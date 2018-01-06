Your thoughts on Mnangagwa visiting ‘sick’ Tsvangirai: “ambulance-chasing propaganda” says Jonathan Moyo

We publish a collection of reactions to President Emmerson Mnangagwa visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his home in Highlands, Harare. The former Prime Minister in the coalition government is battling colon cancer and has this week been flown to South Africa for more treatment.

Professor Jonathan Moyo: “This is no PR Coup and no history. It’s ambulance-chasing propaganda for the optics of exploiting the poor health of a terminally ill political rival. The propaganda is cynical, crude, desperate & unAfrican. It intrudes into & violates a constitutionally protected right to privacy.”

Academic Brian Kagoro: “The parading of a sickly Morgan Tsvangirai, the contrasting of the Zanu PF candidate as a saviour knight in shining armour and the excuse that the world needed to witness this public show of kindness (contrived “ubuntu”) and or humiliation baffles and saddens me.”

MDC-T Deputy Treasurer General – Chalton Hwende: “The President was not paraded let’s not create an impression that the President is incapacitated. He accepted the State President to visit him and also allowed journalists to take photographs because Tsvangirai does not hide anything to the public. He was public on his ailment and we all know that with Chemotherapy you lose weight. The President is worried more with recovering than photos.”

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu: “With that brief visit, and a flash of the cameras, Mnangagwa has just staged a coup in the main opposition. These images of an emaciated Tsvangirai have just perished talk of ‘Save Chete Chete in 2018’. Reality is MDC now cannot avoid confronting its succession quagmire.”

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu: “And let’s face it; a good gesture is a private visit by Mr and Mrs Mnangagwa to the Tsvangirais, not that hurried run on the Tsvangirai home by government wonks with a media circus well in tow.”

Broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda: “President ED has shown compassion, ubuntu and tremendous love in paying a special visit to see the sick MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai. His gesture of goodwill and agreeing to help pay Tsvangirai’s medical bills shows political maturity and tolerance on the part of ED. Thanks a lot!”

Journalist Brezhnev Malaba: “Morgan Tsvangirai is a respected political leader. He defeated Robert Mugabe in elections, the only person to achieve the feat. His place in history is assured. But in this picture taken a few minutes ago, Tsvangirai isn’t looking fit enough to withstand the rigours of Election 2018.”

Alex Gonese: “If the former PM feels so sick to not want cameras maybe he should consider retiring from politics. Give credit where it’s due ED has done a noble thing by visiting MT. Surely the President is always covered by the press.”