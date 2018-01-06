Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Your thoughts on Mnangagwa visiting ‘sick’ Tsvangirai: “ambulance-chasing propaganda” says Jonathan Moyo

43,875 59

We publish a collection of reactions to President Emmerson Mnangagwa visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his home in Highlands, Harare. The former Prime Minister in the coalition government is battling colon cancer and has this week been flown to South Africa for more treatment.

Elizabeth and Morgan Tsvangirai seen here with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga
Elizabeth and Morgan Tsvangirai seen here with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga

Professor Jonathan Moyo: “This is no PR Coup and no history. It’s ambulance-chasing propaganda for the optics of exploiting the poor health of a terminally ill political rival. The propaganda is cynical, crude, desperate & unAfrican. It intrudes into & violates a constitutionally protected right to privacy.”

Academic Brian Kagoro: “The parading of a sickly Morgan Tsvangirai, the contrasting of the Zanu PF candidate as a saviour knight in shining armour and the excuse that the world needed to witness this public show of kindness (contrived “ubuntu”) and or humiliation baffles and saddens me.”

Themba Musvaburi: “One struggles to understand what Brian Kagoro’s worries emanate from. It has been public knowledge for sometime that MDC-T President Tsvangirai has been seeking State assistance in fighting his health condition. What you have there is the current President of the country confirming they have done and are doing something to help the MDC-T President in his fight against his sickness. The real Ubuntu is in ‘not saying’ how much money/support they have given him to fight his sickness. If you understand politics you will know and understand both parties have to gain from the endeavor.”

MDC-T Deputy Treasurer General – Chalton Hwende: “The President was not paraded let’s not create an impression that the President is incapacitated. He accepted the State President to visit him and also allowed journalists to take photographs because Tsvangirai does not hide anything to the public. He was public on his ailment and we all know that with Chemotherapy you lose weight. The President is worried more with recovering than photos.”

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu: “With that brief visit, and a flash of the cameras, Mnangagwa has just staged a coup in the main opposition. These images of an emaciated Tsvangirai have just perished talk of ‘Save Chete Chete in 2018’. Reality is MDC now cannot avoid confronting its succession quagmire.”

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu: “And let’s face it; a good gesture is a private visit by Mr and Mrs Mnangagwa to the Tsvangirais, not that hurried run on the Tsvangirai home by government wonks with a media circus well in tow.”

Broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda: “President ED has shown compassion, ubuntu and tremendous love in paying a special visit to see the sick MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai. His gesture of goodwill and agreeing to help pay Tsvangirai’s medical bills shows political maturity and tolerance on the part of ED. Thanks a lot!”

Journalist Brezhnev Malaba: “Morgan Tsvangirai is a respected political leader. He defeated Robert Mugabe in elections, the only person to achieve the feat. His place in history is assured. But in this picture taken a few minutes ago, Tsvangirai isn’t looking fit enough to withstand the rigours of Election 2018.”

Alex Gonese: “If the former PM feels so sick to not want cameras maybe he should consider retiring from politics. Give credit where it’s due ED has done a noble thing by visiting MT. Surely the President is always covered by the press.”

  • jona uriwe propaganda ukutiiko apa nxaaaaa dako rako

  • Dzako dziri tsitsi naTsvangirai here nhai Moyo.

  • Ibvapo iwe

  • Im also of the same opinion

  • Who is Jonathan Moyo????

  • If I were Jonathan Moyo, I would put everything behind and move on with life. Whatever he mocked as a “Lizard” on twitter sometime ago later turned out a real “Crocodile”. Such behaviour only exposes him as a bad loser to his opponents.

  • Teererai ,arikutaura zvinemusoro.zanu haibatsire munhu mahara we all know.muchanzwa pakucampaigner zvinenge zvichitaurwa ndopamuchaona henyu

  • A voice crying in the political wilderness

  • If you are in politics watch where you eat,go and even get treated. Bob regime put slow killing poison on Save. I see Malema following too. Even ED the effects of icecream will follow him soon

    • I think this is a mystery maybe lacoste later saw the idea, but quite frightening. This issue of poisoning reminds me the novel the Buchanan’s Curse : A century of a poison not observed

    • So poisonous was he that even Zvobgo, after saying ” Mugabe must go Gracefully “, later became sick and died.

  • Well done Mr President.To visit the sick and widows is a good christian virtue.

  • The legend of e meeting is steeped in mystery and e narrative depends on who is telling it.

