarare…Aoneka sekuti ane that much confidence…

  • UNOPENGA NHASI WAAKUT ILL TRITING ,FAKOF UMBORIPAI

  • Instead of advising him truthfully you were busy thieving using his name and you now want respect from the impoverished mass?Dunderhead.!!!!

  • Achitori mupenyu zvake..yo sekuru must tell us how Mahachi,Border Gezi,Brig Gunda,Chindori Chininga,Dzamara & many died in cold blood.zvarwaka nekuti shiri yabvuta rekeni…fokofu mhani Zhwawu huya pano

    • Tibvereyi hedu, the day you know who did all this , you will regret

    • Grace Ruredzo – tell us who did it then or STFU!!!

    • Grace Ruredzo hausiriwe Grace Mugabe here iwe?

  • Return to Zimbabwe and show us how he should be treated Zhuwao.

    • Devils and Murderous are waiting for his flesh . Fool

  • Was Mugabe respecting the people of Zimbabwe

  • Mugabe never respected Zimbabweans, why should we respect him, nonsense,

  • Fuck you and your motherfuckern Mgabe skhathele inina maan

  • Zvine basa rei

  • Does Mugabe deserve respect

    • I don’t think so

    • Mugabe does not deserve any respect. He is actually getting far too much than he should. Thats being ungrateful. The guy should be in prison for goodness sake

    • No

    • Enda kunomama mese hanti vana vemahure mugabe deserve kunyeperwa kt akauraya nyika ari one here kutonga kwaro garwe kudii kwacho hapana apa muri mhata dzevanhu

  • Foreigners, leave Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans alone, we dont need you, neither do we care about you, ure thieves

  • Mbavha iyi ikutaura waida arespectwe ceiko

  • Unoda abatwe sei kuti ugowona kuti gvmnt irikumuitira zvakanaka chii chimwe chaada kuitirwa nge gvmnt achikona kuzvichengeta nemari dzamaiba since 1980.naiyo media inacho kuto interview zvireshe izvi zvii zvavangataura kunze kwe kuchemera Mugabe continue barking hazvichanji izvi chiwenga akatopinda panyanga kkkk

  • Who cares? We just don’t care! It has always been you and your sekuru! God is for us all.

  • Zhuwawo if you reading this, take your old donkey out of Zimbabwe to a country that will respect and treat him the way you approve. He is lucky he is alive, by right he deserves a kick up his ass.

  • Mugabe destroyed one of Africa s richest countries thnks to greed , nepotism, misrule and malice. For him the so called land reform ws a political grandstanding because if he were serious abt redressing past inequalities; he could not hve grabbed 14 farms and yet he ws already empowered politically and economically. Infact he created a system of corruption and greed evident on gvt ministers who are only after self interests while millions wallow in abject poverty. Infact Mugabe abused and disrespected Zimbabwe and its people.

  • A aaaah zvinoshamisa fani, enjoying his pension til death, forking our pockets for his trips to Singapore for check ups, his grave is ready at our shrine what more do you want?

  • Zhuwawo usade kutidherera so.Nyarawo vana veZimbabwe

  • Nonsense even Mugabe didn’t respect the citizens since I was born

  • Patrick Zhuwawo urikuziva here kuti tirikukuda kuno usafarise zvako chimwe nechimwe chine nguva yacho zvamaiita na Gogas Gire makambotsiurwa nani unofanirwa kumbo ravira pain mfana

  • Iwe iwe how many millions of zimbabweans were ill treated by this old oldman?

    • Muchati Mhee sembudzi kusaona what he is saying to you . Mariti Bla Bla nonemployment , now zee kunge mbudzi dzaiswa mu cAge

    • Grace Ruredzo watiiko

    • Bigg Mike ndizvo zviripo, maipopota Kuti tirikutengesa ma Econet card as graduates , tiudzei ka new jobs

  • This young man really has some delusional psychosis

  • Chii chinonzi mugabe

  • Chii nevanhu ava ne n’anga nemaporofita hamuna kudzidza pa dhiziri ne white Sunday nxa mhani

  • zhiwao chisingapere chinoshura waifunga kuti Zimbabwe ndiyako nasekuru wako zvino wakatiza huya usungwe

  • nonsense

  • Zhuwao huya pano ukwane wanzwa musi unofa Sekuru vako usatombouya parufu rwavo nekuti muchaona kuti Ngwena ichanhanzvai muri vapenyu

  • To hell nasekuru vako iwe

  • So timubereke kumusana???? He made us suffer and scutter to other countries now tomupfekedza ma diapers kuti kwauyei????

