Machaya tastes freedom for 10 minutes

1,018 23

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister and Senator for Gokwe, Jason Machaya, who has been in remand prison since Christmas Eve, tasted freedom for only 10 minutes on Thursday before he was arrested on fresh charges while coming out of the hospital.

Jason Machaya

Machaya’s lawyers had just delivered a High Court ruling granting their client bail in hospital at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was receiving treatment under police and prison guard.

A relative said Machaya tasted freedom for only 10 minutes as he checked out of the hospital with a bail order in hand, but was immediately arrested on fresh charges as he stepped out of the hospital.

“Soon after being discharged, police details with fresh charges involving abuse of office were at the hospital entrance waiting to pounce on him.

“He was immediately escorted by police to WhaWha Prison to pick up his belongings and was detained at Mtapa Police Station in Gweru,” said the relative who chose to remain anonymous.

Machaya’s lawyer, Mr Hillary Garikayi of Garikayi and Company, confirmed Machaya’s latest arrest. He said he was still to get details of the new charges.

“I am not in Gweru. I was still in Harare where we have been sorting out his bail application when I heard that he had been arrested on new charges and was detained at Mtapa Police Station. We just hope justice will prevail on him,” he said.

Acting Police spokesperson for Midlands Province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not available for a comment yesterday. Sources said Machaya was facing new charges involving the allocation of land and residential stands in Gweru. The sources said there were other charges that were also being compiled involving the allocation of stands in Shurugwi and Zvishavane.

“He was the provincial head, so he is being probed on how he allocated stands and land for development in the Midlands province. The charges are more or less the same as the Gokwe stands issue which got him arrested in the first place,” said the source.

Machaya was arrested just before Christmas on allegations of abuse of office and since then has been in remand at WhaWha Prison. He suddenly fell ill while in remand prison and was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he has been receiving treatment under police and prison guard. The Herald

  • it shall be well

  • this is selective application of justice.

    • vaiitawo selective application of justice …not saying I agree with it but they’re the creators of such system saka vakazvisetera trap ravo

  • Kkk….

  • Why don’t they arrest all ZANU PF top guns since they all stole millions.

  • G40 cabal hmmmmmm

  • Kkkk batai batai

  • At least he got 10mins
    Let the games begin

  • Chakachaya kuna machaya

  • Face of corruption ,written all over his ugly face !

  • Moses chokuda spirit @ work

  • Justice is blind

  • Mhondi yaiuraya vanhu ku gokwe

  • pliz sentence those guys and forget about them while they provide service of sissies behind bars to those who last saw a naked woman ages back.

  • Zvanzi he killed a wrong guy akaramba kuvigwa for a long time until he paid cows to comoensate,but still the spirit is haunting him,vana vapera kufa ma accidents ,Zanu pf idiots stop killing innocent people for political relevance or rituals munomama at the end God is Sovereign than Zanu PF munozviziva here vanambwa imimi nxaaaa

  • Nehanda kaa marongero ako emashoko akawoma…kuita sekuti munhu wacho afa…aaaa hee former wat wat hee akaita wat wat is dead kaa…lol

  • Ehe munhu ngaadaire nhau dzake, period.

  • Pronouncing tastes is very difficult

  • Vakauraya asingauraiwe hamuna kuripa zvanga zvichidiwa nomufi mukaita zvamaikwanisa pamwe nachief wenyu bambo manje what goes around comes around

  • Chakachaya kuna Machaya and hazvina basa kuti arikuchaya.

  • Shame,surely this man will die of hypertension.Too bad.

  • Bp inonokwira futi kujeri ko