  • ko anodii kuuya azotaura ari muZim macho he is just bitter.Mr President did the right thing by visiting Tsvangirai.being in different parties does’nt mean you ar enermies

  • Kachigovukura, vanotonga vakati zete zvavo

  • Jonso should just eat humble pie. I don’t think that he had or has any supporters in Zimbabwe . The fact is his sorry faction lost big time to team Lacoste. It’s high time jonso repents, apologizes to the nation and moves on.

  • When one visits the sick the main motive is to see how they are recovering not how they are slowly dying…everyone is at at risk to a certain disease…i believe The President and His Vice paid a compassionate visit driven by the biblical morals which encourages paying attention to the sick or needy people…probably there could be possibly many reasons why they paid a visit but the most and main one was probably to sympathise with the Tsvangirais during this kind of time

    • No!!! It’s just a campaign of Emerson to paint himself as a humble hearted president. Bottom line he wanted to check his opponent’s recovery. Whom he sees him as a threat to his governance.

  • Politicaly it gains the Ruling party coz they have shown the whole country/World that the man u are bating on as ur HOPE is critically ill so better u follow and give us a chance i think by now they are already fighting in the Opposition on who is goin to take over whether they like it or not its inevitable someone has to take over and campaign coz SAVE havangazozvigone ne state of Health yavo , One more thing Ma Miracle Prophets heyo chance yenyu yekurakidza arimamuri kwete zvekufembera nekuita ma miracle ekudonhedza weight dzoserai SAVE weight tione

  • The only problem here was to bring cameras and the whole ZBC ,who are always negative about MDC, if you help your neighbour and go around telling the whole village that you helped your neighbour , I bet with my salary for the whole year you are not a good neighbour.

  • Kip on barking coward. Isu tichingotonga tigotonga. New Zimbabwe

  • To me the cost of purchasing a 2kg sugar is #1.80 and the cost of winning 2018 elections is Professor Jonathan Moyo and all the #G40 cabal including Gire. I don’t know Locaste gonna pay such a huge sum.

  • Were is #Jonathan Moyo

  • Who is this popeye called Jonathan Moyo ?

  • Pfutseke iwe!!!! graps are sower…, ur a worse off enermy of Zimbabweans than ED.. at least ED akatibvisira Mgabe …zvawakatadza. No one sympathies with you…good for nothing.

  • Jonzo mus go n hang

  • Rombe rakakundikana raishandiswa na Grace, kana ari ninja ngaadzoke akatizeyi msorobhangu

  • This is politics n Jonathan moyo is a politician ,so guys lets view political things in the political way…

  • Jonathan chiii Zviya mhuka ipi

    • its a butternut that puts on spectacles , even a tie .

  • Takuzouya kuzoku tora kuKenya ikoko ukaramba uchi taura kabiyasi

  • of essence ,the visiting to the ailing leader was not wrong.But broadcasting it the whole week as top stories ,full media house coverage is not descent at all.Even the evil angel of darkness Rob Gabriel woundnt touture his opponents to that extreme. it leaves a lot to be desired ,these are the biblical pharisees whom when praying climbs on roof tops ,when giving tieth wants every1 to feel it.

  • Respect Jonathan Moyos opinion in the sense that it should not be live broadcasted in the headlines as what happened.
    Non has ever broadcasted Mandela’s ailing health, Cde Muzenda or even Cde John Nkomo.
    I think issues regarding the secrecy of leaders should not be given public viewing.

    • Mandela what???? man u lie 2 th bone.ey were even picks of Prophet Makandiwa and Prophet Uerbert,Zuma vachiwona Mandela….GOOGLE

    • Tikwanire iwe Mandela upi waurikutaura nezvake.
      Waizomuona kupi iwe wakanga usina phone chero TV

  • Came to say goodbye

  • The slow food poisoning.

  • In this case I think I agree with him

  • zanu hapana boyz ..i wil vote fo tsvangirai achirwara kudaro

  • What is cynical is the negative interpretation all because of the several years that the nation was politicised with politics of hatred and divisiveness

  • Why do most Zimbabweans that are deplorable like using the word PHUTSEKI MHANI on any point they either disagree with or when they want to put a point.

  • The nutty professor is homesick ..I pity him kusina amai hakuendwe

  • Zimusoro bhangu iwe Jona

  • Crocodile tears. ….. Coup Mgr

  • propagandistic – tht sounds familiar

  • The guys who stole his presidency now want you to know that they ‘care’ about health