  • Zhuwawo anotopenga hake uyu, manje manje he went on SA news basically calling Zimbabweans stupid, nhasi akutaura kuti maYouth what what. Dude just shut up and enjoy that looted money….before maGunners get their hands on you. Sleep with one eye open, they system you created is after you. If anything the coup only affected G40, kuno takumbofemawo, no roadblocks. Haumbofe wakaluma mari yeGovt futi, dream on nigga

  • Angwarire kurohwa navanhu iye zhuwawi

  • Either way zvaidei zvakaita nepamwe dnt cry foul play

  • Arikuda kuti tipisike kaharahwa aka sure here??????

  • horo dzoka kumusha kana uine jende

  • Kkkllkkkkkkkkk anofunga kuti nyika ndeya mugabe.futseki akauraya vangani ? Respect mugabe for what ? He is no longer president ,he is just ordinary people or grandpa, that’s all

  • I hope u got a jerry can for that BMW i8. Unokwara nenhamo gore rino Zhuwawo

  • FO your info Mugabe takaromuzama dai gvmnt yaiva yeutsinye sezvaurikuda kutaura dai asiri kumbopiwa zvese zviya zvaaka drafutirwa paritirement yke he was luck itotendai cz iye akantima Save chero reburi zvaro asi vashanda vose mugvmnt fo almost 5yrs nxaaa

  • His uncle disrespected us for 37 years. What’s 1 month compared to 37 years

    • Current government is still on crown , what’s your take

  • The sad part is that yu will never enjoy life as yu are used to acting like angels when the Real Zimbabweans were wallowing in dire poverty and scattered all over the world while yu were enjoying in my motherland Go back to Malawi Zhuwawo
    Na Kule Vako

  • Barking dogs seldom bite. And you are a thief. How come your sekuru had 14 farms yet he went about preaching 1 man 1 farm? We do not need your nonsense Zhuwao

  • Go to hell!

  • He illtreated the entire zimbabweans for 37 Donkey years. If its true i wish if they could do more

  • Iye chatunga aitoita vamwe vakangwe, vachinonga svosve nomuromo. At least iye arikutochengetwa, iwe uchabatwa zvako ugogadziriswa. Hanya nemivana patrick namarujata wako.

  • Illusionary sense of entitlement to the state like its a family business makes people demand respect instead of earning it.Shame on you!!!!!!!

  • usataure yr side Zhuwawo

  • Toda kukugera tsvina dziri mumusoro Kuti ufunge savamwe

  • Joaio

  • Wanga wajaira kuvaonaka sekuru vako vachitambirwa kongonya nembare chimurenga choir? Zvashanduka nyangwe vakubva kunze kwenyika motovatambira imi vazukuru vacho. Isu tave kutambirawo VaMnangagwa.

  • Iye zvaaisunga vanhu nekumanikidza vanhu kuenda kuRally waidii kutaura nhai Zuze Mosken rinozhi Zhuwaro? Nhasi zvovava nekuti zvave kwaMunyu ko zvazvaive kwaNyama waidii kuti wawa. Nonsense!

  • Disrespected? Iwe sekuru vako vakaba kwemakore vakapinza newewo mustaira ukabawo nepako but still he’s getting $10mill plus R12000 per month.that is way more than you all deserve.getaway mhani!

  • What’s special about that murderer who killed people at will, to hell with you Zhuwao

  • Wow I was so low but this made me to laugh.

  • U can say that again Mugabe was devoid of respect to all Zimbabweans.

  • These guys are 👽aliens right, but how were they voting b4?

  • What goes around comes around boy , now its your turn, embrace change starting by removing tha dread lock
    .

  • I think muzaya wazvinzwira …

  • I think its too early for complaing

  • wakuita ruzha Zhuwawo

  • Asi waida kuti agare aiswa paHeroes Acre

  • ADMISSION ADMISSION ADMISSION Ukraine, Poland Russia and Canada. Contact us. Whatapp/call +375259690017
    In Poland partial scholarship available for bachelor’s degree.

  • Getaway with yur sekuru we suffered for 37 years

  • Ngamame uyo.

  • Your uncle F**ked up the country now you want to talk sh*t . The people of Zimbabwe owe Mugabe and his clan nothing . Ndini ndadaro !

  • Ngaatinyararire zvorwadza nhai ko pamaizviita kune vamwe zvainakidza nhai. There is a saying which says ” one good turn deserves another”. Ukadyara ruvengo unokohwa ruvengo. For the past 37 years aikohwei. Look at Mandela nanhasi people stil respect him so he should have done the same vanhu vachiri kumuda nt kungonyepera kuti vanhu vachiri kundida iye aiita impose himself on the people.

  • Wait for it his asking for trouble. ..

  • Zhuwao clearly is an idiot dreaming and then obva atanga ku wukura

  • Why can’t they arrest this thief

    • Taura paakaba. Fool

    • Grace Ruredzo – Are you Grace Mugabe in disguise? If not you are just as crazy as Marujata Grace Mugabe.

