ZAA UK and South Africa call for nominations

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) International has commenced its 2018 campaigns for its UK and South Africa Editions.

(ZAA) UK returns for its 8th Anniversary with organisers calling on the public to nominate prospective recipients for this year’s honours while South Africa has been growing strong and plans are underway for its 4th Edition.

Award nominations are now open across all categories and the public will have until 28th February to put forward those individuals and organisations they feel have distinguished themselves in various ventures over the past year.

The nominee announcement for both editions are scheduled to take place in March and the awards ceremonies are scheduled for April in South Africa and May in the UK.

“From our professionals working in various fields to our artists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and charities, Zimbabwean talent is making its presence felt in our host countries’’ the Chairman for ZAA International Conrad Mwanza said.

He added, “the idea for ZAA was birthed from my motivation to recognise the hard work and achievements of Zimbabweans living and working abroad.

“Every year, I continue to be amazed at how Zimbabweans continue to break barriers in their respective fields and that’s what keeps ZAA relevant.”

ZAA International has also released a 3 tier ticket range with early birds at £65pp before 31st January, £75pp from 1st February to 31st March and £85pp thereafter.

South Africa will follow a similar model with R500 in January, R650pp in February and R800pp thereafter. As per our usual standards, both events will include a 3 course meal and a drinks reception, added Bridget Mudhosi, ZAA South Africa Director

The high profile occasion has become the highpoint of celebration for professional and artistic achievements by Zimbabweans around the world.

Last October, ZAA successfully launched another edition in Australia.

The organisers, who have consolidated the awards brand in the UK, US and South Africa felt it was time to extend the platform to Australia, which hosts a number of Zimbabweans. There is a huge pull to host the event in the Motherland and plans are now underway.

To nominate, secure early bird tickets and for more info: www.zimachievers.com