    • Dennis Madzingo ndi My President’s wife . And it’s the book of history richaverengwa na Granddaughter wako

    • Yes in that history book it will be stated that the evil dictator who misruled Zimbabwe for 37 years was brought down by his stupid bitchy wife. How about that???

    • Dennis Madzingo google and listen up other african countries what they say about him.

    • I’m a Zimbabwean and don’t give a toss about what other African countries think of him. I know what Zimbabweans think of him and that’s what matters to me. Zimbabweans know Mugabe is an evil monster who should be at Chikurubi now.

  • ana zhuwao zvakurwadza ka nekuti zvakwevamwe manje mupfana uno mama chete tafanana manje wato kwiri kwiri kwauri ikoko futseki

  • Kana basa yapera rapera varume. Was is not is.let him enjoy the 15billion

    • wrong direction . Current government and Chinese hacenyiur 15 billion , RGM mentioned it and got into trouble . He was silenced and threatened to Family is on the table . Foolish statement

  • Delusional tribesman. We are paupers because of him and Gono.

  • Huya utaure uri kuno izvozvo

  • U earn respect baba. Pluz siyana nezvekuZim utsvage baba wako kuMoza

  • dzoka kumba uzo zipigwa nevamwe vako anaWalter Mzembi

  • This charlatan is not grateful bcoz by now Mugabe was supposed to be at Chikurubi prison waiting for a hangman to do his job.

  • Respecting is earned

  • You should come and stand before us neither in shame nor in arrogance but deeply conscious of your responsibilities during Mugabe era.A snake is the only animal that we were taught not to forgive according to the bible.
    A snake being evil from creation at times shades its skin looking for appreciation in society so what kind of man are you if a snake has manners better than you.
    Learn to respect Zimbabwe and its people.I love zimbabwe and am proudly zimbabwean

  • iwe Zhuwawo pfutseke mhani chimbotirega timbopa ED mukana iwe enda kuna mbuya vako DR stop it munobika ice cream kumazowe

  • The gvt must strip Mugabe and his family now, avakuvhara apa asati abatwa ,they ruined Zimbabwe vachiba nekuuraya

  • so what mugabe was not even deserve to get $10 million. now we want 15 billion from him and his wife just leave zimbabweans alone who are u

    • 15 Billion is with current government , how could Biti report to our to him the underrated gold, he says Public and at the same time steals it. . Dzichirimo dzese here ?

    • zvakaoma $15billion all ministers by that time vainge variko vanoziva kuti mari yakafamba sei Biti must arrested chokwadi richabuda chete

  • Zhuwawo akupfuurudza mwero

  • Zhuwao you ‘ll treated your own sekuru for too long, you don’t love .fake you

  • Give him his money on ecocash so that he knows about 30% charge

  • that’s bullshit, he failed to respect over 10million zimbabwean

  • Kikkkkk

  • Mugabe is an Ex Dictator not Ex President and deserves to be treated as such

    • Ex Dictator to a white man , yes I agree with you

    • Grace Ruredzo – I’m a black Zimbabwean and Mugabe was an evil dictator – FACT!!!

    • Dennis Madzingo manga majaira kuramba Pada muzvitangwena vemupurazi, watambira.wonzi tenga matemba Mushop ya Mr
      Carrot 🥕. It is a shame that hauna history yacho .

  • unopenga zhuwawo.. sekuru vako i mbudzi yembwa

    • Tee pee kkkkkk arikutaura ngeshure Zhuwao wenyu uyo. Thats wy he and the Old man were both booted from party and government the reason being …. vaifunga kut Zimbabwe iCompany yawo.

      Akangowukura achipinda muno muZim Tinomuisa paloan kuChikurubi team

  • Ngakabvepo iye akambo pa vana ve Zimbabwe respect kupi kwacho zvimbavha

  • I remember Mugabe insulting Mbare people calling them totemless .Where were you he never apologised.His many degrees in violence

  • Kumhata kwamai vako pfutsek panyopako fucken son of a bitchie

  • Respect kuti aitarei

  • Zhuwao has no shame ..his Uncle destroyed the country for 37 years and he has the audacity to say he’… https://t.co/2cPUN1mtrb

  • Zhuwao utikwanire chokwadi maifunga kyt nyika icharamba iri yekumba kwasekuru vako nhai.

  • For 37 years he disrespected us, iye wochema nezve 2 months. Boy get real!!!

  • Respect for what u idiot

  • Zhuwawo so anenge mwana mucheche. He is thinking that he is still a minister. What type of respect?

  • Unoda timubereke here?

  • Respect is earned not demanded. The devil is a liar

  • Go away doti remunu

    • Look 👀 by the mirror and see Kuti chii nhai he is saying this .

  • Ko iye ai respector vanhu here

  • Hokoyo nemasoja kkkk hausati waona

  • Anoda kuti aberekwe here,ndoobasa rako

  • So your uncle gave you a ministers post ! You must bring back the money you stole . Did you respect people yourself ??

  • People are funny,hs uncle never liked nehanda radio funnyy zhawo kkkkk

  • To hell na,sekuru vako.inga vakapihwa best package for forced retirement wani.u are,not grateful

    • He deserves it , he schooled your your parents damn

  • Ill treatment???? How many retirement packs does he need? Obama never got that, yet a poor country which still needs aid from donors does this unthinkable act. Shame on you.

    • Obama’s and wife were on salary .

    • They had hefty funds they stole each trip. This money was supposed to be handed back to the reserve bank after a trip but it all went to purchased Gucci articles.

  • Vanga vajaira kudya varere vachidiridza nepombi

  • And then

  • Chigaro chiya hausi hushe…these guys vanga vajaira kutamba nechinhu chiya.

  • Zhuwawo dai uri mumwe wangozvinyararira hako, iwe nasekuru vako makatadza basa renyu kudhara, iti mwii hako, uye, uchenjere kufongorera museve usina bhurugwa.

  • Putseke

  • We’re traumatised; we need counselling /therapy particularly we Zimbabweans who’re not politically connected . Patrick! !!!!!!!! Enough is Enough stop pliz .
    Mugabe damaged us mentally & physically .

  • Usandishatirise iwe muMozambiquen dzokerai kwanakabva

  • Does he deserve any respect after destroying pur lovely nation?

  • ,now thy want to believ voa

  • Jahman ndipeiweo chamba..ndipindewo Mustafa

  • Ndozvazvinoita lol…

  • At times,silence is golden!

  • This after he was given immunity and paid USD10 million golden handshake plus pension? Ndookuda kutinzwaka uku? Vazukuru vakajaidzwa ivava

  • Ngavadzokere kumalawi mhani fokofu

  • Zhuwawo uri sascam

  • He should have been shot at dawn!

  • Respect ?&¥¥£€&$#@ a bullet up his rotunda …….

  • The level of Patrick Zhuwawo’s lack of shame – kusanyara – is remarkable !

  • Akwane Zhuwao iyeye anofunga kuti sekuru vake ndiMwari

  • Chikiti

    Zhuwao is an absolute ass, his uncle has abused us for 37 yrs and now getting a ridiculous retirement package on top of the spoils of looting, to hell with them

  • Saul Mukwende

    panyo paZhuwao

  • RESPECTING HIM FOR WHAT IYE AKATOBVISWA ZVE PRESSURE

  • Ndezvako nakule wako ngawaende kunofudza mombe kwazvimba uko

  • Amaqili

    Murume anotaura shokwati , u mnangagwa will never win a constituency let alone an election . He is not the president of the people. 37yrs in parliament through election theft.

    Replacing cars after 5yrs lemigwaqo yese Zimbabwe madoda ?? , I am privileged. 10K miles max…kubasa kwetu kurinani.

  • You talk about respect today? He should have respected the people at Mgagao, in 1987 atrocities, 2008 murders and throughout his life

  • Put some respeck on his name 😂😂😂😂

  • IMBWA Inoda respect yei?Mugabe imbwa chaiyo Nxaaa

  • Ipai Zhuwao zvaanoda anyarare

  • Ngaatsvake basa mamajaira kupiwa nasekuru muchigara seri kwestate house. Face the reality.

  • Who did he respect when he was in power?
    It’s payback time

  • This guy is not grateful, his uncle should be in jail instead of enjoying an generous exit package that he does not deserve. He is just looking for sympathy, not from me!!!

  • Imbwa dzisina miswe nasekuru vako

  • Akatiuraya nenzara, and iwe zhuwawo akakuitisa mari, nxaaa hamba katshana

  • RG ‘s blood might cry to God of the universe line Cain/Abel biblical literature

  • Chana chasabhina chinongovukura ,zvisina maturo ichi , kuhwina kana kuruza kwa ED haisi nyaya , chakakosha kuti sekuru wake vakarova pasi !!!

  • Leave this lunatic alone he needs mental therapy, rinonaka richikweva rimwe concept

  • Huya utaure uri pedyo waifunga zim ndeye dzinza rasekuru vako

  • Who is your uncle to us

  • Uya takakumira

  • Hakuna kubatwa kwakanaka kunopfuura izvozvo zvaanoitwa.Imwi vazukuru makajaira mushana zvikuru mukaramba muchidaro izvozvo zvinokamugwa futi!

  • RG doesn’t deserve even a fraction of respect.

  • Howmany people did he ill-treat

  • Respecting him for what???????

  • You zhwawu and mad bob guys don’t have have origins of being Zimbabweans that’s why you made people suffer for so long

  • Garo rineshena zhuwayo